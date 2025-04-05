Intermarché-Wanty is final WorldTour team to claim a 2025 victory

Dion Smith sprinted to victory at Volta NXT Classic

TURIN ITALY MARCH 19 LR Simone Gualdi of Italy Alexy Faure Prost of France Kobe Goossens of Belgium and Maxence Place of Belgium and Team Intermarche Wanty compete during the 106th Milano Torino 2025 a 174km one day race from Rho to Torino Superga 670m on March 19 2025 in Turin Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Intermarché-Wanty riders at Milan-Torino 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Intermarché-Wanty claimed its first victory of the 2025 season with Dion Smith outsprinting a six-man breakaway to take the win at the Volta NXT Classic on Saturday.

Despite scoring four podiums this year - runner-up finishes for Arne Marit on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under and Biniam Girmay on stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve, as well as third places for Gerben Thijssen at La Roue Tourangelle and Louis Barré at Paris-Camembert—the Belgian squad had been the last top-tier team yet to claim a victory this year.

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

