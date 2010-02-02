Image 1 of 21 Thomas Hansen is ready for another day's riding. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 2 of 21 And of course there were smiles all round on the final day. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 3 of 21 Time for a few light stretches before the start... (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 4 of 21 Then it's time to get ready for the final two stages. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 5 of 21 Ben Mather leads James Williamson onto the beach. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 6 of 21 Matthew Callow leads Ashley Bleeker along the beach. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 7 of 21 Katrina Cathcart rides ahead of Traci Lonergan (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 8 of 21 (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 9 of 21 Adrian Jackson leads a big bunch on the waterfront. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 10 of 21 Trent Moore gives it full gas ahead of John Searston. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 11 of 21 Rebecca Freeman pulls a little group along. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 12 of 21 Sid Taberlay (right) may have been overall victor had it not been for bad luck on day two. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 13 of 21 Robert de la Motte puts his head down as Paul Lanham poses for the camera. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 14 of 21 Ben Mather gives it everything on the beach. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 15 of 21 Melanie Wood shows how its done on the front of a bunch. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 16 of 21 Sid Taberlay motors on the beach. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 17 of 21 One of the Team TORQ riders has a fair bunch making use of his draft. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 18 of 21 Zoe King sits in second wheel along the beach. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 19 of 21 The morning muster in Strahan. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 20 of 21 Shelley Scott is loving the run along the beach before the finish. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 21 of 21 Ashley Bleeker leads a quartet of riders. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)

Australia's national champion Daniel McConnell hung on by the barest of margins to claim a maiden title in Wildside MTB, a mountain bike stage in Tasmania, but not before being upstaged by local legend Sid Taberlay who raced to victory on the final stage of competition in Strahan.

Meanwhile, Canberra rider Heather Logie won the women's category by clinching the final stage and extending her overall lead to 2:53 from Launceston's newly-crowned national champion Rowena Fry.

The two category toppers were unexpected victors at race's beginning but proved that consistency is the key to taking one of the country's toughest MTB events.

While McConnell graced the top step of Wildside's winner's podium with a slender eight second advantage, it was Taberlay's performances over the four-day event which captured the hearts and won the accolades of many supporters.

The US-based professional finished the classic with six victories from the seven stages on offer, yet had to settle for seventh position on the general classification.

The 30-year-old Tasmanian will reflect on horrendous mechanical problems suffered on day two, when the four-time winner lost so many minutes as a result of a series of punctures. The sequence of events ultimately cost him the title.

"That tells me I need to take some extra spare tubes and that luck wasn't with me", said Taberlay. "I'm satisfied, I'm riding well. The season's only just started and I'm looking forward to heading back to the US and having some good form over there."

McConnell finished third on the 36km final stage behind Taberlay and fellow Tasmanian Ben Mather, but had enough up his sleeve to head the overall standings and keep his Torq teammate and under 23 Victorian Steele Von Hoff in second place - just eight seconds behind.

McConnell's main threat came from Paul van der Ploeg, who couldn't make up the 29 second deficit required for overall success. "The top three were pretty close, but I just had to mark Paul," said McConnell immediately after crossing the finish line. "We had a strong team with Steele in second so we had to mark Paul and hold the gap."

The open women's category was a race of two riders, with Logie and Fry maintaining close contact throughout the four days, the pair embracing in an emotional display of celebration at the finish line.

"I think that could have easily been Rowena's leg. It was tough so both of us were working really hard and she seriously deserves it too," Logie explained at the finish.

The final stage featured a spectacular race along Ocean Beach on Tasmania's west coast which took in the notorious Hell's Gates and the gateway to Macquarie Harbour.

With the huge surf breaks of the Southern Ocean providing a stunning backdrop, the elite men raced across the wet sands in their bid to gain superiority.

Mather broke away from the group of a dozen rivals and opened what seemed, an unbeatable margin, before battling the last section of racing over gravel roads.

But the part time road racer was caught and overtaken by Taberlay, who produced an amazing turn of speed and finished at the Strahan finish unchallenged. Mather came home 37 seconds behind with McConnell heading the chase group 48 seconds in arrears.

McConnell's overall conquest completes a memorable month for the 24-year-old Melbourne rider, who won the national title held in the Adelaide Hills in January. His next racing season will revolve around racing in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series.

