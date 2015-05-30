Ryan wins Winston-Salem women's criterium
Rowney, Hogan round out podium
Elite Women: Winston Salem -
Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare) powered over a swift downhill sprint and held off Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM) for the win at the Winston-Salem Classic Criterium Saturday in North Carolina. Joanne Hogan (Tibco-SVB) was third after joining Ryan and Rowney in a three-rider breakaway that lapped the field with 18 circuits remaining.
From that point the race was an all-out effort to set up the final sprint, where Velocio-SRAM lined it up for Rowney over the final two laps. In the finale it was Ryan's teammate Coryn Rivera who provided the perfect lead out, however, with Ryan diving into the final turn on an inside line and forcing Rowney to come around the long way. The tactic gave Ryan her first national level victory since the U23 criterium title in 2013.
The win was particularly poignant for Ryan, who spent all of last year recuperating from a severely broken arm sustained in the Energiewacht Tour in the Netherlands in April 2014. After seven months off the bike, the American who normally acts as a lead out for sprinter Coryn Rivera, finally got her own chance to shine.
"It feels pretty incredible, I've worked hard for the girls all year. Today, anyone could win, and it happened to be me. They were happy for me, and I was happy my giving to the team came back full circle," she told Cyclingnews. "I'm super happy to be back racing with such a great team."
The organisers changed the course from last year, finally settling on a short, rectangular circuit that started and finished in the middle of a fast descent. With a big field lining up for the National Criterium Calendar round and plenty of nerves, UnitedHealthcare decided to start attacking from the gun to shake out some of the many strong European riders in the race and keep their riders out of danger.
"Coryn attacked first, and then once we caught her I countered and two others went with me. It just stuck," Ryan said. "It wasn't the original plan, but it worked out. It's a really hard, fast course, and they probably weren't expecting us to stick it, it's not a normal thing to do."
The pressure from Unitedhealthcare on the first lap caught a number of teams napping, with Optum missing out completely. They weren't alone, as top European riders like Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products), Dutch champion Iris Slappendel (Bigla) and most of the Alé Cipollini team were caught in the whiplash-inducing changes of pace in the pack and missed the front split.
Ryan, Rowney and Hogan settled in and benefiting from a steady effort, worked together to slowly stretch their gap over the first hour and lap the field with about 20 minutes to go. Hogan knew she was outgunned in a sprint finish, knowing Rowney well from racing in Australia.
"I was in with two sprinters, and I'm not known to be a quick sprinter. I thought if the three of us stayed away I could try to be a bit cunning - Lauren is one of my good friends and I've been head to head with her in Australia and I know how good she is in a sprint. Alexis is a known sprinter, when the bunch caught us I thought it'd be a bit harder, people got a bit pushy, but my teammate Jo really pushed for me and got me into position in the finish."
As the laps ticked down, the three riders had help getting into position from their teams. Rowney's Velocio-SRAM team began its leadout a bit earlier than they had planned with 5 laps to go, but Rowney said she hesitated at one critical moment before the last turn and it was game over.
"The team did a brilliant job, but Coryn also did a good job taking Alexis through and I just hesitated a for a moment at the top [of the course] and she got the jump on me. I was cooked. I held on and tried to come at her but couldn't get over the top. I'm happy to be back - it's nice to get a podium."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:19:14
|2
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - Sram
|3
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-Svb
|0:00:01
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Svb
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
|0:00:02
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|8
|Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - Sram
|0:00:12
|10
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - Sram
|0:00:13
|11
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - Sram
|12
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Bmw p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:00:16
|13
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Is Corp p/b Smart Choice Mri
|0:00:18
|14
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - Svb
|0:00:19
|15
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Is Corp p/b Smart Choice Mri
|0:00:27
|16
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:00:29
|17
|Sara Tussey (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|18
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:31
|20
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|21
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:32
|23
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:34
|24
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco - Svb
|25
|Cari Higgins usa Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|26
|Briana Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Nicole Mertz (USA) Is Corp p/b Smart Choice Mri
|0:00:39
|29
|Janelle Cole (USA) Fearless Femme Haute Wheels
|0:00:41
|30
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Sas Mazda Macogep Specialized
|0:00:43
|31
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
|0:00:44
|32
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
|33
|Debbie Milne (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:45
|34
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Dna Cycling p/b K4
|35
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:46
|36
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Crca/ Stan's Notubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
|0:00:49
|37
|Heather Fischer (USA) Dna Cycling p/b K4
|0:01:01
|38
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:01:06
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - Sram
|0:01:30
|40
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - Sram
|0:01:31
|41
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Svb
|0:01:33
|42
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:43
|43
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Dna Cycling p/b K4
|46
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Sas Mazda Macogep Specialized
|48
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|49
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Bmw p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|50
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|51
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Bmw p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|52
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Svb
|53
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme Haute Wheels
|54
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) Sas Mazda Macogep Specialized
|55
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Megan Rathwell (Can) Bmw p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|57
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|58
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
|59
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Fiona Meade (Irl) Fearless Femme Haute Wheels
|61
|Meredith Bunkers (USA) Crca/ Stan's Notubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
|62
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|63
|Justine Clift (Can) Pain Pathways
|64
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|66
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Fearless Femme Haute Wheels
|68
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme Haute Wheels
|69
|Allison Arensman (USA) Pcp Racing
|70
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Valentina Paniagua (Col) Colombian National Team
|72
|Vanessa Drigo (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|73
|Kat Clark (USA) Pcp Racing
|74
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Dafné Theroux (Can) Sas Mazda Macogep Specialized
|76
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|77
|Ashley Barson (Can) Mellow Mushroom
|78
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Pcp Racing
|79
|Nicole Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Is Corp p/b Smart Choice Mri
|80
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|81
|Adriane Provost (Can) Sas Mazda Macogep Specialized
|82
|Kristin Lotito (USA) Crca/ Stan's Notubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
|83
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
|84
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|86
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|87
|Lauren Decrescenzo (USA) Dna Cycling p/b K4
|88
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sas Mazda Macogep Specialized
|89
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Mellow Mushroom
|90
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Pain Pathways
|91
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|92
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
|93
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Btc City Ljubljana
|94
|Sarah Fader (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|95
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|96
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|97
|Yussely Mendevil Soto (Mex) Is Corp p/b Smart Choice Mri
|98
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Pain Pathways
|99
|Meghan Korol (USA) Pain Pathways
|100
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|101
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
|102
|Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Crca/ Stan's Notubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
|103
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Dna Cycling p/b K4
|104
|Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|105
|Erin Wittwer (USA) Fearless Femme Haute Wheels
|106
|Katherine Shields (USA) Pain Pathways
|107
|Debbie Prouty (USA) Pcp Racing
|108
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Is Corp p/b Smart Choice Mri
|109
|Kristie Nichols James (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|110
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|111
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombian National Team
|112
|Tess Senty (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|113
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) Pain Pathways
|114
|Diana Ramos (USA) Pcp Racing
|115
|Natalia Franco (Col) Colombian National Team
|116
|Lindsey Knast (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|117
|Marianna Williams (USA) Qcw Breakaway Bikes
|DNS
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - Svb
|DNS
|Anne Perry (USA) Dna Cycling p/b K4
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy