Trending

Plaxton wins Whiskey Off Road crit

Kabush, Taberlay round out top three

Image 1 of 19

Max Plaxton, back from injury, topped the Whiskey Fat Tire Crit podium

Max Plaxton, back from injury, topped the Whiskey Fat Tire Crit podium
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 2 of 19

Thousands of people came out to watch the Whiskey fat tire crit

Thousands of people came out to watch the Whiskey fat tire crit
(Image credit: Devon Balet Photography)
Image 3 of 19

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) taking his first win of 2013

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) taking his first win of 2013
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 19

Pro racers receive race instructions in Prescott's historic Elk Theater

Pro racers receive race instructions in Prescott's historic Elk Theater
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 19

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) edges out fellow Canadian Geoff Kabush to the the win

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) edges out fellow Canadian Geoff Kabush to the the win
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 19

Kris Sneddon (Kona) coming through the start-finish area

Kris Sneddon (Kona) coming through the start-finish area
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 19

TJ Woodruff (Momentum Endurance) leading a group on the back side of the course

TJ Woodruff (Momentum Endurance) leading a group on the back side of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 19

Chaos as a large group came together with three laps to go

Chaos as a large group came together with three laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 19

Barry Wicks (Kona) having a top ten ride

Barry Wicks (Kona) having a top ten ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 19

Todd Wells (Specialized) setting a punishing pace

Todd Wells (Specialized) setting a punishing pace
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 19

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) taking a flier mid-race

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) taking a flier mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 19

Pro men on the climb

Pro men on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 19

Adam Craig (Gaint) pulling himself back to sixth place

Adam Craig (Gaint) pulling himself back to sixth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 19

Pro men making their first trip of the steep hill

Pro men making their first trip of the steep hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 19

Pro men's peleton climbing early in the race

Pro men's peleton climbing early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 19

Pro men at the start

Pro men at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 19

Scott 3-Rox Racing Team

Scott 3-Rox Racing Team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 19

Long-time Kona teammates Barry Wicks (L) and Kris Sneddon (R)

Long-time Kona teammates Barry Wicks (L) and Kris Sneddon (R)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 19

Team Giant (L to R) Adam Craig, Carl Decker, Kelli Emmett

Team Giant (L to R) Adam Craig, Carl Decker, Kelli Emmett
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Whiskey Off-Road weekend got underway Friday night with the pro fat tire criterium on the streets of Prescott. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/ Cannondale), still building strength after a long absence due to injury, won tonight after being the aggressor. Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) came up a bit short, but nailed down second place. Sid Taberlay (Kenda) rode a brilliant tactical race to take third place. Spenser Paxson (Kona) was fourth, and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing) was third)

The fat tire crit course was incredibly difficult. After a short neutral start, riders faced a wall that hurt the legs. At the top of the climb riders made a right turn and then faced a second punishing climb. They raced twenty minutes plus three laps.

"I've done lots of road crits but this was way harder," said Plaxton

Taberlay said, “Uphill was hard with a surge. Then there is a plateau…then another surge on the next hill. Once you got to the top, it was pretty much a tuck the whole way down. It was kind of like interval training; up the hill, down the hill, up the hill.”

After a few laps with the 76-rider peloton staying intact, Plaxton launched an uphill attack at the base of the wall. “I went off early but by yourself it was really tough. There was no way I could have held that until the end. I was kind of hoping that one or two people would come across.”

Taberlay expained the race dynamics, “The front group would carry so much momentum through the (start/finish) corner and up the hill that it was pretty hard for anyone solo to get away.”

When Plaxton attacked, Kabush could be seen leading the chase. Almost immediately, the pace quickened and the entire peloton was single file. When contact was made the group settled back into a large pack while trying desperately to recover.

Then Todd Wells (Specialized) then decided to take a flier. He said, “There was a prime with three laps to go. We go so slowly up the second climb that I figured I would hit it there, possibly get away on the descent, and that someone would come across. I did get a small gap but the whole group came across. I pretty much sat up after that.”

On the last lap, the main contenders were all going full throttle and Plaxton just had a bit more acceleration. Kabush was positioned well on Plaxton’s wheel but the downhill finish did not really allow for much of a sprint at the end.

“That was really tough. The altitude for me is really tough,” said Plaxton. “The crowd was awesome and it was a super exciting race. I haven’t won a race in a long time so I’m super happy to do it here.”