Results

Mens Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlay 1:00:36 2 Ben Mather 0:00:37 3 Daniel McConnell 0:00:48 4 Adrian Jackson 0:00:53 5 James Williamson 0:00:55 6 Joshua Carlson 0:04:06 7 Nick Morgan 0:04:34 8 Ben Randall 0:05:10 9 Andrew Burford 0:06:01 10 Luke Webster 0:06:03 11 Dylan Cirulis 0:07:58 12 Tim Chadd 0:09:51 13 Jason Mennitz 0:10:08 14 Ashley Hayat 0:11:39 15 Tom Burford 0:12:54 16 Scott Maney 0:12:56 17 Damian French 0:13:47 18 Aubrey Clark 0:15:28 19 Aaron Long 0:16:45 20 Andrew Maynard 0:17:07 21 Warren Austin 0:17:35 22 Joe Mullan 0:17:37 23 Nick Miller 0:17:49 24 Samuel Gadient 0:17:56 25 Phill Miller 0:17:59 26 Mick Ross 0:18:10 27 Phil Bickerdike 0:18:19 28 Boyd Furmston 0:18:51 29 Brett Cirulis 0:18:53 30 Warren Wellbeloved 0:19:04 31 Will Tatchell 0:19:17 32 Simon French 0:19:21 33 Bryan Powell 0:19:29 34 Chris Southwood 0:20:11 35 Sam Robertson 0:22:32 36 Dirk Austinat 0:22:38 37 Jeffrey Potter 0:23:54 38 Jesse Ciezki 0:24:33 39 Brad Fitzgerald 0:25:12 40 Myk Lozyk 0:26:26 41 Michael Ker-David 0:28:19 42 Andrew Forbes 0:28:21 43 Brendan Murphy 0:28:40 44 Joel Thorby 0:30:09 45 Christopher Crocker 0:30:46 46 Chris Kamen 0:31:34 47 Paul Beuchat 0:32:23 48 Mark Millerd 0:33:05 49 Greg Ainsworth 1:01:14 50 Alexander Harris

Womens Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 1:09:11 2 Katherine O'Shea 0:06:14 3 Jody Bush 0:10:12 4 Sophie Marshall 0:15:02 5 Helen Wray 0:16:57 6 Bronwyn Sax 0:19:29 7 Selina Stoute 0:21:22 8 Edwina Hughes 0:21:23 9 Shelley Scott 0:21:29 10 Paula Sutton 0:31:01 11 Melanie Wood 0:31:48 12 Gail Sutton 0:38:13

Men Under 23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul van der Ploeg 1:01:25 2 Steele Von Hoff 0:00:01 3 Luke Fetch 0:01:29 4 Matthew Callow 0:04:08 5 Timothy Doman 0:07:45 6 Benjamin Bromberg 0:31:23 7 Lindsay Apted 0:37:32 8 Peter Grimble 0:43:16

Women Under 23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda Jackson 1:20:08

Men veteran 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ross Farrell 1:01:36 2 Andrew Blair 0:00:03 3 Warren Burgess 0:02:34 4 Mark Fenner 0:03:53 5 Ashley Bleeker 0:03:55 6 David Wood 0:04:59 7 Ken Allen 0:06:02 8 Scott Needham 0:06:09 9 Julien Wicks 0:07:01 10 Simon Coffin 0:07:06 11 Luke Beuchat 0:07:36 12 Mark Viney 0:07:37 13 Russell Edgar 0:07:41 14 Andrew Bell 0:07:42 15 Mark Padgett 0:08:10 16 Trevor Innes 0:08:11 17 John Darcey 0:08:35 18 Adrian Flood 0:08:36 19 Bruce Turvey 0:09:15 20 Damien Jones 0:09:38 21 Stuart Keep 0:09:45 22 Kim Curtis 0:09:54 23 Steven Brown 0:10:33 24 Erik Bakke 0:10:38 25 Benjamin Cirulis 0:11:55 26 Mark Littlejohn 0:12:20 27 Con Mavroudakis 0:12:45 28 Ed Parker 0:12:51 29 Julien Redmond 0:13:00 30 Scott Lohrey 0:13:17 31 Simon Zabel 0:13:42 32 Rodney Bates 0:13:52 33 Phil Leslie 0:13:55 34 Marty Krieg 35 Ian Trayler 0:13:57 36 Ashley Noble 0:14:26 37 Michael McMullen 0:14:36 38 Angus Rodwell 0:14:38 39 Noel Higgs 0:15:21 40 Andrew Shaw 0:15:26 41 Scott Knighton 42 Justin Woolford 0:15:27 43 Alex Stone 0:15:46 44 Robert Child 0:15:50 45 Clinton Dean 0:16:04 46 Thomas Hansen 0:16:05 47 Ben Davidson 0:16:07 48 Andrew Ling 0:16:08 49 Russell Goslin 0:16:20 50 Trent Hewitt 0:16:27 51 Paul Lanham 0:16:32 52 Peter Gilbert 0:16:50 53 Mike Murphy 0:16:52 54 John Atkinson 0:16:57 55 Winton Mahar 0:17:01 56 David Henderson 0:17:14 57 Justin Whelan 0:17:19 58 Jarrad Needham 0:17:33 59 Geff Harper 0:17:35 60 Luke Roberts 0:17:53 61 Bryce Young 0:17:58 62 Henry Van Heerden 0:18:01 63 Adam Gourlay 0:18:27 64 Sam Duncan 0:18:56 65 Joel Wright 0:18:59 66 Martin Stephenson 0:19:03 67 Todd Stanton 0:19:06 68 Adam Harris 0:19:42 69 Nathan Fellows 0:19:59 70 Douglas Turvey 0:20:02 71 Chris Bradford 0:20:09 72 Conrad Daniels 0:20:31 73 Ross Martin 74 Julian Porter 0:20:42 75 Ian Fitzpatrick 0:20:52 76 Andrew Spencer 0:21:11 77 Dave Bingley 0:21:29 78 Duncan Sinclair 79 Nick Lancaster 0:21:48 80 Scott Bannister 0:22:13 81 Steve Jaffray 0:22:20 82 Darren Harvey 83 Theo Williams 0:22:30 84 Clive Poulton 0:22:33 85 Marc Campbell 0:23:38 86 Josiah Sciascia 0:24:29 87 Aldy Stipnieks 0:24:34 88 Steven Scharapow 0:24:45 89 Robin Harris 0:24:49 90 Mark Hindley 0:25:09 91 Chad Vowles 0:25:24 92 Brett Chaseling 0:25:47 93 Tom Cieslinski 0:25:50 94 Karl Pavey 0:26:03 95 Nathan James 96 Chris Wilson 0:26:29 97 Peter Effeney 0:26:38 98 Vaughan Kemsley 0:26:43 99 Douglas Miller 0:26:53 100 Matt Carlson 0:27:17 101 Jonas Varcoe 0:27:21 102 Craig Bycroft 103 Darren Saunders 0:27:27 104 Adrian Van Loon 0:27:28 105 Kristian Smythe 0:28:25 106 Daniel Pountney 107 Brendan Scarborough 0:28:45 108 Andrew Blaney 0:28:49 109 Jon Williamson 0:28:59 110 Nigel Macquet 0:29:01 111 Leigh Fitzgerald 0:29:18 112 Jonathan Hague 0:29:44 113 Jason Richards 0:30:14 114 Alex Smith 0:30:16 115 Anthony Chisholm 0:30:44 116 Matthias Schwerdtle 0:30:45 117 Luke Grainger 0:30:59 118 Daniel Beuchat 0:31:03 119 David Wakefield 0:31:32 120 Gavin Brown 0:32:07 121 Evan Hayes 0:32:18 122 Anthony Abbott 0:32:52 123 Michael Norman 0:33:13 124 Peter Gill 0:33:19 125 Nigel Adcock 0:33:20 126 Chris Browne 127 Adam Kelly 0:33:26 128 Victor Romagosa 0:33:27 129 Ben Strugnell 0:33:43 130 Declan Brennan 0:36:32 131 Brett Childs 0:36:55 132 Aliriza Yucel 0:37:09 133 Stephen Geason 0:37:16 134 Greg Wunder 0:38:13 135 Paul Suter 0:38:25 136 Phillip Murfett 0:39:25 137 Todd Stafford 0:39:54 138 Scott Steedman 0:40:24 139 Matthew Wood 0:43:15 140 David Lacey 0:43:52 141 Simon Trewin 0:43:58 142 Ben McDermott 0:44:28 143 Jamie Davis 0:44:50 144 Joel Brewer 0:45:21 145 Mark Lawler 0:47:47 146 Michael Andrews 0:47:55 147 Andrew Tyrrell 0:48:21 148 Mike Shaw 0:49:02 149 Anthony Hogan 0:51:05 150 Patrick Kinsella 0:57:59 151 Alexander Bibby 1:04:23 152 Nelson Clark 1:10:49 153 Damien Peel 1:12:36

Women veteran 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logie 1:07:43 2 Zoe King 0:07:47 3 Naomi Hansen 0:09:33 4 Trudy Nicholas 0:11:06 5 Mel Weber 0:16:09 6 Jo Williams 0:20:14 7 Su Sprott 0:21:26 8 Meghan Johnston 0:21:33 9 Amanda Sanderson 0:22:33 10 Linda Cappello 0:24:16 11 Jane Thomas 0:24:38 12 Lana Moy 0:27:12 13 Katrina Cathcart 0:29:08 14 Sara Prickett 0:29:52 15 Rebecca Freeman 0:30:00 16 Helen Green 0:31:06 17 Jude Mulhuijsen 0:34:33 18 Toni Van Heerden 0:34:43 19 Tina Ciezki 0:35:34 20 Megan Farebrother 0:35:44 21 Naomi Wright 0:38:14 22 Diane Chisholm 0:41:38 23 Kym Fitzpatrick 0:44:26 24 Katie Webster 0:48:54 25 Li Choong 0:49:38 26 Michelle Lindsay 0:50:17 27 Marina Polita 0:51:34

