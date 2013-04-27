Plaxton wins Whiskey Off Road crit
Kabush, Taberlay round out top three
Elite men fat tire crit: -
The Whiskey Off-Road weekend got underway Friday night with the pro fat tire criterium on the streets of Prescott. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale), still building strength after a long absence due to injury, won tonight after being the aggressor. Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) came up a bit short, but nailed down second place. Sid Taberlay (Kenda) rode a brilliant tactical race to take third place. Spenser Paxson (Kona) was fourth, and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing) was third)
The fat tire crit course was incredibly difficult. After a short neutral start, riders faced a wall that hurt the legs. At the top of the climb riders made a right turn and then faced a second punishing climb. They raced twenty minutes plus three laps.
"I've done lots of road crits but this was way harder," said Plaxton
Taberlay said, “Uphill was hard with a surge. Then there is a plateau…then another surge on the next hill. Once you got to the top, it was pretty much a tuck the whole way down. It was kind of like interval training; up the hill, down the hill, up the hill.”
After a few laps with the 76-rider peloton staying intact, Plaxton launched an uphill attack at the base of the wall. “I went off early but by yourself it was really tough. There was no way I could have held that until the end. I was kind of hoping that one or two people would come across.”
Taberlay expained the race dynamics, “The front group would carry so much momentum through the (start/finish) corner and up the hill that it was pretty hard for anyone solo to get away.”
When Plaxton attacked, Kabush could be seen leading the chase. Almost immediately, the pace quickened and the entire peloton was single file. When contact was made the group settled back into a large pack while trying desperately to recover.
Then Todd Wells (Specialized) then decided to take a flier. He said, “There was a prime with three laps to go. We go so slowly up the second climb that I figured I would hit it there, possibly get away on the descent, and that someone would come across. I did get a small gap but the whole group came across. I pretty much sat up after that.”
On the last lap, the main contenders were all going full throttle and Plaxton just had a bit more acceleration. Kabush was positioned well on Plaxton’s wheel but the downhill finish did not really allow for much of a sprint at the end.
“That was really tough. The altitude for me is really tough,” said Plaxton. “The crowd was awesome and it was a super exciting race. I haven’t won a race in a long time so I’m super happy to do it here.”
WHISKEY OFF ROAD DAY 1 from Epic Rides on Vimeo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|2
|Geoff Kabush (SCOTT-3Rox Racing, Oakley, Shimano)
|3
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda, H2O Overdrive, BH Bikes)
|4
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)
|5
|Derek Zandstra (Scott Sports / Shimano / CRCS Disaster Kleenup)
|6
|Adam Craig (Giant / Sram / Schwalbe)
|7
|Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, Stans NoTubes)
|8
|Menso De Jong (Clif Bar, SRAM, Stevens Bicycles)
|9
|Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes, Sram, Easton)
|10
|Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc / Cannondale)
|11
|Rotem Ishay (jamis, geax, stans no tubes)
|12
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air / Cannondale)
|13
|Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|14
|Fernando Riveros Paez (Rotor)
|15
|Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)
|16
|Colin Cares (Kenda tires, Felt Bicycles)
|17
|Todd Wells (Specialized, Clif Bar, Oakley)
|18
|Brian Matter (RACC/GearGrinder, Trek, Shimano)
|19
|Cameron Jette (Scott / 3 Rox Racing / Shimano)
|20
|Kris Sneddon (Kona / Sram / Maxxis)
|21
|Jason Sager (jamis bikes, geax tires, stans no tubes)
|22
|Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement, CarboRocket, Point 6)
|23
|Troy Wells (Clif bar, stevens bikes, sram)
|24
|Unknown
|25
|Cameron Chambers (Tuff Shed, Orbea, Enve)
|26
|Tyler Coplea (Orbea Enve, and Tuff Shed)
|27
|Skyler Trujillo (jamis, geax, stans no tubes)
|28
|Sepp Kuss (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Fort Lewis College, SRAM)
|29
|Brennan Wodtli (All Access Staging&Productions, Giant Bicycles, Shimano)
|30
|Ryan Petry (Tri Scottsdale, Tribe Multisport)
|31
|Tj Woodruff (Momentum Endurance/ Arizona Cyclist/ CLIF)
|32
|Jeremy Horgan-kobelski (Trek, Shimano, Oakley)
|33
|Yuki Ikeda (Topeak / Ergon / Canyon)
|34
|Chris Jackson (Castex Rentals, Felt Bicycles, Sierra Pacific Farms)
|35
|Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel\s)
|36
|Joel Titius (So Cal Endurance, Ellsworth, Loaded)
|37
|Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance/ Haro Bikes/Monster Media Racing)
|38
|Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics, Stans No Tube, SRAM)
|39
|Ryan Clark (Audi/Felt/Oakley)
|40
|Sean leader
|41
|Daniel Matheny (Honey Stinger / Bontrager / Osprey)
|42
|Lance Runyon (Jetset / Allstate / TROV)
|43
|Michael Hosey
|44
|Keith Omundson (Boulder Running Company, Izze, Specialized)
|45
|Sean Babcock (Kona, Sellwood Cycle, Giro)
|46
|Dana Weber (Stage 21, Cannondale, Cytomax)
|47
|Ethan Millstein (Airpark Bikes, TRU Composites, Milly Inc)
|48
|Sam Chovan (Giant, Pabst, Rudy Project)
|49
|Anthony Slowinski (Bicycle Sport / Rooibee Red Tea / ProGold Bike)
|50
|Tom Obrien (Nationwide Insurance, Scott Bikes, Pro Gold Lube)
|51
|Blake Harlan (jamis, geax, stans no tubes)
|52
|Trapper Steinle (N/A)
|53
|Jason Hilimire (Gear Movement)
|54
|Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition, My Tax Return, Downtown Joel Brown* (pending))
|55
|Ted Willard (G2 Bike, Bailey Bikes, SPY Optic)
|56
|Chad Davis (Scott/Syncros/Tricia)
|57
|David Timmons (Honey Stinger, NAU Cycling)
|58
|Sam Gross (Nationwide Insurance, Flat Tire Bike Shop, Syncros)
|59
|David Graf (American Interbanc, Cannondale, Muscle Milk)
|60
|Adam Looney (Eriksen, Honey Stinger, My Loving Parents)
|61
|Christopher Beardsley (Club Pilates)
|62
|Marcus Hayward (PH Structural-Bicycle Ranch-SRAM)
|63
|Jeff Kerkove (Ergon / Topeak / Canyon)
|64
|Carl Decker (Giant / Sram / Schwalbe)
|65
|Stewart Gross (None)
|66
|Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air / Cannondale)
|66
|Shane Demars (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)
|67
|Kurt Refsnider (Salsa Cycles)
|68
|Daniel Munoz (G2 Altitude Training/ Cyclery USA / Specialized)
|69
|Anthony Tintelnot (Natural Dynamix/Bike Religion/Skratch Labs)
|70
|Matt Ewonus (Balance Point Racing, Sunlife Financial, Fresh Air Experience)
|71
|John Sawasky (Ride Dirt / ZMS / FBR)
|73
|Mimmo Futia (Swiss American Bikes, My Mommy, and My Daddy)
|74
|Brian Sells (Trek, Honey Stinger, Ergon, Maxxis)
|75
|Logan Taylor (American Interbanc Cannondale, Hassle-Free Sports)
|76
|KALAN BEISEL (Orbea-Tuff Shed)
