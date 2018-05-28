Image 1 of 15 Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) wins the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 Riders take one of the slippery corners during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Riders get off the front during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Fans watch as the mens peloton heads back into town at the Winston-Salem Cycling (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 Riders take one of the slippery corners during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 The men head into the feed zone during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 The men go single file on the way back into town during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 The mens field hits a steep climb during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 Adam Jamieson (Silber) rides during the The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 The peloton heads through downtown during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 The mens field spreads out through downtown Winston-Salem during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) and Francisco Mancebo (Inteja) catch up on the start line before the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Todays top 3 in the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) checks out the guitar he got for first place at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 The mens field goes single file again to chase a group up the road during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) won the tactical game in the final kilometre of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Monday in North Carolina, seizing victory out of a select lead group of 11 that emerged from the battle of attrition over 177.8km on the urban circuit. Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce was second on the day, followed by Holowesko-Citadel's Fabian Lienhard.

"There was a split," Bassetti said of the final kilometre. "Rally went, [Holowesko] went, I went, and then I just had one more effort there with 600-700 metres to go, and that was it."