Master men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Normon Thibault 1:05:13 2 Rob Eva 0:01:31 3 Greg Dwyer 0:04:10 4 Jim Robinson 0:04:37 5 Dean Clark 0:05:31 6 Waco Hamlin 0:07:00 7 Scott Smith 0:07:23 8 John Whittington 0:08:39 9 Bill Chilvers 0:09:41 10 Andrew Davison 0:10:16 11 Brian McTaggart 0:10:17 12 Willem Van den Bosch 0:10:24 13 Craig Cummings 0:11:01 14 Peter Oliver 0:11:07 15 Jay Heather 0:11:47 16 Duncan Rose 0:11:51 17 David McCook 0:11:52 18 Rod Ascui 0:12:11 19 Gary Hitches 0:12:39 20 Scott Murchison 0:13:26 21 Neil Ker 0:13:42 22 John Searston 0:14:09 23 Mike Austin 0:14:21 24 Mark Hitchins 25 Robert Matthews 0:14:22 26 Phil Kelly 0:14:27 27 Marcus Langham 0:14:34 28 Martin Lee 0:14:47 29 Paul Hutcheon 0:15:38 30 Phil Edwards 0:15:53 31 Mark Plumb 0:16:09 32 Tim Robertson 0:16:31 33 Bernard Walker 0:17:27 34 Wayne Chapman 0:17:45 35 James Heron 0:17:52 36 Michael Symons 0:18:05 37 Richie Burrell 0:18:38 38 Glen Higgins 0:19:10 39 Rodney Mills 0:19:18 40 Trent Moore 0:19:29 41 Malcolm Lindsay 0:19:41 42 Simon Vandestadt 0:19:46 43 David Barry 0:20:16 44 Harry Burnett 0:20:43 45 Ian Ferrier 0:21:13 46 Shane Kerrison 0:21:15 47 Paul Hooper 0:21:29 48 William Findlay 0:22:15 49 Darren Fletcher 0:22:37 50 Steve Campbell 0:22:56 51 Julian Augustini 0:23:09 52 Andrew Cathcart 0:23:27 53 Stephen Costar 0:23:30 54 Gary Aaron 0:23:36 55 Marcus Coghlan 0:23:49 56 Chris Tate 0:24:04 57 Rob King 0:24:28 58 Anthony Briggs 0:24:47 59 Glenn Matson 0:24:51 60 Andrew Christensen 0:26:35 61 Jeff Camp 0:27:50 62 Sean Muir 0:27:59 63 Robert Medway 0:28:05 64 Tom Wass 0:28:39 65 Andre Farley 0:29:47 66 David Storm 67 Rodney Clark 0:30:09 68 Maurice Williams 0:30:14 69 Leigh Wilson 0:30:17 70 Rhett Kessler 0:30:42 71 Simon Foster 0:30:44 72 Bruce Perry 0:30:56 73 Brent Ranson 0:31:19 74 Mark Roberton 0:31:25 75 Malcolm Barrett 0:32:17 76 Nick Irvine 0:32:35 77 James Down 0:32:47 78 Peter Millar 0:33:01 79 Keith Murfet 0:33:25 80 David Foster 0:33:46 81 Jack Birrell 0:34:22 82 Jonty Barnett 0:34:30 83 Craig Chivers 0:34:49 84 Andrew Bird 0:36:40 85 Peter Fox 0:36:42 86 Jim Ansell 0:36:47 87 Nigel Foss 0:37:37 88 Chris Colley 0:37:47 89 Michael Jamieson 0:38:17 90 Fraser White 0:38:25 91 Gordon Scrim 0:38:41 92 Erik Westra 0:39:40 93 Ian Smith 0:41:16 94 Edward King 0:45:39 95 David Pollington 0:45:50 96 Craig Blake 0:46:13 97 Peter Dean 0:46:40 98 Peter Connor 0:48:41 99 David Dare 0:50:23 100 Anton Du Preez 0:58:38 101 Paul Rathbone 1:09:00 102 Roger Price 1:09:19

Master women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Traci Lonergan 1:27:04 2 Catherine MacKay 0:05:44 3 Juliet Plumb 0:06:59 4 Nicole Lancaster 0:08:50 5 Vicki Culver 0:14:08 6 Lisa Heazlewood 0:16:51 7 Kelley Murphy 0:18:12 8 Karen Robertson 0:18:49 9 Karen Ward 0:25:09 10 Heidi Healy 0:47:28

Super master men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Heron 1:16:52 2 Nick Tilbrook 0:00:13 3 Rowan Tatchell 0:01:18 4 Brian Scarborough 0:02:42 5 Darryl Smith 0:03:18 6 Granton Chugg 0:03:43 7 Phillip Dent 0:04:46 8 John Fisher 0:05:25 9 Karl Albrecht 0:06:11 10 John Travers 0:06:12 11 Stuart Lennox 0:06:22 12 David Braddick 0:07:00 13 Robert Rhodes 0:07:01 14 Grant Dixon 0:07:42 15 Robert De la Motte 0:07:43 16 Roger Butorac 0:08:49 17 Frank Clark 0:09:22 18 Mordy Bromberg 0:10:10 19 Eric Riegler 0:10:57 20 Steve Bence 0:11:05 21 Robert Tatchell 0:11:49 22 Robert Kidd 0:12:46 23 Mark Scarborough 0:13:15 24 Bernard Murphy 0:13:56 25 Stephen Williamson 0:14:38 26 Michael Richmond 0:14:59 27 Dave Sutton 0:16:17 28 Robert Furmston 0:16:18 29 Ian Carter 0:16:57 30 Clive Strickland 0:17:16 31 Pat Murphy 0:17:31 32 DJ Brooks 0:17:39 33 Grant Irving 0:18:04 34 Ian McGuffie 0:19:58 35 Peter Goodear 0:20:26 36 John Pearce 0:21:57 37 Peter Muller 0:25:45 38 Sean Froude 0:25:50 39 Clyde Sharp 0:28:38 40 Arthur Apted 0:30:22 41 Richard Pullinger 0:30:23 42 John Bonnett 43 Tim O'Loughlin 0:32:29 44 Bret Gambrill 0:42:26 45 Wayne Keygan 0:44:38 46 Alan McDowell 0:46:07 47 Peter Crocker 0:47:29

Super master women 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvia Outridge 1:55:10

Grand master men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Ryan 1:19:12 2 Bruno Wicki 0:10:44 3 Sandy Logie 0:12:06 4 Malcolm Lynn 0:13:22 5 Clive Jackson 0:14:24 6 Neil Kinder 0:19:51 7 Wayne Strong 0:20:11

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Calkins 1:11:30 2 Joel Fanning 0:03:06 3 Liam O'Dea 0:03:26 4 Keith Macqueen 0:04:14 5 Jonathan Cowan 0:06:55 6 Craig Pullen 0:08:04 7 Michael Davison 0:10:41 8 Jason Johnson 0:13:02 9 Rob Parbery 0:18:00 10 Kim McFadden 0:22:57

Mens Open final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell 6:04:51 2 James Williamson 0:07:40 3 Ben Mather 0:08:23 4 Sid Taberlay 0:08:30 5 Joshua Carlson 0:08:54 6 Adrian Jackson 0:15:53 7 Ben Randall 0:24:13 8 Andrew Burford 0:26:02 9 Dylan Cirulis 0:45:19 10 Nick Morgan 0:48:38 11 Luke Webster 1:04:49 12 Damian French 1:12:07 13 Tim Chadd 1:12:35 14 Jason Mennitz 1:16:53 15 Scott Maney 1:22:34 16 Tom Burford 1:31:43 17 Ashley Hayat 1:32:01 18 Samuel Gadient 1:39:09 19 Joe Mullan 1:39:17 20 Mick Ross 1:41:59 21 Aaron Long 1:42:50 22 Chris Southwood 1:44:50 23 Phill Miller 1:47:06 24 Simon French 1:47:15 25 Nick Miller 1:54:12 26 Boyd Furmston 2:00:29 27 Warren Wellbeloved 2:01:32 28 Andrew Maynard 2:05:21 29 Warren Austin 2:09:41 30 Paul Beuchat 2:12:44 31 Sam Robertson 2:15:08 32 Bryan Powell 2:17:29 33 Jeffrey Potter 2:24:22 34 Aubrey Clark 2:25:30 35 Will Tatchell 2:34:44 36 Brad Fitzgerald 2:35:19 37 Phil Bickerdike 2:39:23 38 Brett Cirulis 2:49:05 39 Dirk Austinat 2:51:00 40 Brendan Murphy 3:01:03 41 Jesse Ciezki 3:05:43 42 Joel Thorby 3:15:34 43 Chris Kamen 3:15:44 44 Andrew Forbes 3:17:36 45 Myk Lozyk 3:25:58 46 Christopher Crocker 3:35:51 47 Michael Ker-David 3:38:16

Womens Open final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 6:53:12 2 Katherine O'Shea 0:42:29 3 Sophie Marshall 1:21:23 4 Jody Bush 1:26:08 5 Selina Stoute 1:40:38 6 Edwina Hughes 2:03:07 7 Helen Wray 2:09:47 8 Bronwyn Sax 2:20:00 9 Shelley Scott 2:29:11 10 Paula Sutton 3:24:41 11 Melanie Wood 3:44:16 12 Gail Sutton 4:08:40

