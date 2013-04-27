Nash wins Whiskey off road crit
Paterson, Woodruff on podium
Elite women fat tire crit: -
Forty-six women competed in the women’s pro criterium to the delight of massive crowds who lined nearly every foot of the course. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) attacked with one lap to go and nobody could respond. She crossed the line alone to take the victory. World X-Terra Champion Lesley Patterson (Scott) was competitive the whole race but settled for second place. US Pro XCT series leader Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) was third. After a poor start, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) clawed her way back to fourth position. Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) finished fifth.
Unlike the men’s race, the women’s race came apart much earlier. Nash said, “At one point I looked back and there were just four of us. I was quite surprised since I thought we had a large group together.”
At various times Patterson, Woodruff, and Emmett could be seen on the front. Nash seemed content to sit in and wait for the right moment to attack. Her pedigree as the most successful short track racer in the USA was well known to her rivals.
Woodruff came to Prescott a month ago to train. She said, “It’s phenomenal here. We’ve had a wonderful welcome in town. The weather has been perfect and the trails are endless. Part of the draw to come here a month ago was to get acclimated to the altitude. In Tucson we’re much lower so last year up here I definitely felt the altitude.”
For most of the race Nash, Patterson, Woodruff, and Emmett raced as a group. It was not until the last couple of laps that Gould made contact and eventually picked off Emmett.
On the second to last lap Nash made her move. “It’s always a bit different on pavement," said Nash. "This was a good course and I felt good. It was pretty painful but worked out pretty well. I just had a bit more acceleration than my group of three at the end and was able to hold it (the lead). I punched it on the second hill before coming down for the last lap.”
WHISKEY OFF ROAD DAY 1 from Epic Rides on Vimeo.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katerina Nash (Luna / Orbea / Shimano)
|2
|Lesley Paterson (Scott Bikes / 2xU / View Hotels)
|3
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers, Scott Bikes, Momentum Endurance)
|4
|Georgia Gould (Luna / Orbea / Shimano)
|5
|Kelli Emmett (Giant / Sram / Schwalbe)
|6
|Erica Tingey (Jamis Bicycles, Stan\s Wheels, Julbo Sunglasses)
|7
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna / Orbea / Shimano)
|8
|Evelyn Dong (White Pine Touring, Smith Optics)
|9
|Serena Gordon (All Access Promotions, Giant, CLIF Bar)
|10
|Mical Dyck (Stan\s No Tubes, Cannondale, Kenda Tires)
|11
|Nina Baum (Stan\s NoTubes / Cannondale / Kenda)
|12
|Suzanne Snyder (Luna Pro Team, Orbea, Shimano)
|13
|Andrea Wilson (Niner Bikes, Outdoors Incorporated)
|14
|Amanda Sin (Scott Sports / Shimano / CRCS Disaster Kleenup)
|15
|Amy Beisel
|16
|Jamie Busch (Quadzilla Racing/Specialized)
|17
|Amanda Carey (Stan\s No Tubes, Kenda, Cannondale)
|18
|Sonya Looney (Ergon, Michael David Winery, Bear Peak Dental)
|19
|Alice Pennington
|20
|Heather Irmiger (Trek, Shimano, Oakley)
|21
|Erin Alders (Liv Giant, Giant mt bikes)
|22
|Rebecca Gross (tough girl/scott/reynolds)
|23
|Blair Hurst (Boulder Running Company (Team sponsor; not individual))
|24
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers, Scott Bikes, Pactimo Apparel)
|25
|Sarah Sturm (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Fort Lewis College, SRAM)
|26
|Beth Utley (GU, PASA, Heart Center, Northern Arizona Gastro, ProGold, Specialized)
|27
|Deidre York (The Gear Movement, Carborocket, Point6)
|28
|Jen Hanks (Epic Brewing/MTBracenews.com/Stans No Tubes)
|29
|Brianne Marshall (STAN\S NOTUBES, Niner, Maxxis)
|30
|Heidi Rentz (Ibis, Hammer Nutrition, Vermont Bike Tours)
|31
|Jari Kirkland (Griggs Orthopaedics, Mavic, Crested Butte Mt Resort)
|32
|Karen Jarchow (Santa Fe Brewing Co. / Pivot Cycles)
|33
|Lauren Catlin (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Fort Lewis College, SRAM)
|34
|Elizabeth Sampey (currently, myself.)
|35
|Christine Jeffrey (2XU, Extreme Endurance, Zipfizz, Energy Towel)
|36
|Jaime Brede (Honey Stinger, Bontrager, Sam Brede)
|37
|Lisa Uranga (Comedy Defensive Driving, Plano Cycling & Fitness, Roman Strength)
|38
|Tracy Thelen (Carmichael Training Systems, GU Energy, Exposure Lights USA (Ibex Sports)
|39
|Vicki Barclay (Stan\s NoTubes / Cannondale / Kenda)
|40
|Vanessa Humic (Stans notubes, Kenda, Xpedo)
|41
|Sarka Ruzickova (cannondale, No tubes,honeystinger)
|42
|Bryna Blanchard
|43
|Shannon Gibson (Stan\s NoTubes / Cannondale / Kenda)
|44
|Beth Ann Orton (Sellwood Cycle Repair)
|45
|Kata Skaggs (Adventure Bike Company, Trisports.)
|46
|Jane Rynbrandt (Tough Girl / Shimano / Rudy Project
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy