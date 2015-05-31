Trending

White takes Winston-Salem criterium win

Smith, Mannion on podium after breakaway laps field

Image 1 of 16

Brad White (Unitedhealthcare) celebrates his win in Winston-Salem

Brad White (Unitedhealthcare) celebrates his win in Winston-Salem
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 16

The mens field comes to the start line.

The mens field comes to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 16

Adam Myerson (Astellas) gets called to the line.

Adam Myerson (Astellas) gets called to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 16

Jelly Belly works on bring back the break.

Jelly Belly works on bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 16

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates after taking tonights win.

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates after taking tonights win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 16

Riders head into the last corner before the descent to the finish.

Riders head into the last corner before the descent to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 16

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front with one lap to go.

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 16

Winston-salem provided the city skyline for tonights race.

Winston-salem provided the city skyline for tonights race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 16

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) drives the break.

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) drives the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 16

The mens field gets strung out after going over the steep climb.

The mens field gets strung out after going over the steep climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 16

A Hincapie rider tries to sneak off the front.

A Hincapie rider tries to sneak off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 16

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) moves to the front of the field.

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) moves to the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 16

The men head into the final laps.

The men head into the final laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 16

The men get ready for the start.

The men get ready for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 16

Big crowds for the mens start.

Big crowds for the mens start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 16

Dion Smith, Brad White and Gavin Mannion on the podium

Dion Smith, Brad White and Gavin Mannion on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

UnitedHealthcare’s Brad White took the men’s win Saturday at the Winston-Salem Classic Criterium in North Carolina, finishing first in the field sprint to put an exclamation on the victory after lapping the field with a seven-rider group. Hincapie Racing’s Dion Smith and Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Gavin Mannion finished second and third. The day’s podium came from the breakaway that lapped the field with less than 15 laps to go.

In a classic tactical manoeuvre known in criterium circles as the 'Saturn release' after the late-90s team that employed it so successfully, the Unitedhealthcare team positioned White near the front on the final lap, then put criterium expert Hilton Clarke on his wheel to open up a gap and let White and teammate Carlos Alzate power away on the final half lap.

Like his teammate Alexis Ryan, who won from a breakaway that lapped the women's field, White was not necessarily the protected rider for UnitedHealthcare. "I'm a worker through and through, and I only get a couple of opportunities when I get in a breakaway, and try to make the most of those, today was one," White said.

"It feels good, I don't usually get a chance to win. I have my brother, sister in law and dad here. It's not often you get to race in front of your family because we race all over the country, but to win in front of them was extra special."

White bridged across to solo attacker Mannion, who went away in the opening laps, in the final half hour of the 90-minute race with five other riders, including Hincapie's Smith and Andzs Flaksis, Jacob Sitler (Astellas), Connor McCutcheon (Airgas-Safeway), and Evan Murphy (Lupus). With UHC well known as a criterium powerhouse, it was surprising that the group worked so hard to lap the field, considering they were only delivering white to his well-drilled lead-out train.

"You see the course, and it looks like a course where a breakaway could lap up. Once the peloton slows on the uphill, boom, you gain 10", the lap isn't very long and all of a sudden you have that carrot in front of you. For me it was way better to lap the field rather than be one out of seven," White said. "When we lapped up my chances went up 100 per cent."

Mannion only wanted to stay safe, and hit out in the first few laps in an effort to avoid the chaos in the peloton on the short, fast course. To lap the field and take third was only a bonus. "I wanted to spend as little time as possible in the field," he told Cyclingnews. "UHC has their full crit team here, and they're pretty dialled winning these things. I don't think I had the legs to win the sprint anyhow. I knew exactly what they were going to do, there was nothing I could do about it. The podium is definitely a good result."

After the breakaway lapped the field, Astellas, UnitedHealthcare, Hincapie and Jelly Belly amassed at the front to try and give their riders an advantage. Hincapie sent Oscar Clarke up the road in a breakaway in the final 10 laps with hopes that one of Smith or Flaksis could get across, but it wasn't meant to be.

Smith said the team's strategy was to be aggressive and get in the breakaway, because they expected it to lap the field, but didn't question their efforts to lap the field and deliver White back into his team. "We didn't let him go to the front, they just have it so dialled. We're happy with what we did, we were aggressive. It's 50-50, we had two guys and we lapped the field, one of us could attack and have better odds. It didn't work out, but always nice to get on the podium and represent the team."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:30:06
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:01
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:02
4Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
5Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:04
6Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:35
7Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:51
8Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:01
9Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:03
10Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:04
11Cole House (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:00:05
12Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant0:00:06
13Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
14Max Korus (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes0:00:07
15Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel
16Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:00:08
17Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:09
19Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:10
20David Guttenplan (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:00:15
21Adam Koble (USA) Uhc Project 7060:00:18
22Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:19
24Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
25Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:20
26Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant0:00:22
27Carson Lange (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
28Nathan Williams (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant0:00:23
29Quinten Winkel (Ned) Crca-Foundation Elite
30Glenn Ferreira (USA) Metra/Cycles 54
31Colton Valentine (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
32Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:00:24
33Michael Stoop (USA)
34Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek0:00:25
35George Simpson (USA) Gs Ciao0:00:27
36Josh Yeaton (USA) Gs Ciao
37Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant0:00:28
38Adam Myerson (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
39Adam Farabaugh (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
40Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:32
41Braydon Bourne (Can) Jet Fuel
42Gaelen Merritt (Can) Jet Fuel0:00:49
43Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
44Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:50
45Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:51
46Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:55
47Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
48Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:59
49Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant0:01:04
50Nicola Dal Santo (Ita)0:01:05
51Thomas Brown (USA)0:01:06
52Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:16
53Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:01:24
54Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:34
55Frank Travieso (USA) Uhc Project 7060:01:40
56David Goodman (USA) Uhc Project 706
57Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:56
58Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:00:06
59Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:51
60Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:52
61Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching0:01:57
62Josiah Chalmers (USA)
63Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
64Matt Zimmer (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
65Jonathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
67Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
68Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
69Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
70Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
72Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
73Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
75Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
76Nathaniel Ward (USA) Piedmont Flyers
77Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
78Stephen Vogel (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
79Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
80Nicholas Rogers (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
81Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
82Christopher Uberti (USA) Uhc Project 706
83Alexandre Darville (USA)
84Michael Pincus (USA) Crca-Foundation Elite
85Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
86Robert Marion (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
87Alfredo Balloni (USA)
88Zach Allison (USA) Piedmont Flyers
89Alan Royek (USA) Metra/Cycles 54
90Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
91Andrew Scarano (USA) Uhc Project 706
92Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
93Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
94Ross Marklein (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
95Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle Cannondale
96Bill Elliston (USA) Metra/Cycles 54
97Matt Moosa (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
98Joshua Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
99Spencer Oswald (USA)
100Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
101Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
102Dennis Cottreau (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
103Cristian Torres (Col) Crca-Foundation Elite
104David Flynn (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
105Thomas Barnett (USA) Metra/Cycles 54
106Cory Williams (USA) Incycle Cannondale
107Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
108Josh Brown (USA)
109Alejandro Guzman (USA) Crca-Foundation Elite
110Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
111Luke Vanlauwe (Can) Jet Fuel
112Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
113Alex Ryan (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
114Andrew Crater (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
115Ryan Rapolas (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
116Josh Tucker (USA)
117Sammy Moseley (USA) Crca-Foundation Elite
118Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
119Luke Keough (USA)
120Dave Lombardo (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
121Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
122Brain Trafford (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
123David Duquette (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
124Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
125Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Metra/Cycles 54
126Sean Weddell (USA)
127Shane Braley (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
128Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
129Zach Lail (USA)
130Wyatt Galley (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
131Grayson Brookshire (USA)
132Stephen Alexander (Tri) Crca-Foundation Elite
133David Hall (USA)
DNSWill Cooper (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes

 