WHISKEY OFF ROAD DAY 1 from Epic Rides on Vimeo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
2Geoff Kabush (SCOTT-3Rox Racing, Oakley, Shimano)
3Sid Taberlay (Kenda, H2O Overdrive, BH Bikes)
4Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)
5Derek Zandstra (Scott Sports / Shimano / CRCS Disaster Kleenup)
6Adam Craig (Giant / Sram / Schwalbe)
7Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, Stans NoTubes)
8Menso De Jong (Clif Bar, SRAM, Stevens Bicycles)
9Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes, Sram, Easton)
10Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc / Cannondale)
11Rotem Ishay (jamis, geax, stans no tubes)
12Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air / Cannondale)
13Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
14Fernando Riveros Paez (Rotor)
15Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)
16Colin Cares (Kenda tires, Felt Bicycles)
17Todd Wells (Specialized, Clif Bar, Oakley)
18Brian Matter (RACC/GearGrinder, Trek, Shimano)
19Cameron Jette (Scott / 3 Rox Racing / Shimano)
20Kris Sneddon (Kona / Sram / Maxxis)
21Jason Sager (jamis bikes, geax tires, stans no tubes)
22Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement, CarboRocket, Point 6)
23Troy Wells (Clif bar, stevens bikes, sram)
24Unknown
25Cameron Chambers (Tuff Shed, Orbea, Enve)
26Tyler Coplea (Orbea Enve, and Tuff Shed)
27Skyler Trujillo (jamis, geax, stans no tubes)
28Sepp Kuss (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Fort Lewis College, SRAM)
29Brennan Wodtli (All Access Staging&Productions, Giant Bicycles, Shimano)
30Ryan Petry (Tri Scottsdale, Tribe Multisport)
31Tj Woodruff (Momentum Endurance/ Arizona Cyclist/ CLIF)
32Jeremy Horgan-kobelski (Trek, Shimano, Oakley)
33Yuki Ikeda (Topeak / Ergon / Canyon)
34Chris Jackson (Castex Rentals, Felt Bicycles, Sierra Pacific Farms)
35Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel\s)
36Joel Titius (So Cal Endurance, Ellsworth, Loaded)
37Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance/ Haro Bikes/Monster Media Racing)
38Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics, Stans No Tube, SRAM)
39Ryan Clark (Audi/Felt/Oakley)
40Sean leader
41Daniel Matheny (Honey Stinger / Bontrager / Osprey)
42Lance Runyon (Jetset / Allstate / TROV)
43Michael Hosey
44Keith Omundson (Boulder Running Company, Izze, Specialized)
45Sean Babcock (Kona, Sellwood Cycle, Giro)
46Dana Weber (Stage 21, Cannondale, Cytomax)
47Ethan Millstein (Airpark Bikes, TRU Composites, Milly Inc)
48Sam Chovan (Giant, Pabst, Rudy Project)
49Anthony Slowinski (Bicycle Sport / Rooibee Red Tea / ProGold Bike)
50Tom Obrien (Nationwide Insurance, Scott Bikes, Pro Gold Lube)
51Blake Harlan (jamis, geax, stans no tubes)
52Trapper Steinle (N/A)
53Jason Hilimire (Gear Movement)
54Phil Grove (Hammer Nutrition, My Tax Return, Downtown Joel Brown* (pending))
55Ted Willard (G2 Bike, Bailey Bikes, SPY Optic)
56Chad Davis (Scott/Syncros/Tricia)
57David Timmons (Honey Stinger, NAU Cycling)
58Sam Gross (Nationwide Insurance, Flat Tire Bike Shop, Syncros)
59David Graf (American Interbanc, Cannondale, Muscle Milk)
60Adam Looney (Eriksen, Honey Stinger, My Loving Parents)
61Christopher Beardsley (Club Pilates)
62Marcus Hayward (PH Structural-Bicycle Ranch-SRAM)
63Jeff Kerkove (Ergon / Topeak / Canyon)
64Carl Decker (Giant / Sram / Schwalbe)
65Stewart Gross (None)
66Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air / Cannondale)
66Shane Demars (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)
67Kurt Refsnider (Salsa Cycles)
68Daniel Munoz (G2 Altitude Training/ Cyclery USA / Specialized)
69Anthony Tintelnot (Natural Dynamix/Bike Religion/Skratch Labs)
70Matt Ewonus (Balance Point Racing, Sunlife Financial, Fresh Air Experience)
71John Sawasky (Ride Dirt / ZMS / FBR)
73Mimmo Futia (Swiss American Bikes, My Mommy, and My Daddy)
74Brian Sells (Trek, Honey Stinger, Ergon, Maxxis)
75Logan Taylor (American Interbanc Cannondale, Hassle-Free Sports)
76KALAN BEISEL (Orbea-Tuff Shed)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews