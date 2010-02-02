Trending

Image 1 of 21

Thomas Hansen is ready for another day's riding.

Thomas Hansen is ready for another day's riding.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 2 of 21

And of course there were smiles all round on the final day.

And of course there were smiles all round on the final day.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 3 of 21

Time for a few light stretches before the start...

Time for a few light stretches before the start...
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 4 of 21

Then it's time to get ready for the final two stages.

Then it's time to get ready for the final two stages.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 5 of 21

Ben Mather leads James Williamson onto the beach.

Ben Mather leads James Williamson onto the beach.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 6 of 21

Matthew Callow leads Ashley Bleeker along the beach.

Matthew Callow leads Ashley Bleeker along the beach.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 7 of 21

Katrina Cathcart rides ahead of Traci Lonergan

Katrina Cathcart rides ahead of Traci Lonergan
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 8 of 21

(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 9 of 21

Adrian Jackson leads a big bunch on the waterfront.

Adrian Jackson leads a big bunch on the waterfront.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 10 of 21

Trent Moore gives it full gas ahead of John Searston.

Trent Moore gives it full gas ahead of John Searston.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 11 of 21

Rebecca Freeman pulls a little group along.

Rebecca Freeman pulls a little group along.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 12 of 21

Sid Taberlay (right) may have been overall victor had it not been for bad luck on day two.

Sid Taberlay (right) may have been overall victor had it not been for bad luck on day two.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 13 of 21

Robert de la Motte puts his head down as Paul Lanham poses for the camera.

Robert de la Motte puts his head down as Paul Lanham poses for the camera.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 14 of 21

Ben Mather gives it everything on the beach.

Ben Mather gives it everything on the beach.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 15 of 21

Melanie Wood shows how its done on the front of a bunch.

Melanie Wood shows how its done on the front of a bunch.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 16 of 21

Sid Taberlay motors on the beach.

Sid Taberlay motors on the beach.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 17 of 21

One of the Team TORQ riders has a fair bunch making use of his draft.

One of the Team TORQ riders has a fair bunch making use of his draft.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 18 of 21

Zoe King sits in second wheel along the beach.

Zoe King sits in second wheel along the beach.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 19 of 21

The morning muster in Strahan.

The morning muster in Strahan.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 20 of 21

Shelley Scott is loving the run along the beach before the finish.

Shelley Scott is loving the run along the beach before the finish.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)
Image 21 of 21

Ashley Bleeker leads a quartet of riders.

Ashley Bleeker leads a quartet of riders.
(Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)

Australia's national champion Daniel McConnell hung on by the barest of margins to claim a maiden title in Wildside MTB, a mountain bike stage in Tasmania, but not before being upstaged by local legend Sid Taberlay who raced to victory on the final stage of competition in Strahan.

Meanwhile, Canberra rider Heather Logie won the women's category by clinching the final stage and extending her overall lead to 2:53 from Launceston's newly-crowned national champion Rowena Fry.

The two category toppers were unexpected victors at race's beginning but proved that consistency is the key to taking one of the country's toughest MTB events.

While McConnell graced the top step of Wildside's winner's podium with a slender eight second advantage, it was Taberlay's performances over the four-day event which captured the hearts and won the accolades of many supporters.

The US-based professional finished the classic with six victories from the seven stages on offer, yet had to settle for seventh position on the general classification.

The 30-year-old Tasmanian will reflect on horrendous mechanical problems suffered on day two, when the four-time winner lost so many minutes as a result of a series of punctures. The sequence of events ultimately cost him the title.

"That tells me I need to take some extra spare tubes and that luck wasn't with me", said Taberlay. "I'm satisfied, I'm riding well. The season's only just started and I'm looking forward to heading back to the US and having some good form over there."

McConnell finished third on the 36km final stage behind Taberlay and fellow Tasmanian Ben Mather, but had enough up his sleeve to head the overall standings and keep his Torq teammate and under 23 Victorian Steele Von Hoff in second place - just eight seconds behind.

McConnell's main threat came from Paul van der Ploeg, who couldn't make up the 29 second deficit required for overall success. "The top three were pretty close, but I just had to mark Paul," said McConnell immediately after crossing the finish line. "We had a strong team with Steele in second so we had to mark Paul and hold the gap."

The open women's category was a race of two riders, with Logie and Fry maintaining close contact throughout the four days, the pair embracing in an emotional display of celebration at the finish line.

"I think that could have easily been Rowena's leg. It was tough so both of us were working really hard and she seriously deserves it too," Logie explained at the finish.

The final stage featured a spectacular race along Ocean Beach on Tasmania's west coast which took in the notorious Hell's Gates and the gateway to Macquarie Harbour.

With the huge surf breaks of the Southern Ocean providing a stunning backdrop, the elite men raced across the wet sands in their bid to gain superiority.

Mather broke away from the group of a dozen rivals and opened what seemed, an unbeatable margin, before battling the last section of racing over gravel roads.

But the part time road racer was caught and overtaken by Taberlay, who produced an amazing turn of speed and finished at the Strahan finish unchallenged. Mather came home 37 seconds behind with McConnell heading the chase group 48 seconds in arrears.

McConnell's overall conquest completes a memorable month for the 24-year-old Melbourne rider, who won the national title held in the Adelaide Hills in January. His next racing season will revolve around racing in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series.

Results

Mens Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlay1:00:36
2Ben Mather0:00:37
3Daniel McConnell0:00:48
4Adrian Jackson0:00:53
5James Williamson0:00:55
6Joshua Carlson0:04:06
7Nick Morgan0:04:34
8Ben Randall0:05:10
9Andrew Burford0:06:01
10Luke Webster0:06:03
11Dylan Cirulis0:07:58
12Tim Chadd0:09:51
13Jason Mennitz0:10:08
14Ashley Hayat0:11:39
15Tom Burford0:12:54
16Scott Maney0:12:56
17Damian French0:13:47
18Aubrey Clark0:15:28
19Aaron Long0:16:45
20Andrew Maynard0:17:07
21Warren Austin0:17:35
22Joe Mullan0:17:37
23Nick Miller0:17:49
24Samuel Gadient0:17:56
25Phill Miller0:17:59
26Mick Ross0:18:10
27Phil Bickerdike0:18:19
28Boyd Furmston0:18:51
29Brett Cirulis0:18:53
30Warren Wellbeloved0:19:04
31Will Tatchell0:19:17
32Simon French0:19:21
33Bryan Powell0:19:29
34Chris Southwood0:20:11
35Sam Robertson0:22:32
36Dirk Austinat0:22:38
37Jeffrey Potter0:23:54
38Jesse Ciezki0:24:33
39Brad Fitzgerald0:25:12
40Myk Lozyk0:26:26
41Michael Ker-David0:28:19
42Andrew Forbes0:28:21
43Brendan Murphy0:28:40
44Joel Thorby0:30:09
45Christopher Crocker0:30:46
46Chris Kamen0:31:34
47Paul Beuchat0:32:23
48Mark Millerd0:33:05
49Greg Ainsworth1:01:14
50Alexander Harris

Womens Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry1:09:11
2Katherine O'Shea0:06:14
3Jody Bush0:10:12
4Sophie Marshall0:15:02
5Helen Wray0:16:57
6Bronwyn Sax0:19:29
7Selina Stoute0:21:22
8Edwina Hughes0:21:23
9Shelley Scott0:21:29
10Paula Sutton0:31:01
11Melanie Wood0:31:48
12Gail Sutton0:38:13

Men Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul van der Ploeg1:01:25
2Steele Von Hoff0:00:01
3Luke Fetch0:01:29
4Matthew Callow0:04:08
5Timothy Doman0:07:45
6Benjamin Bromberg0:31:23
7Lindsay Apted0:37:32
8Peter Grimble0:43:16

