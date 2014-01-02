Image 1 of 2 Leah Kirchmann wins the White Spot Delta Road Race (Image credit: Greg Descantes) Image 2 of 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins the White Spot Delta Road Race (Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Canadian National Champion Leah Kirchmann of Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies emerged from a bunch sprint at the end for the win in the newly UCI-sanctioned White Spot Delta Road Race in British Colombia.

"I set my hopes high, I wanted to win. It's the first year that it's a Women's UCI sanctioned race and that's a pretty big deal and the team was definitely looking for the win," Kirchmann said. "I really can't thank my team enough and it's great that I have total trust in them. I don't have to do as much during a race because I know I can rely on them to help control the race and set me up, put me in the best position at the finish line."

The race appeared pretty tentative for the first few laps, with each of the riders waiting to see who would make the first move, but Kirchmann felt the pressure throughout and tried to reciprocate.

"It was an aggressive race the entire time, people were really trying for a breakaway, really trying to get away from me and the other sprinters, but it came down to a bunch sprint at the end," she explained. "I did attack about halfway through the race, I put a little dig in the climb and got away solo for a bit, put some pressure on the other teams, forced them to chase, and it was fun being out there by myself."

The weather was something the riders had to adjust to, as it was raining steadily at the beginning of the race before drying up towards the end.

"It started off raining a little bit and the corners were slick, but luckily it dried up for the finish, which we're pretty thankful for since the last corners are so technical," Kirchman continued.

With three straight top five finishes to start this year's BC Superweek, Kirchmann is on a major roll after winning the Criterium, Road Race and Individual Time Trial at last month's Canadian National Championships, and she looks to keep it going for the rest of the summer.

"After BC Superweek, we're heading over to Europe and doing the Women's Tour de France stage and then I'm going to head over to the Commonwealth Games after that," the 24-year-old said.

