Women's Tour of California stage 1 highlights - Video

The stage 1 podium: Emma Johansson, Megan Guarnier and Kristin Armstrong (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Boels Dolmans' domination of the Women's WorldTour calendar continued on stage 1 of the Women's Tour of California with US national champion Megan Guarnier soloing to victory at at Heavenly Mountain Resort ahead of Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5). Evie Stevens (Boels Dolmans) attacked from the peloton with one kilometre to go before Guarnier took over and opened up a gap over the chasers that saw her finish four seconds ahead of Johansson and 10 seconds ahead of small group led home by Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 - Ridebiker).

The stage had animated by a long solo break from Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa) who spent closet o 80km with her nose in the wind. The British rider was reeled in as the peloton approached the final 10km and the big teams then started to come to the front to set up their GC contenders ahead of the testing stage 1 finish.

Stage 2 is a 20.3km team time trial in Folsom on the same parcours used for the men's Tour of California individual time trial.