Women Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda Jackson1:20:08

Men veteran 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ross Farrell1:01:36
2Andrew Blair0:00:03
3Warren Burgess0:02:34
4Mark Fenner0:03:53
5Ashley Bleeker0:03:55
6David Wood0:04:59
7Ken Allen0:06:02
8Scott Needham0:06:09
9Julien Wicks0:07:01
10Simon Coffin0:07:06
11Luke Beuchat0:07:36
12Mark Viney0:07:37
13Russell Edgar0:07:41
14Andrew Bell0:07:42
15Mark Padgett0:08:10
16Trevor Innes0:08:11
17John Darcey0:08:35
18Adrian Flood0:08:36
19Bruce Turvey0:09:15
20Damien Jones0:09:38
21Stuart Keep0:09:45
22Kim Curtis0:09:54
23Steven Brown0:10:33
24Erik Bakke0:10:38
25Benjamin Cirulis0:11:55
26Mark Littlejohn0:12:20
27Con Mavroudakis0:12:45
28Ed Parker0:12:51
29Julien Redmond0:13:00
30Scott Lohrey0:13:17
31Simon Zabel0:13:42
32Rodney Bates0:13:52
33Phil Leslie0:13:55
34Marty Krieg
35Ian Trayler0:13:57
36Ashley Noble0:14:26
37Michael McMullen0:14:36
38Angus Rodwell0:14:38
39Noel Higgs0:15:21
40Andrew Shaw0:15:26
41Scott Knighton
42Justin Woolford0:15:27
43Alex Stone0:15:46
44Robert Child0:15:50
45Clinton Dean0:16:04
46Thomas Hansen0:16:05
47Ben Davidson0:16:07
48Andrew Ling0:16:08
49Russell Goslin0:16:20
50Trent Hewitt0:16:27
51Paul Lanham0:16:32
52Peter Gilbert0:16:50
53Mike Murphy0:16:52
54John Atkinson0:16:57
55Winton Mahar0:17:01
56David Henderson0:17:14
57Justin Whelan0:17:19
58Jarrad Needham0:17:33
59Geff Harper0:17:35
60Luke Roberts0:17:53
61Bryce Young0:17:58
62Henry Van Heerden0:18:01
63Adam Gourlay0:18:27
64Sam Duncan0:18:56
65Joel Wright0:18:59
66Martin Stephenson0:19:03
67Todd Stanton0:19:06
68Adam Harris0:19:42
69Nathan Fellows0:19:59
70Douglas Turvey0:20:02
71Chris Bradford0:20:09
72Conrad Daniels0:20:31
73Ross Martin
74Julian Porter0:20:42
75Ian Fitzpatrick0:20:52
76Andrew Spencer0:21:11
77Dave Bingley0:21:29
78Duncan Sinclair
79Nick Lancaster0:21:48
80Scott Bannister0:22:13
81Steve Jaffray0:22:20
82Darren Harvey
83Theo Williams0:22:30
84Clive Poulton0:22:33
85Marc Campbell0:23:38
86Josiah Sciascia0:24:29
87Aldy Stipnieks0:24:34
88Steven Scharapow0:24:45
89Robin Harris0:24:49
90Mark Hindley0:25:09
91Chad Vowles0:25:24
92Brett Chaseling0:25:47
93Tom Cieslinski0:25:50
94Karl Pavey0:26:03
95Nathan James
96Chris Wilson0:26:29
97Peter Effeney0:26:38
98Vaughan Kemsley0:26:43
99Douglas Miller0:26:53
100Matt Carlson0:27:17
101Jonas Varcoe0:27:21
102Craig Bycroft
103Darren Saunders0:27:27
104Adrian Van Loon0:27:28
105Kristian Smythe0:28:25
106Daniel Pountney
107Brendan Scarborough0:28:45
108Andrew Blaney0:28:49
109Jon Williamson0:28:59
110Nigel Macquet0:29:01
111Leigh Fitzgerald0:29:18
112Jonathan Hague0:29:44
113Jason Richards0:30:14
114Alex Smith0:30:16
115Anthony Chisholm0:30:44
116Matthias Schwerdtle0:30:45
117Luke Grainger0:30:59
118Daniel Beuchat0:31:03
119David Wakefield0:31:32
120Gavin Brown0:32:07
121Evan Hayes0:32:18
122Anthony Abbott0:32:52
123Michael Norman0:33:13
124Peter Gill0:33:19
125Nigel Adcock0:33:20
126Chris Browne
127Adam Kelly0:33:26
128Victor Romagosa0:33:27
129Ben Strugnell0:33:43
130Declan Brennan0:36:32
131Brett Childs0:36:55
132Aliriza Yucel0:37:09
133Stephen Geason0:37:16
134Greg Wunder0:38:13
135Paul Suter0:38:25
136Phillip Murfett0:39:25
137Todd Stafford0:39:54
138Scott Steedman0:40:24
139Matthew Wood0:43:15
140David Lacey0:43:52
141Simon Trewin0:43:58
142Ben McDermott0:44:28
143Jamie Davis0:44:50
144Joel Brewer0:45:21
145Mark Lawler0:47:47
146Michael Andrews0:47:55
147Andrew Tyrrell0:48:21
148Mike Shaw0:49:02
149Anthony Hogan0:51:05
150Patrick Kinsella0:57:59
151Alexander Bibby1:04:23
152Nelson Clark1:10:49
153Damien Peel1:12:36