Men Under 23 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff 6:04:59 2 Paul van der Ploeg 0:00:21 3 Luke Fetch 0:08:54 4 Matthew Callow 0:46:30 5 Timothy Doman 1:38:59 6 Benjamin Bromberg 4:04:09 7 Lindsay Apted 4:33:32 8 Peter Grimble 5:00:38

Women Under 23 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda Jackson 8:17:59

Men veteran 30-39 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 6:08:33 2 Mark Fenner 0:17:28 3 Warren Burgess 0:21:15 4 Ashley Bleeker 0:34:00 5 Ross Farrell 0:35:11 6 Damien Jones 0:37:26 7 David Wood 0:37:44 8 Luke Beuchat 0:40:57 9 Steven Brown 0:49:53 10 Adrian Flood 0:53:41 11 Russell Edgar 0:55:12 12 Julien Wicks 0:55:58 13 Stuart Keep 0:59:46 14 Trevor Innes 1:00:27 15 Ken Allen 1:01:33 16 Bruce Turvey 1:05:00 17 Andrew Bell 1:05:08 18 Kim Curtis 1:06:16 19 Mark Padgett 1:06:50 20 Simon Coffin 1:07:06 21 Con Mavroudakis 1:14:22 22 Ian Trayler 1:17:56 23 Benjamin Cirulis 1:18:13 24 John Darcey 1:22:54 25 Simon Zabel 1:25:47 26 Justin Woolford 1:27:39 27 Julien Redmond 1:29:36 28 Angus Rodwell 1:30:54 29 Erik Bakke 1:33:11 30 Rodney Bates 1:33:13 31 Mark Littlejohn 1:34:12 32 Phil Leslie 1:34:39 33 Mike Murphy 1:36:14 34 Marty Krieg 1:36:56 35 Ed Parker 1:40:46 36 Scott Lohrey 1:42:55 37 Bryce Young 1:43:31 38 Todd Stanton 1:44:39 39 Andrew Shaw 1:45:38 40 Noel Higgs 1:46:28 41 John Atkinson 1:48:38 42 Luke Roberts 1:49:19 43 Chris Bradford 1:52:07 44 Andrew Ling 1:53:04 45 Robert Child 1:53:41 46 Ben Davidson 1:56:22 47 Dave Bingley 1:59:54 48 Jarrad Needham 2:00:04 49 Justin Whelan 2:00:36 50 Henry Van Heerden 2:01:12 51 Trent Hewitt 2:02:48 52 Conrad Daniels 2:02:49 53 Scott Knighton 2:03:33 54 Michael McMullen 2:06:24 55 Ashley Noble 2:07:51 56 Geff Harper 2:08:09 57 Martin Stephenson 2:08:11 58 Paul Lanham 2:09:21 59 Adam Harris 2:09:41 60 Adam Gourlay 2:09:54 61 Peter Gilbert 2:10:01 62 Clinton Dean 2:11:11 63 Julian Porter 2:13:23 64 Thomas Hansen 2:13:43 65 Winton Mahar 2:14:34 66 Alex Stone 2:16:38 67 Douglas Turvey 2:18:42 68 Duncan Sinclair 2:21:11 69 David Henderson 2:22:34 70 Nick Lancaster 2:22:45 71 Steven Scharapow 2:26:21 72 Joel Wright 2:29:10 73 Andrew Spencer 2:32:36 74 Aldy Stipnieks 2:36:10 75 Russell Goslin 2:36:38 76 Ross Martin 2:37:19 77 Sam Duncan 2:38:31 78 Steve Jaffray 2:38:40 79 Marc Campbell 2:39:03 80 Adam Kelly 2:41:28 81 Tom Cieslinski 2:42:34 82 Scott Bannister 2:45:26 83 Daniel Beuchat 2:45:56 84 Jonathan Hague 2:46:52 85 Karl Pavey 2:48:14 86 Jonas Varcoe 2:50:15 87 Theo Williams 2:50:37 88 Brendan Scarborough 2:50:50 89 Clive Poulton 2:51:06 90 Vaughan Kemsley 2:51:57 91 Ian Fitzpatrick 2:52:00 92 Nathan James 2:52:24 93 Peter Effeney 2:52:55 94 Darren Harvey 2:53:20 95 Chris Wilson 2:54:33 96 Robin Harris 2:56:38 97 Matt Carlson 2:59:11 98 Kristian Smythe 3:03:19 99 Chad Vowles 3:04:39 100 Daniel Pountney 3:05:38 101 Gavin Brown 3:05:50 102 Nelson Clark 3:08:18 103 Evan Hayes 3:10:18 104 Douglas Miller 3:10:34 105 Brett Chaseling 3:13:26 106 Craig Bycroft 3:18:54 107 Joel Brewer 3:21:38 108 Darren Saunders 3:21:58 109 Jon Williamson 3:22:01 110 Luke Grainger 3:22:27 111 Alex Smith 3:23:18 112 Leigh Fitzgerald 3:23:39 113 Adrian Van Loon 3:24:04 114 Anthony Chisholm 3:25:31 115 Josiah Sciascia 3:28:17 116 Matthias Schwerdtle 3:29:24 117 Paul Suter 3:29:32 118 Nigel Macquet 3:31:49 119 Peter Gill 3:34:08 120 David Wakefield 3:34:30 121 Nigel Adcock 3:35:39 122 Ben Strugnell 3:37:39 123 Chris Browne 3:37:46 124 Michael Norman 3:39:04 125 Andrew Blaney 3:41:01 126 Mark Hindley 3:47:57 127 Anthony Abbott 3:52:27 128 Todd Stafford 3:56:48 129 Greg Wunder 4:01:42 130 Aliriza Yucel 4:03:01 131 Brett Childs 4:08:31 132 Jason Richards 4:15:07 133 Victor Romagosa 4:18:24 134 Matthew Wood 4:24:49 135 Phillip Murfett 4:28:09 136 Simon Trewin 4:32:00 137 David Lacey 4:34:48 138 Mark Lawler 4:42:26 139 Andrew Tyrrell 4:42:33 140 Scott Steedman 4:56:14 141 Declan Brennan 5:03:50 142 Jamie Davis 5:04:24 143 Stephen Geason 5:05:41 144 Anthony Hogan 5:06:01 145 Michael Andrews 5:10:44 146 Mike Shaw 5:18:44 147 Ben McDermott 5:19:06 148 Alexander Bibby 5:26:59 149 Patrick Kinsella 5:49:19 150 Damien Peel 6:40:39

