Kirchmann wins White Spot Delta Road Race

Canadian champion tops Schneider, Stephens in BC

Leah Kirchmann wins the White Spot Delta Road Race

(Image credit: Greg Descantes)
Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins the White Spot Delta Road Race

(Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Canadian National Champion Leah Kirchmann of Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies emerged from a bunch sprint at the end for the win in the newly UCI-sanctioned White Spot Delta Road Race in British Colombia.

"I set my hopes high, I wanted to win. It's the first year that it's a Women's UCI sanctioned race and that's a pretty big deal and the team was definitely looking for the win," Kirchmann said. "I really can't thank my team enough and it's great that I have total trust in them. I don't have to do as much during a race because I know I can rely on them to help control the race and set me up, put me in the best position at the finish line."

The race appeared pretty tentative for the first few laps, with each of the riders waiting to see who would make the first move, but Kirchmann felt the pressure throughout and tried to reciprocate.

"It was an aggressive race the entire time, people were really trying for a breakaway, really trying to get away from me and the other sprinters, but it came down to a bunch sprint at the end," she explained. "I did attack about halfway through the race, I put a little dig in the climb and got away solo for a bit, put some pressure on the other teams, forced them to chase, and it was fun being out there by myself."

The weather was something the riders had to adjust to, as it was raining steadily at the beginning of the race before drying up towards the end.

"It started off raining a little bit and the corners were slick, but luckily it dried up for the finish, which we're pretty thankful for since the last corners are so technical," Kirchman continued.

With three straight top five finishes to start this year's BC Superweek, Kirchmann is on a major roll after winning the Criterium, Road Race and Individual Time Trial at last month's Canadian National Championships, and she looks to keep it going for the rest of the summer.

"After BC Superweek, we're heading over to Europe and doing the Women's Tour de France stage and then I'm going to head over to the Commonwealth Games after that," the 24-year-old said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchman (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team2:25:09
2Sam Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO To the Top
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO To the Top
4Sara Headley (USA) Team TIBCO To the Top
5Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten
6Maria Luisa Calle (Col) Team Garneau Factory
7Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten
8Amy Cutler (USA) Team Garneau Factory
9Alison Jackson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
10Jo Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO To the Top
11Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
12Maddi Campbell (NZl) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
13Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
14Sara Bergen (Can) ATAC Sportswear
15Milena Salcedo (Col) Team Garneau Factory
16Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team
17Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten
18Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
19Ivy Audrain (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
20Jamie Gilgen (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
21Anika Todd (Can) Team TIBCO To the Top
22Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team
23Annie Foreman-Nackey (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery0:00:08
24Catherine Dessurault (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/p Specialized
25Emily Flynn (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery0:00:09
26Carrie Cartmill (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
27Anne-Marije Rook (Ned) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
28Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
29Megan Rathwell (Can) ATAC Sportswear
30Anna-Lisa Fish (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
31Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
32Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Vanderkitten
33Patricia Schwaeger (Swi) Team TIBCO To the Top
34Shoshauna Laxton Routley (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
35Tessa Pinckston (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:12
36Amelie Bruneau (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
37Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) ATAC Sportswear0:02:29
DNFCourteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team
DNFAnne-Marie Morin (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/p Specialized
DNFRosalie Cardin Houde (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/p Specialized
DNFAdriane Provost (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/p Specialized
DNFJoanie Caron (Can) Team Garneau Factory
DNFGina Haatz (Ger) Team Garneau Factory
DNFAmy Bradley (Aus) Team Garneau Factory
DNFJenny Lehman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFAriane Bonhomme (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
DNFEllen Watters (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
DNFSarah Rasmussen (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
DNFMarie-Soliel Blais (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
DNFAshley Barson (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
DNFJennifer Burtner (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
DNFSarah Carroll (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
DNFMegan Gray (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
DNFVanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
DNFMeghan Grant (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFHeather Kay (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFRachel Canning (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFAlysia Withers (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNSLizzie Willams (Aus) Vanderkitten
DNSGillian Carleton (Can) Vanderkitten
DNSKrista Ruby (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
DNSJustine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

 