Women veteran 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logie1:07:43
2Zoe King0:07:47
3Naomi Hansen0:09:33
4Trudy Nicholas0:11:06
5Mel Weber0:16:09
6Jo Williams0:20:14
7Su Sprott0:21:26
8Meghan Johnston0:21:33
9Amanda Sanderson0:22:33
10Linda Cappello0:24:16
11Jane Thomas0:24:38
12Lana Moy0:27:12
13Katrina Cathcart0:29:08
14Sara Prickett0:29:52
15Rebecca Freeman0:30:00
16Helen Green0:31:06
17Jude Mulhuijsen0:34:33
18Toni Van Heerden0:34:43
19Tina Ciezki0:35:34
20Megan Farebrother0:35:44
21Naomi Wright0:38:14
22Diane Chisholm0:41:38
23Kym Fitzpatrick0:44:26
24Katie Webster0:48:54
25Li Choong0:49:38
26Michelle Lindsay0:50:17
27Marina Polita0:51:34

Master men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Normon Thibault1:05:13
2Rob Eva0:01:31
3Greg Dwyer0:04:10
4Jim Robinson0:04:37
5Dean Clark0:05:31
6Waco Hamlin0:07:00
7Scott Smith0:07:23
8John Whittington0:08:39
9Bill Chilvers0:09:41
10Andrew Davison0:10:16
11Brian McTaggart0:10:17
12Willem Van den Bosch0:10:24
13Craig Cummings0:11:01
14Peter Oliver0:11:07
15Jay Heather0:11:47
16Duncan Rose0:11:51
17David McCook0:11:52
18Rod Ascui0:12:11
19Gary Hitches0:12:39
20Scott Murchison0:13:26
21Neil Ker0:13:42
22John Searston0:14:09
23Mike Austin0:14:21
24Mark Hitchins
25Robert Matthews0:14:22
26Phil Kelly0:14:27
27Marcus Langham0:14:34
28Martin Lee0:14:47
29Paul Hutcheon0:15:38
30Phil Edwards0:15:53
31Mark Plumb0:16:09
32Tim Robertson0:16:31
33Bernard Walker0:17:27
34Wayne Chapman0:17:45
35James Heron0:17:52
36Michael Symons0:18:05
37Richie Burrell0:18:38
38Glen Higgins0:19:10
39Rodney Mills0:19:18
40Trent Moore0:19:29
41Malcolm Lindsay0:19:41
42Simon Vandestadt0:19:46
43David Barry0:20:16
44Harry Burnett0:20:43
45Ian Ferrier0:21:13
46Shane Kerrison0:21:15
47Paul Hooper0:21:29
48William Findlay0:22:15
49Darren Fletcher0:22:37
50Steve Campbell0:22:56
51Julian Augustini0:23:09
52Andrew Cathcart0:23:27
53Stephen Costar0:23:30
54Gary Aaron0:23:36
55Marcus Coghlan0:23:49
56Chris Tate0:24:04
57Rob King0:24:28
58Anthony Briggs0:24:47
59Glenn Matson0:24:51
60Andrew Christensen0:26:35
61Jeff Camp0:27:50
62Sean Muir0:27:59
63Robert Medway0:28:05
64Tom Wass0:28:39
65Andre Farley0:29:47
66David Storm
67Rodney Clark0:30:09
68Maurice Williams0:30:14
69Leigh Wilson0:30:17
70Rhett Kessler0:30:42
71Simon Foster0:30:44
72Bruce Perry0:30:56
73Brent Ranson0:31:19
74Mark Roberton0:31:25
75Malcolm Barrett0:32:17
76Nick Irvine0:32:35
77James Down0:32:47
78Peter Millar0:33:01
79Keith Murfet0:33:25
80David Foster0:33:46
81Jack Birrell0:34:22
82Jonty Barnett0:34:30
83Craig Chivers0:34:49
84Andrew Bird0:36:40
85Peter Fox0:36:42
86Jim Ansell0:36:47
87Nigel Foss0:37:37
88Chris Colley0:37:47
89Michael Jamieson0:38:17
90Fraser White0:38:25
91Gordon Scrim0:38:41
92Erik Westra0:39:40
93Ian Smith0:41:16
94Edward King0:45:39
95David Pollington0:45:50
96Craig Blake0:46:13
97Peter Dean0:46:40
98Peter Connor0:48:41
99David Dare0:50:23
100Anton Du Preez0:58:38
101Paul Rathbone1:09:00
102Roger Price1:09:19

Master women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Traci Lonergan1:27:04
2Catherine MacKay0:05:44
3Juliet Plumb0:06:59
4Nicole Lancaster0:08:50
5Vicki Culver0:14:08
6Lisa Heazlewood0:16:51
7Kelley Murphy0:18:12
8Karen Robertson0:18:49
9Karen Ward0:25:09
10Heidi Healy0:47:28

Super master men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Heron1:16:52
2Nick Tilbrook0:00:13
3Rowan Tatchell0:01:18
4Brian Scarborough0:02:42
5Darryl Smith0:03:18
6Granton Chugg0:03:43
7Phillip Dent0:04:46
8John Fisher0:05:25
9Karl Albrecht0:06:11
10John Travers0:06:12
11Stuart Lennox0:06:22
12David Braddick0:07:00
13Robert Rhodes0:07:01
14Grant Dixon0:07:42
15Robert De la Motte0:07:43
16Roger Butorac0:08:49
17Frank Clark0:09:22
18Mordy Bromberg0:10:10
19Eric Riegler0:10:57
20Steve Bence0:11:05
21Robert Tatchell0:11:49
22Robert Kidd0:12:46
23Mark Scarborough0:13:15
24Bernard Murphy0:13:56
25Stephen Williamson0:14:38
26Michael Richmond0:14:59
27Dave Sutton0:16:17
28Robert Furmston0:16:18
29Ian Carter0:16:57
30Clive Strickland0:17:16
31Pat Murphy0:17:31
32DJ Brooks0:17:39
33Grant Irving0:18:04
34Ian McGuffie0:19:58
35Peter Goodear0:20:26
36John Pearce0:21:57
37Peter Muller0:25:45
38Sean Froude0:25:50
39Clyde Sharp0:28:38
40Arthur Apted0:30:22
41Richard Pullinger0:30:23
42John Bonnett
43Tim O'Loughlin0:32:29
44Bret Gambrill0:42:26
45Wayne Keygan0:44:38
46Alan McDowell0:46:07
47Peter Crocker0:47:29

Super master women 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvia Outridge1:55:10

Grand master men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Ryan1:19:12
2Bruno Wicki0:10:44
3Sandy Logie0:12:06
4Malcolm Lynn0:13:22
5Clive Jackson0:14:24
6Neil Kinder0:19:51
7Wayne Strong0:20:11

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Calkins1:11:30
2Joel Fanning0:03:06
3Liam O'Dea0:03:26
4Keith Macqueen0:04:14
5Jonathan Cowan0:06:55
6Craig Pullen0:08:04
7Michael Davison0:10:41
8Jason Johnson0:13:02
9Rob Parbery0:18:00
10Kim McFadden0:22:57

Mens Open final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell6:04:51
2James Williamson0:07:40
3Ben Mather0:08:23
4Sid Taberlay0:08:30
5Joshua Carlson0:08:54
6Adrian Jackson0:15:53
7Ben Randall0:24:13
8Andrew Burford0:26:02
9Dylan Cirulis0:45:19
10Nick Morgan0:48:38
11Luke Webster1:04:49
12Damian French1:12:07
13Tim Chadd1:12:35
14Jason Mennitz1:16:53
15Scott Maney1:22:34
16Tom Burford1:31:43
17Ashley Hayat1:32:01
18Samuel Gadient1:39:09
19Joe Mullan1:39:17
20Mick Ross1:41:59
21Aaron Long1:42:50
22Chris Southwood1:44:50
23Phill Miller1:47:06
24Simon French1:47:15
25Nick Miller1:54:12
26Boyd Furmston2:00:29
27Warren Wellbeloved2:01:32
28Andrew Maynard2:05:21
29Warren Austin2:09:41
30Paul Beuchat2:12:44
31Sam Robertson2:15:08
32Bryan Powell2:17:29
33Jeffrey Potter2:24:22
34Aubrey Clark2:25:30
35Will Tatchell2:34:44
36Brad Fitzgerald2:35:19
37Phil Bickerdike2:39:23
38Brett Cirulis2:49:05
39Dirk Austinat2:51:00
40Brendan Murphy3:01:03
41Jesse Ciezki3:05:43
42Joel Thorby3:15:34
43Chris Kamen3:15:44
44Andrew Forbes3:17:36
45Myk Lozyk3:25:58
46Christopher Crocker3:35:51
47Michael Ker-David3:38:16

