Bassetti takes Winston-Salem Cycling Classic win
Joyce is second, Lienhard third
Elite Men: -
Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) won the tactical game in the final kilometre of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Monday in North Carolina, seizing victory out of a select lead group of 11 that emerged from the battle of attrition over 177.8km on the urban circuit. Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce was second on the day, followed by Holowesko-Citadel's Fabian Lienhard.
"There was a split," Bassetti said of the final kilometre. "Rally went, [Holowesko] went, I went, and then I just had one more effort there with 600-700 metres to go, and that was it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|4:01:05
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:02
|4
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|5
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:00:12
|7
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:00:18
|8
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|10
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:03
|11
|Pier Andre Cote (Can)
|0:01:07
|12
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|13
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|15
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|16
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:08
|18
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:09
|19
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|0:01:10
|21
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|22
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:14
|23
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|24
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|0:01:16
|25
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:19
|26
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|27
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:01:22
|28
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:01:24
|29
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|30
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|31
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|0:01:35
|32
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|33
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|34
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Probaclac-Devinci
|0:01:53
|35
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:06
|36
|Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:02:12
|37
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Probaclac-Devinci
|0:02:30
|38
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:06
|39
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:15
|40
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:03:37
|41
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
|42
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|43
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin
|0:03:38
|44
|Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CRc) Canel's - Specialized
|45
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:03:44
|46
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|47
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|48
|Max Rubarth (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|49
|Julien Gagne (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:03:45
|50
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|51
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|52
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|53
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|54
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:51
|55
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:05:26
|56
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:06:48
|58
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|59
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:12:18
|60
|Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|61
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:35
|OTL
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:20:47
|OTL
|Noah Granigan (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|0:20:56
|OTL
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|0:24:24
|DNF
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Jacob Sitler (USA)
|DNF
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mex) Aevolo
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Cyclus Sports
|DNF
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|DNF
|Michael Gearren Ii (USA) Cyclus Sports
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Benjamin Renkema (USA)
|DNF
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo
|DNF
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|DNF
|Wellinton Canela Capellan (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Roman Seliversov (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|DNF
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Collins (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|DNF
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Conor O'brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrian Santiago Nuñez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|DNF
|William De Jesus Guzmán Rosario (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|DNF
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|DNF
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Wyatt Goral (USA) Ccb Foundation - Sicleri
|DNF
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
