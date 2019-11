Image 1 of 15 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman) wins the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 The women go single file during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Kirsti Lay (Rally) takes a turn on the wet course at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Riders try to get away on the final circuits of the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 A break in the women's race tries to get up the road during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Riders get strung out during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 The women turn back towards town during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 A Team TIBCO-SVB rider leads the women up a climb at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 The women's peloton takes a corner during the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 The women's field climbs during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Carolina Rodriguez (Astana) crests a hill at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Gilliam Ellsay (Rally) rides in the bunch at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Riders start to attack early at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Riders roll to the start of the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 Todays top 3 in the road race at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) out-kicked Arlenis Sierra (Astana) and Diana Peñuela (UnitedHealthcare) to take the win at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic in North Carolina on Monday. The lead trio were part of a seven-rider group that slipped away in the rain over the final kilometres of the UCI 1.1 race.