Women veteran 30-39 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logie 6:50:19 2 Zoe King 0:56:56 3 Naomi Hansen 1:05:54 4 Trudy Nicholas 1:19:07 5 Mel Weber 1:21:33 6 Jo Williams 2:12:58 7 Linda Cappello 2:22:25 8 Su Sprott 2:22:29 9 Meghan Johnston 2:23:20 10 Amanda Sanderson 2:24:24 11 Katrina Cathcart 2:44:52 12 Lana Moy 3:02:18 13 Jane Thomas 3:02:33 14 Toni Van Heerden 3:16:50 15 Helen Green 3:42:11 16 Sara Prickett 3:52:28 17 Rebecca Freeman 3:54:51 18 Kym Fitzpatrick 3:55:39 19 Megan Farebrother 3:56:00 20 Tina Ciezki 4:08:39 21 Naomi Wright 4:14:00 22 Jude Mulhuijsen 4:26:37 23 Li Choong 4:28:08 24 Diane Chisholm 4:28:23 25 Michelle Lindsay 5:09:54 26 Marina Polita 5:19:32 27 Katie Webster 6:19:47

Master men 40-49 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Eva 6:38:49 2 Normon Thibault 0:18:49 3 Greg Dwyer 0:19:39 4 Dean Clark 0:36:43 5 Jim Robinson 0:39:30 6 Duncan Rose 0:58:10 7 Brian McTaggart 0:58:40 8 Willem Van den Bosch 0:59:36 9 Craig Cummings 0:59:46 10 Waco Hamlin 1:03:49 11 John Whittington 1:05:00 12 Andrew Davison 1:09:44 13 Scott Smith 1:10:20 14 Bill Chilvers 1:10:30 15 Scott Murchison 1:16:35 16 Rod Ascui 1:18:44 17 Jay Heather 1:24:29 18 Tim Robertson 1:31:37 19 Marcus Langham 1:33:44 20 Paul Hutcheon 1:33:50 21 Mike Austin 1:34:38 22 Neil Ker 1:35:26 23 David McCook 1:35:41 24 Andrew Cathcart 1:36:37 25 Peter Oliver 1:38:46 26 Gary Hitches 1:40:05 27 Craig Chivers 1:40:22 28 Martin Lee 1:42:57 29 Robert Matthews 1:43:24 30 Mark Plumb 1:43:34 31 John Searston 1:47:01 32 Phil Kelly 1:47:38 33 Phil Edwards 1:48:29 34 Michael Symons 1:51:23 35 Ian Ferrier 1:56:01 36 James Heron 1:56:28 37 Brent Ranson 1:57:06 38 Marcus Coghlan 1:57:09 39 Trent Moore 1:58:44 40 Rodney Mills 1:59:11 41 Bernard Walker 2:01:05 42 David Barry 2:02:03 43 Mark Hitchins 2:03:58 44 Glen Higgins 2:04:21 45 Paul Hooper 2:04:27 46 Andre Farley 2:07:02 47 Rob King 2:14:04 48 Wayne Chapman 2:15:05 49 William Findlay 2:15:19 50 Richie Burrell 2:15:23 51 Simon Vandestadt 2:17:15 52 Malcolm Lindsay 2:20:04 53 Harry Burnett 2:24:43 54 Julian Augustini 2:26:49 55 Chris Tate 2:29:59 56 Shane Kerrison 2:34:16 57 David Storm 2:36:15 58 Glenn Matson 2:37:24 59 Steve Campbell 2:40:36 60 Stephen Costar 2:41:37 61 David Pollington 2:45:29 62 Keith Murfet 2:49:22 63 Tom Wass 2:50:46 64 Darren Fletcher 2:51:16 65 Jeff Camp 2:51:22 66 Andrew Christensen 2:54:40 67 Jim Ansell 2:57:24 68 Jonty Barnett 3:01:59 69 Simon Foster 3:03:42 70 Peter Millar 3:07:18 71 Andrew Bird 3:13:20 72 Robert Medway 3:14:03 73 Gary