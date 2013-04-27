Image 1 of 16 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) takes the victory with a late surge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 16 Lesley Paterson (Scott) sets the pace ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna) (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 3 of 16 The elite women power up a steep hill in the fat tire crit. (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 4 of 16 Katerina Nash topped the elite women's podium at the Whiskey fat tire crit (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 5 of 16 Crank Brothers teammates Judy Freeman and Chloe Forsman (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 16 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) leading the peleton early in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 16 Pro women on the steepest climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 16 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) keeping close watch on Lesley Peterson (Scott) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 16 Pro men on the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 16 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 16 Kelli Emmett (Giant) pacing the leaders up the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 16 Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers) dropped a chain early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 16 Chloe Forsman (Crank Brothers) having a brilliant race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 16 Amanda Carey (NoTubes) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 16 Chloe Forsman (Crank Brothers) pacing the leaders on the back side of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 16 Announcers Bruce Dickman (L) and Larry Longo (R) having some fun with Georgia Gould (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Forty-six women competed in the women’s pro criterium to the delight of massive crowds who lined nearly every foot of the course. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) attacked with one lap to go and nobody could respond. She crossed the line alone to take the victory. World X-Terra Champion Lesley Patterson (Scott) was competitive the whole race but settled for second place. US Pro XCT series leader Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) was third. After a poor start, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) clawed her way back to fourth position. Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) finished fifth.

Unlike the men’s race, the women’s race came apart much earlier. Nash said, “At one point I looked back and there were just four of us. I was quite surprised since I thought we had a large group together.”

At various times Patterson, Woodruff, and Emmett could be seen on the front. Nash seemed content to sit in and wait for the right moment to attack. Her pedigree as the most successful short track racer in the USA was well known to her rivals.

Woodruff came to Prescott a month ago to train. She said, “It’s phenomenal here. We’ve had a wonderful welcome in town. The weather has been perfect and the trails are endless. Part of the draw to come here a month ago was to get acclimated to the altitude. In Tucson we’re much lower so last year up here I definitely felt the altitude.”

For most of the race Nash, Patterson, Woodruff, and Emmett raced as a group. It was not until the last couple of laps that Gould made contact and eventually picked off Emmett.

On the second to last lap Nash made her move. “It’s always a bit different on pavement," said Nash. "This was a good course and I felt good. It was pretty painful but worked out pretty well. I just had a bit more acceleration than my group of three at the end and was able to hold it (the lead). I punched it on the second hill before coming down for the last lap.”

