White takes Winston-Salem criterium win
Smith, Mannion on podium after breakaway laps field
Elite Men: Winston Salem -
UnitedHealthcare’s Brad White took the men’s win Saturday at the Winston-Salem Classic Criterium in North Carolina, finishing first in the field sprint to put an exclamation on the victory after lapping the field with a seven-rider group. Hincapie Racing’s Dion Smith and Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider Gavin Mannion finished second and third. The day’s podium came from the breakaway that lapped the field with less than 15 laps to go.
In a classic tactical manoeuvre known in criterium circles as the 'Saturn release' after the late-90s team that employed it so successfully, the Unitedhealthcare team positioned White near the front on the final lap, then put criterium expert Hilton Clarke on his wheel to open up a gap and let White and teammate Carlos Alzate power away on the final half lap.
Like his teammate Alexis Ryan, who won from a breakaway that lapped the women's field, White was not necessarily the protected rider for UnitedHealthcare. "I'm a worker through and through, and I only get a couple of opportunities when I get in a breakaway, and try to make the most of those, today was one," White said.
"It feels good, I don't usually get a chance to win. I have my brother, sister in law and dad here. It's not often you get to race in front of your family because we race all over the country, but to win in front of them was extra special."
White bridged across to solo attacker Mannion, who went away in the opening laps, in the final half hour of the 90-minute race with five other riders, including Hincapie's Smith and Andzs Flaksis, Jacob Sitler (Astellas), Connor McCutcheon (Airgas-Safeway), and Evan Murphy (Lupus). With UHC well known as a criterium powerhouse, it was surprising that the group worked so hard to lap the field, considering they were only delivering white to his well-drilled lead-out train.
"You see the course, and it looks like a course where a breakaway could lap up. Once the peloton slows on the uphill, boom, you gain 10", the lap isn't very long and all of a sudden you have that carrot in front of you. For me it was way better to lap the field rather than be one out of seven," White said. "When we lapped up my chances went up 100 per cent."
Mannion only wanted to stay safe, and hit out in the first few laps in an effort to avoid the chaos in the peloton on the short, fast course. To lap the field and take third was only a bonus. "I wanted to spend as little time as possible in the field," he told Cyclingnews. "UHC has their full crit team here, and they're pretty dialled winning these things. I don't think I had the legs to win the sprint anyhow. I knew exactly what they were going to do, there was nothing I could do about it. The podium is definitely a good result."
After the breakaway lapped the field, Astellas, UnitedHealthcare, Hincapie and Jelly Belly amassed at the front to try and give their riders an advantage. Hincapie sent Oscar Clarke up the road in a breakaway in the final 10 laps with hopes that one of Smith or Flaksis could get across, but it wasn't meant to be.
Smith said the team's strategy was to be aggressive and get in the breakaway, because they expected it to lap the field, but didn't question their efforts to lap the field and deliver White back into his team. "We didn't let him go to the front, they just have it so dialled. We're happy with what we did, we were aggressive. It's 50-50, we had two guys and we lapped the field, one of us could attack and have better odds. It didn't work out, but always nice to get on the podium and represent the team."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:30:06
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:02
|4
|Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|5
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|10
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:04
|11
|Cole House (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:05
|12
|Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant
|0:00:06
|13
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|14
|Max Korus (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|0:00:07
|15
|Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel
|16
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:00:08
|17
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|19
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:10
|20
|David Guttenplan (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:15
|21
|Adam Koble (USA) Uhc Project 706
|0:00:18
|22
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:19
|24
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|25
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:20
|26
|Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant
|0:00:22
|27
|Carson Lange (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
|28
|Nathan Williams (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant
|0:00:23
|29
|Quinten Winkel (Ned) Crca-Foundation Elite
|30
|Glenn Ferreira (USA) Metra/Cycles 54
|31
|Colton Valentine (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|32
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:00:24
|33
|Michael Stoop (USA)
|34
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
|0:00:25
|35
|George Simpson (USA) Gs Ciao
|0:00:27
|36
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Gs Ciao
|37
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant
|0:00:28
|38
|Adam Myerson (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|39
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|40
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|41
|Braydon Bourne (Can) Jet Fuel
|42
|Gaelen Merritt (Can) Jet Fuel
|0:00:49
|43
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|44
|Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:50
|45
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|46
|Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:55
|47
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|48
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|49
|Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell-Abg-Giant
|0:01:04
|50
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita)
|0:01:05
|51
|Thomas Brown (USA)
|0:01:06
|52
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:16
|53
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:01:24
|54
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|55
|Frank Travieso (USA) Uhc Project 706
|0:01:40
|56
|David Goodman (USA) Uhc Project 706
|57
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:56
|58
|Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:00:06
|59
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|60
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:52
|61
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:57
|62
|Josiah Chalmers (USA)
|63
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
|64
|Matt Zimmer (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
|65
|Jonathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|66
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|67
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|68
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|69
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Isagenix-Seasucker-Guttenplan Coaching
|70
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|72
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|73
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|74
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|75
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|76
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) Piedmont Flyers
|77
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|78
|Stephen Vogel (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
|79
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|80
|Nicholas Rogers (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|81
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|82
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Uhc Project 706
|83
|Alexandre Darville (USA)
|84
|Michael Pincus (USA) Crca-Foundation Elite
|85
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|86
|Robert Marion (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
|87
|Alfredo Balloni (USA)
|88
|Zach Allison (USA) Piedmont Flyers
|89
|Alan Royek (USA) Metra/Cycles 54
|90
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|91
|Andrew Scarano (USA) Uhc Project 706
|92
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|93
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|94
|Ross Marklein (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|95
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle Cannondale
|96
|Bill Elliston (USA) Metra/Cycles 54
|97
|Matt Moosa (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
|98
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
|99
|Spencer Oswald (USA)
|100
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|101
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|102
|Dennis Cottreau (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|103
|Cristian Torres (Col) Crca-Foundation Elite
|104
|David Flynn (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
|105
|Thomas Barnett (USA) Metra/Cycles 54
|106
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|107
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
|108
|Josh Brown (USA)
|109
|Alejandro Guzman (USA) Crca-Foundation Elite
|110
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|111
|Luke Vanlauwe (Can) Jet Fuel
|112
|Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|113
|Alex Ryan (USA) All Stars-Velocious Sport
|114
|Andrew Crater (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|115
|Ryan Rapolas (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|116
|Josh Tucker (USA)
|117
|Sammy Moseley (USA) Crca-Foundation Elite
|118
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|119
|Luke Keough (USA)
|120
|Dave Lombardo (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
|121
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|122
|Brain Trafford (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|123
|David Duquette (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|124
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek
|125
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Metra/Cycles 54
|126
|Sean Weddell (USA)
|127
|Shane Braley (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|128
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|129
|Zach Lail (USA)
|130
|Wyatt Galley (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|131
|Grayson Brookshire (USA)
|132
|Stephen Alexander (Tri) Crca-Foundation Elite
|133
|David Hall (USA)
|DNS
|Will Cooper (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