Aaron 3:14:04 74 Chris Colley 3:15:01 75 James Down 3:15:02 76 Leigh Wilson 3:15:19 77 Nick Irvine 3:19:04 78 Anthony Briggs 3:23:37 79 Sean Muir 3:25:30 80 Rodney Clark 3:29:10 81 Rhett Kessler 3:32:07 82 Jack Birrell 3:32:46 83 Bruce Perry 3:32:56 84 Peter Fox 3:33:10 85 Malcolm Barrett 3:39:51 86 Gordon Scrim 3:50:23 87 David Foster 4:05:57 88 Michael Jamieson 4:12:28 89 Maurice Williams 4:18:51 90 Edward King 4:37:32 91 Peter Dean 4:38:05 92 David Dare 4:45:18 93 Ian Smith 4:56:28 94 Mark Roberton 5:01:06 95 Craig Blake 5:10:04 96 Nigel Foss 5:22:01 97 Fraser White 5:32:07 98 Erik Westra 5:49:02 99 Peter Connor 5:54:44 100 Paul Rathbone 5:59:39 101 Anton Du Preez 6:08:02 102 Roger Price 6:26:48

Master women 40-49 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Traci Lonergan 9:16:29 2 Nicole Lancaster 0:23:43 3 Catherine MacKay 0:42:31 4 Juliet Plumb 0:45:00 5 Lisa Heazlewood 0:52:59 6 Karen Robertson 0:59:25 7 Vicki Culver 1:15:50 8 Kelley Murphy 2:20:26 9 Karen Ward 2:28:17

Super master men 50-59 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Tilbrook 7:54:39 2 Darryl Smith 0:02:03 3 Phillip Dent 0:18:19 4 Brian Scarborough 0:24:15 5 John Fisher 0:25:04 6 Tony Heron 0:26:51 7 Grant Dixon 0:29:58 8 Karl Albrecht 0:32:38 9 Rowan Tatchell 0:35:31 10 Granton Chugg 0:37:53 11 David Braddick 0:41:38 12 John Travers 0:44:43 13 Robert Rhodes 0:47:00 14 Roger Butorac 0:57:51 15 Stuart Lennox 1:07:33 16 Michael Richmond 1:08:40 17 Frank Clark 1:11:21 18 Robert De la Motte 1:11:50 19 Mark Scarborough 1:12:39 20 Robert Tatchell 1:19:14 21 Stephen Williamson 1:34:10 22 Dave Sutton 1:36:09 23 Steve Bence 1:36:14 24 Mordy Bromberg 1:36:30 25 Grant Irving 1:53:58 26 Clive Strickland 1:55:29 27 Bernard Murphy 1:57:25 28 Robert Kidd 2:09:38 29 Eric Riegler 2:13:08 30 Robert Furmston 2:14:53 31 DJ Brooks 2:19:14 32 Ian Carter 2:21:13 33 John Pearce 2:21:58 34 Peter Goodear 2:24:14 35 Peter Muller 2:33:04 36 Pat Murphy 2:34:15 37 Sean Froude 2:37:48 38 Clyde Sharp 2:41:27 39 Arthur Apted 3:12:13 40 Tim O'Loughlin 3:24:19 41 Ian McGuffie 3:26:40 42 Richard Pullinger 3:39:33 43 John Bonnett 3:40:31 44 Alan McDowell 4:02:40 45 Bret Gambrill 4:35:54 46 Peter Crocker 4:51:51 47 Wayne Keygan 5:32:59

Super master women 50-59 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvia Outridge 11:36:42

Grand master men 60+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Ryan 8:16:59 2 Malcolm Lynn 0:52:56 3 Bruno Wicki 0:59:54 4 Sandy Logie 1:09:10 5 Wayne Strong 2:00:09 6 Clive Jackson 2:11:12 7 Neil Kinder 2:17:26