Womens Open final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry6:53:12
2Katherine O'Shea0:42:29
3Sophie Marshall1:21:23
4Jody Bush1:26:08
5Selina Stoute1:40:38
6Edwina Hughes2:03:07
7Helen Wray2:09:47
8Bronwyn Sax2:20:00
9Shelley Scott2:29:11
10Paula Sutton3:24:41
11Melanie Wood3:44:16
12Gail Sutton4:08:40

Men Under 23 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff6:04:59
2Paul van der Ploeg0:00:21
3Luke Fetch0:08:54
4Matthew Callow0:46:30
5Timothy Doman1:38:59
6Benjamin Bromberg4:04:09
7Lindsay Apted4:33:32
8Peter Grimble5:00:38

Women Under 23 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melinda Jackson8:17:59

Men veteran 30-39 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair6:08:33
2Mark Fenner0:17:28
3Warren Burgess0:21:15
4Ashley Bleeker0:34:00
5Ross Farrell0:35:11
6Damien Jones0:37:26
7David Wood0:37:44
8Luke Beuchat0:40:57
9Steven Brown0:49:53
10Adrian Flood0:53:41
11Russell Edgar0:55:12
12Julien Wicks0:55:58
13Stuart Keep0:59:46
14Trevor Innes1:00:27
15Ken Allen1:01:33
16Bruce Turvey1:05:00
17Andrew Bell1:05:08
18Kim Curtis1:06:16
19Mark Padgett1:06:50
20Simon Coffin1:07:06
21Con Mavroudakis1:14:22
22Ian Trayler1:17:56
23Benjamin Cirulis1:18:13
24John Darcey1:22:54
25Simon Zabel1:25:47
26Justin Woolford1:27:39
27Julien Redmond1:29:36
28Angus Rodwell1:30:54
29Erik Bakke1:33:11
30Rodney Bates1:33:13
31Mark Littlejohn1:34:12
32Phil Leslie1:34:39
33Mike Murphy1:36:14
34Marty Krieg1:36:56
35Ed Parker1:40:46
36Scott Lohrey1:42:55
37Bryce Young1:43:31
38Todd Stanton1:44:39
39Andrew Shaw1:45:38
40Noel Higgs1:46:28
41John Atkinson1:48:38
42Luke Roberts1:49:19
43Chris Bradford1:52:07
44Andrew Ling1:53:04
45Robert Child1:53:41
46Ben Davidson1:56:22
47Dave Bingley1:59:54
48Jarrad Needham2:00:04
49Justin Whelan2:00:36
50Henry Van Heerden2:01:12
51Trent Hewitt2:02:48
52Conrad Daniels2:02:49
53Scott Knighton2:03:33
54Michael McMullen2:06:24
55Ashley Noble2:07:51
56Geff Harper2:08:09
57Martin Stephenson2:08:11
58Paul Lanham2:09:21
59Adam Harris2:09:41
60Adam Gourlay2:09:54
61Peter Gilbert2:10:01
62Clinton Dean2:11:11
63Julian Porter2:13:23
64Thomas Hansen2:13:43
65Winton Mahar2:14:34
66Alex Stone2:16:38
67Douglas Turvey2:18:42
68Duncan Sinclair2:21:11
69David Henderson2:22:34
70Nick Lancaster2:22:45
71Steven Scharapow2:26:21
72Joel Wright2:29:10
73Andrew Spencer2:32:36
74Aldy Stipnieks2:36:10
75Russell Goslin2:36:38
76Ross Martin2:37:19
77Sam Duncan2:38:31
78Steve Jaffray2:38:40
79Marc Campbell2:39:03
80Adam Kelly2:41:28
81Tom Cieslinski2:42:34
82Scott Bannister2:45:26
83Daniel Beuchat2:45:56
84Jonathan Hague2:46:52
85Karl Pavey2:48:14
86Jonas Varcoe2:50:15
87Theo Williams2:50:37
88Brendan Scarborough2:50:50
89Clive Poulton2:51:06
90Vaughan Kemsley2:51:57
91Ian Fitzpatrick2:52:00
92Nathan James2:52:24
93Peter Effeney2:52:55
94Darren Harvey2:53:20
95Chris Wilson2:54:33
96Robin Harris2:56:38
97Matt Carlson2:59:11
98Kristian Smythe3:03:19
99Chad Vowles3:04:39
100Daniel Pountney3:05:38
101Gavin Brown3:05:50
102Nelson Clark3:08:18
103Evan Hayes3:10:18
104Douglas Miller3:10:34
105Brett Chaseling3:13:26
106Craig Bycroft3:18:54
107Joel Brewer3:21:38
108Darren Saunders3:21:58
109Jon Williamson3:22:01
110Luke Grainger3:22:27
111Alex Smith3:23:18
112Leigh Fitzgerald3:23:39
113Adrian Van Loon3:24:04
114Anthony Chisholm3:25:31
115Josiah Sciascia3:28:17
116Matthias Schwerdtle3:29:24
117Paul Suter3:29:32
118Nigel Macquet3:31:49
119Peter Gill3:34:08
120David Wakefield3:34:30
121Nigel Adcock3:35:39
122Ben Strugnell3:37:39
123Chris Browne3:37:46
124Michael Norman3:39:04
125Andrew Blaney3:41:01
126Mark Hindley3:47:57
127Anthony Abbott3:52:27
128Todd Stafford3:56:48
129Greg Wunder4:01:42
130Aliriza Yucel4:03:01
131Brett Childs4:08:31
132Jason Richards4:15:07
133Victor Romagosa4:18:24
134Matthew Wood4:24:49
135Phillip Murfett4:28:09
136Simon Trewin4:32:00
137David Lacey4:34:48
138Mark Lawler4:42:26
139Andrew Tyrrell4:42:33
140Scott Steedman4:56:14
141Declan Brennan5:03:50
142Jamie Davis5:04:24
143Stephen Geason5:05:41
144Anthony Hogan5:06:01
145Michael Andrews5:10:44
146Mike Shaw5:18:44
147Ben McDermott5:19:06
148Alexander Bibby5:26:59
149Patrick Kinsella5:49:19
150Damien Peel6:40:39

