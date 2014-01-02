Kirchmann wins White Spot Delta Road Race
Canadian champion tops Schneider, Stephens in BC
Canadian National Champion Leah Kirchmann of Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies emerged from a bunch sprint at the end for the win in the newly UCI-sanctioned White Spot Delta Road Race in British Colombia.
"I set my hopes high, I wanted to win. It's the first year that it's a Women's UCI sanctioned race and that's a pretty big deal and the team was definitely looking for the win," Kirchmann said. "I really can't thank my team enough and it's great that I have total trust in them. I don't have to do as much during a race because I know I can rely on them to help control the race and set me up, put me in the best position at the finish line."
The race appeared pretty tentative for the first few laps, with each of the riders waiting to see who would make the first move, but Kirchmann felt the pressure throughout and tried to reciprocate.
"It was an aggressive race the entire time, people were really trying for a breakaway, really trying to get away from me and the other sprinters, but it came down to a bunch sprint at the end," she explained. "I did attack about halfway through the race, I put a little dig in the climb and got away solo for a bit, put some pressure on the other teams, forced them to chase, and it was fun being out there by myself."
The weather was something the riders had to adjust to, as it was raining steadily at the beginning of the race before drying up towards the end.
"It started off raining a little bit and the corners were slick, but luckily it dried up for the finish, which we're pretty thankful for since the last corners are so technical," Kirchman continued.
With three straight top five finishes to start this year's BC Superweek, Kirchmann is on a major roll after winning the Criterium, Road Race and Individual Time Trial at last month's Canadian National Championships, and she looks to keep it going for the rest of the summer.
"After BC Superweek, we're heading over to Europe and doing the Women's Tour de France stage and then I'm going to head over to the Commonwealth Games after that," the 24-year-old said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchman (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team
|2:25:09
|2
|Sam Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO To the Top
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO To the Top
|4
|Sara Headley (USA) Team TIBCO To the Top
|5
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten
|6
|Maria Luisa Calle (Col) Team Garneau Factory
|7
|Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten
|8
|Amy Cutler (USA) Team Garneau Factory
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|10
|Jo Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO To the Top
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|12
|Maddi Campbell (NZl) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
|13
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|14
|Sara Bergen (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|15
|Milena Salcedo (Col) Team Garneau Factory
|16
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten
|18
|Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|19
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|20
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
|21
|Anika Todd (Can) Team TIBCO To the Top
|22
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Annie Foreman-Nackey (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
|0:00:08
|24
|Catherine Dessurault (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/p Specialized
|25
|Emily Flynn (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
|0:00:09
|26
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
|27
|Anne-Marije Rook (Ned) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|28
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|29
|Megan Rathwell (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|30
|Anna-Lisa Fish (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|31
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|32
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Vanderkitten
|33
|Patricia Schwaeger (Swi) Team TIBCO To the Top
|34
|Shoshauna Laxton Routley (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|35
|Tessa Pinckston (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:12
|36
|Amelie Bruneau (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
|37
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|0:02:29
|DNF
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/p Specialized
|DNF
|Rosalie Cardin Houde (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/p Specialized
|DNF
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/p Specialized
|DNF
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Garneau Factory
|DNF
|Gina Haatz (Ger) Team Garneau Factory
|DNF
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Team Garneau Factory
|DNF
|Jenny Lehman (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
|DNF
|Ellen Watters (Can) Steven's-The Cyclery
|DNF
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNF
|Marie-Soliel Blais (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNF
|Ashley Barson (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNF
|Jennifer Burtner (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|DNF
|Sarah Carroll (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|DNF
|Megan Gray (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|DNF
|Vanessa Johnson (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Heather Kay (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Alysia Withers (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNS
|Lizzie Willams (Aus) Vanderkitten
|DNS
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Vanderkitten
|DNS
|Krista Ruby (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNS
|Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
