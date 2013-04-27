Image 1 of 19 Max Plaxton, back from injury, topped the Whiskey Fat Tire Crit podium (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 2 of 19 Thousands of people came out to watch the Whiskey fat tire crit (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 3 of 19 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) taking his first win of 2013 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 19 Pro racers receive race instructions in Prescott's historic Elk Theater (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 19 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) edges out fellow Canadian Geoff Kabush to the the win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 19 Kris Sneddon (Kona) coming through the start-finish area (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 19 TJ Woodruff (Momentum Endurance) leading a group on the back side of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 19 Chaos as a large group came together with three laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 19 Barry Wicks (Kona) having a top ten ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 19 Todd Wells (Specialized) setting a punishing pace (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 19 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) taking a flier mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 19 Pro men on the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 19 Adam Craig (Gaint) pulling himself back to sixth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 19 Pro men making their first trip of the steep hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 19 Pro men's peleton climbing early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 19 Pro men at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 19 Scott 3-Rox Racing Team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 19 Long-time Kona teammates Barry Wicks (L) and Kris Sneddon (R) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 19 Team Giant (L to R) Adam Craig, Carl Decker, Kelli Emmett (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Whiskey Off-Road weekend got underway Friday night with the pro fat tire criterium on the streets of Prescott. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale), still building strength after a long absence due to injury, won tonight after being the aggressor. Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) came up a bit short, but nailed down second place. Sid Taberlay (Kenda) rode a brilliant tactical race to take third place. Spenser Paxson (Kona) was fourth, and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing) was third)

The fat tire crit course was incredibly difficult. After a short neutral start, riders faced a wall that hurt the legs. At the top of the climb riders made a right turn and then faced a second punishing climb. They raced twenty minutes plus three laps.

"I've done lots of road crits but this was way harder," said Plaxton

Taberlay said, “Uphill was hard with a surge. Then there is a plateau…then another surge on the next hill. Once you got to the top, it was pretty much a tuck the whole way down. It was kind of like interval training; up the hill, down the hill, up the hill.”

After a few laps with the 76-rider peloton staying intact, Plaxton launched an uphill attack at the base of the wall. “I went off early but by yourself it was really tough. There was no way I could have held that until the end. I was kind of hoping that one or two people would come across.”

Taberlay expained the race dynamics, “The front group would carry so much momentum through the (start/finish) corner and up the hill that it was pretty hard for anyone solo to get away.”

When Plaxton attacked, Kabush could be seen leading the chase. Almost immediately, the pace quickened and the entire peloton was single file. When contact was made the group settled back into a large pack while trying desperately to recover.

Then Todd Wells (Specialized) then decided to take a flier. He said, “There was a prime with three laps to go. We go so slowly up the second climb that I figured I would hit it there, possibly get away on the descent, and that someone would come across. I did get a small gap but the whole group came across. I pretty much sat up after that.”

On the last lap, the main contenders were all going full throttle and Plaxton just had a bit more acceleration. Kabush was positioned well on Plaxton’s wheel but the downhill finish did not really allow for much of a sprint at the end.

“That was really tough. The altitude for me is really tough,” said Plaxton. “The crowd was awesome and it was a super exciting race. I haven’t won a race in a long time so I’m super happy to do it here.”