Women veteran 30-39 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logie6:50:19
2Zoe King0:56:56
3Naomi Hansen1:05:54
4Trudy Nicholas1:19:07
5Mel Weber1:21:33
6Jo Williams2:12:58
7Linda Cappello2:22:25
8Su Sprott2:22:29
9Meghan Johnston2:23:20
10Amanda Sanderson2:24:24
11Katrina Cathcart2:44:52
12Lana Moy3:02:18
13Jane Thomas3:02:33
14Toni Van Heerden3:16:50
15Helen Green3:42:11
16Sara Prickett3:52:28
17Rebecca Freeman3:54:51
18Kym Fitzpatrick3:55:39
19Megan Farebrother3:56:00
20Tina Ciezki4:08:39
21Naomi Wright4:14:00
22Jude Mulhuijsen4:26:37
23Li Choong4:28:08
24Diane Chisholm4:28:23
25Michelle Lindsay5:09:54
26Marina Polita5:19:32
27Katie Webster6:19:47

Master men 40-49 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Eva6:38:49
2Normon Thibault0:18:49
3Greg Dwyer0:19:39
4Dean Clark0:36:43
5Jim Robinson0:39:30
6Duncan Rose0:58:10
7Brian McTaggart0:58:40
8Willem Van den Bosch0:59:36
9Craig Cummings0:59:46
10Waco Hamlin1:03:49
11John Whittington1:05:00
12Andrew Davison1:09:44
13Scott Smith1:10:20
14Bill Chilvers1:10:30
15Scott Murchison1:16:35
16Rod Ascui1:18:44
17Jay Heather1:24:29
18Tim Robertson1:31:37
19Marcus Langham1:33:44
20Paul Hutcheon1:33:50
21Mike Austin1:34:38
22Neil Ker1:35:26
23David McCook1:35:41
24Andrew Cathcart1:36:37
25Peter Oliver1:38:46
26Gary Hitches1:40:05
27Craig Chivers1:40:22
28Martin Lee1:42:57
29Robert Matthews1:43:24
30Mark Plumb1:43:34
31John Searston1:47:01
32Phil Kelly1:47:38
33Phil Edwards1:48:29
34Michael Symons1:51:23
35Ian Ferrier1:56:01
36James Heron1:56:28
37Brent Ranson1:57:06
38Marcus Coghlan1:57:09
39Trent Moore1:58:44
40Rodney Mills1:59:11
41Bernard Walker2:01:05
42David Barry2:02:03
43Mark Hitchins2:03:58
44Glen Higgins2:04:21
45Paul Hooper2:04:27
46Andre Farley2:07:02
47Rob King2:14:04
48Wayne Chapman2:15:05
49William Findlay2:15:19
50Richie Burrell2:15:23
51Simon Vandestadt2:17:15
52Malcolm Lindsay2:20:04
53Harry Burnett2:24:43
54Julian Augustini2:26:49
55Chris Tate2:29:59
56Shane Kerrison2:34:16
57David Storm2:36:15
58Glenn Matson2:37:24
59Steve Campbell2:40:36
60Stephen Costar2:41:37
61David Pollington2:45:29
62Keith Murfet2:49:22
63Tom Wass2:50:46
64Darren Fletcher2:51:16
65Jeff Camp2:51:22
66Andrew Christensen2:54:40
67Jim Ansell2:57:24
68Jonty Barnett3:01:59
69Simon Foster3:03:42
70Peter Millar3:07:18
71Andrew Bird3:13:20
72Robert Medway3:14:03
73Gary Aaron3:14:04
74Chris Colley3:15:01
75James Down3:15:02
76Leigh Wilson3:15:19
77Nick Irvine3:19:04
78Anthony Briggs3:23:37
79Sean Muir3:25:30
80Rodney Clark3:29:10
81Rhett Kessler3:32:07
82Jack Birrell3:32:46
83Bruce Perry3:32:56
84Peter Fox3:33:10
85Malcolm Barrett3:39:51
86Gordon Scrim3:50:23
87David Foster4:05:57
88Michael Jamieson4:12:28
89Maurice Williams4:18:51
90Edward King4:37:32
91Peter Dean4:38:05
92David Dare4:45:18
93Ian Smith4:56:28
94Mark Roberton5:01:06
95Craig Blake5:10:04
96Nigel Foss5:22:01
97Fraser White5:32:07
98Erik Westra5:49:02
99Peter Connor5:54:44
100Paul Rathbone5:59:39
101Anton Du Preez6:08:02
102Roger Price6:26:48

