Bassetti takes Winston-Salem Cycling Classic win

Joyce is second, Lienhard third

Image 1 of 15

Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) wins the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

Riders take one of the slippery corners during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Riders get off the front during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Fans watch as the mens peloton heads back into town at the Winston-Salem Cycling

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

Riders take one of the slippery corners during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

The men head into the feed zone during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

The men go single file on the way back into town during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

The mens field hits a steep climb during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Adam Jamieson (Silber) rides during the The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

The peloton heads through downtown during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

The mens field spreads out through downtown Winston-Salem during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) and Francisco Mancebo (Inteja) catch up on the start line before the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

Todays top 3 in the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) checks out the guitar he got for first place at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

The mens field goes single file again to chase a group up the road during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) won the tactical game in the final kilometre of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Monday in North Carolina, seizing victory out of a select lead group of 11 that emerged from the battle of attrition over 177.8km on the urban circuit. Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce was second on the day, followed by Holowesko-Citadel's Fabian Lienhard.

"There was a split," Bassetti said of the final kilometre. "Rally went, [Holowesko] went, I went, and then I just had one more effort there with 600-700 metres to go, and that was it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling4:01:05
2Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:01
3Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:02
4Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:00:07
6Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:00:12
7Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:00:18
8Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:00:25
10Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:03
11Pier Andre Cote (Can)0:01:07
12Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
13Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
14Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
15Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
16Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:08
18John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:09
19Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
20Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:01:10
21James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
22Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:01:14
23Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:15
24Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin0:01:16
25Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:19
26Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
27Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports0:01:22
28Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:01:24
29George Simpson (USA) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
30Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
31Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's - Specialized0:01:35
32Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
33Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
34Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci0:01:53
35Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:02:06
36Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports0:02:12
37Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci0:02:30
38Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:06
39Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:03:15
40Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports0:03:37
41Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
42Stephen Keeping (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
43Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin0:03:38
44Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's - Specialized
45Mirko Trosino (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:03:44
46Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
47Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
48Max Rubarth (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
49Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:03:45
50Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
51Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
53Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
54Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:51
55Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:05:26
56Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
57Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:06:48
58Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
59Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:12:18
60Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
61Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:15:35
OTLMarco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir0:20:47
OTLNoah Granigan (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri0:20:56
OTLJose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's - Specialized0:24:24
DNFAustin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
DNFJacob Sitler (USA)
DNFFernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAndrew Giniat (USA) Cyclus Sports
DNFHendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
DNFMichael Gearren Ii (USA) Cyclus Sports
DNFJose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFAntonio Zullo (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFMichael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
DNFBenjamin Renkema (USA)
DNFDenzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo
DNFChristopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
DNFWellinton Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
DNFRoman Seliversov (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
DNFAdam Jamieson (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFPatrick Collins (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
DNFOliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFConor O'brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFAdrian Santiago Nuñez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
DNFWilliam De Jesus Guzmán Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFLeonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
DNFWinston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
DNFIsaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
DNFWyatt Goral (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
DNFLaurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo

