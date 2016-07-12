Trending

Numainville claims third straight White Spot victory

Bergen, Jackson round out all-Canadian podium

Joelle Numainville (North Memoria Health Care) broke away on the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Can)2:40:18
2Sara Bergen (Can)
3Alison Jackson (Can) Canada
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:03
5Shannon Malseed (Aus)0:00:06
6Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada0:00:14
7Tina Mayolo Pic (USA)
8Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
9Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling Women
10Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling Women
11Janna Gillick (Can)
12Justine Clift (Can)
13Rachel Canning (Can)
14Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
15Hannah Van Kampen (NZl)
16Denise Ramsden (Can)
17Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
18Annemarije Rook (Ned)
19Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canada
20Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling Women
21Marina Aspen (Can)
22Jamie Gilgen (Can) Canada
23Megan Rathwell (Can)
24Alizee Brien (Can) Canada
25Kinley Gibson (Can)
26Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
27Terra Manca (Can)
28Emily Flynn (Can)
29Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling Women
30Sophie Mackay (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
31Ashley Barson (Can)
32Morgan Cabot (Can)
33Miriam Brouwer (Can)
34Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
35Michele Schaeffer (USA)
36Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
37Hélène Pilote Fortin (Can)
38Anne Ouellet (Can)
39Marie-Soleil Blais (Can)
40Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
41Alysia Withers (Can)0:00:21
42Gillian Ellsay (Can)0:00:23
43Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
44Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:25
45Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
46Ellen Watters (Can)0:00:27
47Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
48Amélie Bruneau (Can)0:00:41
49Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
50Suzanne Hamilton (Can)0:06:32
DNFAnna Talman (Can)
DNFSarah Coney (Can)
DNFJennifer Gerth (Can)
DNFBrenna Pauly (Can)
DNFShauna Telford (Can)
DNFElizabeth Steel (NZl)

