Numainville claims third straight White Spot victory
Bergen, Jackson round out all-Canadian podium
Elite Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can)
|2:40:18
|2
|Sara Bergen (Can)
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Canada
|4
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:03
|5
|Shannon Malseed (Aus)
|0:00:06
|6
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
|0:00:14
|7
|Tina Mayolo Pic (USA)
|8
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|9
|Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|10
|Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|11
|Janna Gillick (Can)
|12
|Justine Clift (Can)
|13
|Rachel Canning (Can)
|14
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|15
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl)
|16
|Denise Ramsden (Can)
|17
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|18
|Annemarije Rook (Ned)
|19
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canada
|20
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|21
|Marina Aspen (Can)
|22
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Canada
|23
|Megan Rathwell (Can)
|24
|Alizee Brien (Can) Canada
|25
|Kinley Gibson (Can)
|26
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
|27
|Terra Manca (Can)
|28
|Emily Flynn (Can)
|29
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|30
|Sophie Mackay (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Ashley Barson (Can)
|32
|Morgan Cabot (Can)
|33
|Miriam Brouwer (Can)
|34
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Michele Schaeffer (USA)
|36
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Hélène Pilote Fortin (Can)
|38
|Anne Ouellet (Can)
|39
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can)
|40
|Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
|41
|Alysia Withers (Can)
|0:00:21
|42
|Gillian Ellsay (Can)
|0:00:23
|43
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|44
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:00:25
|45
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|46
|Ellen Watters (Can)
|0:00:27
|47
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|48
|Amélie Bruneau (Can)
|0:00:41
|49
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|50
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can)
|0:06:32
|DNF
|Anna Talman (Can)
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Can)
|DNF
|Jennifer Gerth (Can)
|DNF
|Brenna Pauly (Can)
|DNF
|Shauna Telford (Can)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Steel (NZl)