Master women 40-49 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Traci Lonergan9:16:29
2Nicole Lancaster0:23:43
3Catherine MacKay0:42:31
4Juliet Plumb0:45:00
5Lisa Heazlewood0:52:59
6Karen Robertson0:59:25
7Vicki Culver1:15:50
8Kelley Murphy2:20:26
9Karen Ward2:28:17

Super master men 50-59 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Tilbrook7:54:39
2Darryl Smith0:02:03
3Phillip Dent0:18:19
4Brian Scarborough0:24:15
5John Fisher0:25:04
6Tony Heron0:26:51
7Grant Dixon0:29:58
8Karl Albrecht0:32:38
9Rowan Tatchell0:35:31
10Granton Chugg0:37:53
11David Braddick0:41:38
12John Travers0:44:43
13Robert Rhodes0:47:00
14Roger Butorac0:57:51
15Stuart Lennox1:07:33
16Michael Richmond1:08:40
17Frank Clark1:11:21
18Robert De la Motte1:11:50
19Mark Scarborough1:12:39
20Robert Tatchell1:19:14
21Stephen Williamson1:34:10
22Dave Sutton1:36:09
23Steve Bence1:36:14
24Mordy Bromberg1:36:30
25Grant Irving1:53:58
26Clive Strickland1:55:29
27Bernard Murphy1:57:25
28Robert Kidd2:09:38
29Eric Riegler2:13:08
30Robert Furmston2:14:53
31DJ Brooks2:19:14
32Ian Carter2:21:13
33John Pearce2:21:58
34Peter Goodear2:24:14
35Peter Muller2:33:04
36Pat Murphy2:34:15
37Sean Froude2:37:48
38Clyde Sharp2:41:27
39Arthur Apted3:12:13
40Tim O'Loughlin3:24:19
41Ian McGuffie3:26:40
42Richard Pullinger3:39:33
43John Bonnett3:40:31
44Alan McDowell4:02:40
45Bret Gambrill4:35:54
46Peter Crocker4:51:51
47Wayne Keygan5:32:59

Super master women 50-59 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvia Outridge11:36:42

Grand master men 60+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Ryan8:16:59
2Malcolm Lynn0:52:56
3Bruno Wicki0:59:54
4Sandy Logie1:09:10
5Wayne Strong2:00:09
6Clive Jackson2:11:12
7Neil Kinder2:17:26

Singlespeed men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keith Macqueen7:36:45
2Tim Calkins0:19:29
3Craig Pullen0:22:45
4Michael Davison0:47:41
5Liam O'Dea0:49:02
6Jason Johnson0:50:59
7Jonathan Cowan0:51:20
8Rob Parbery1:36:16
9Kim McFadden2:07:12

