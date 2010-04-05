Valverde wins opening stage after Freire is relegated
Caisse d'Epargne captain claims overall race lead
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque country on Monday afternoon, after the race jury upheld a protest against Oscar Freire (Rabobank) for an irregular sprint.
Freire pulled across the road in the final 200 metres of the stage, forcing Valverde towards the barriers that lined the left-hand side of the home straight. Commissares agreed that Freire had deviated from his line and awarded the stage to Valverde. The decision meant Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise de Jeux) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) were awarded second and third place, respectively.
It was the sixth career stage victory at the Basque Tour for Valverde. He leads the race overall, ahead of Le Mevel and Hesjedal.
Pre-race favourite Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) missed a decisive split in the peloton on the final climb of the day and finished 1:38 behind the stage winner. His hopes of overall victory seemingly over for another year.
Earlier, a five rider breakaway had moved away from the peloton in the first hour of the race and worked to quickly establish what would be a maximum advantage of 5:40. The quintet consisted of Serguei Klimov (Katusha), Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions), Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto), Gonzalo Rabuñal (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Sergio Carrasco (Andalucía CajaSur).
Smooth Spanish roads kept the pace high, but the introduction of the first of the Tour's many hills created a gradual erosion of the gap to the leaders. Although lower category, the climbs of the Cobaron, Avellaneda, Humaran, Puxtet and Pippin shaved time off the difference between the two groups of riders.
On truly home soil, the Basque Euskaltel-Euskadi squad were prominent at the lead of the chase, though Lampre-Farnese Vini, RadioShack, and later Sky, Rabobank and Saxo Bank were also involved in the pace-making.
Ahead, the climbs were taking their told as Pedersen fell away from the front group. The remaining leaders stayed out in front, clinging onto an advantage that began to drop away sharply as it returned to the two minute mark.
On the Putxet, the early breakaway was neutralized, but was immediately replaced with a catalogue of the event's 'big names'. Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) launched their own attack and were joined by shortly afterwards by Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank), Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise de Jeux) and Jurgen van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
Having missed the powerhouse break, Damiano Cunego (Lampre) was one of the riders taking responsibility for the chase. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), content in the knowledge his brother had made the split, monitored events from third wheel.
As the race flew downhill towards the finish line, the leaders' advantage hovered around the 20 second mark, favourable conditions making the chase behind difficult for those in the peloton.
But with five kilometres to race the front group began to play cat-and-mouse, breaking their momentum. A re-organisation ensued, but at three-to-go, they chase had made contact, forming a lead peloton of some 30 riders. Oscar Freire (Rabobank) had survived the selection of the stage's final climbs and sat ominously at the front of the group.
Katusha led the sprint out, but Freire leapt quickly from third wheel, with Valverde on his tail. Freire gradually edged his way left across the road, boxing Valverde in and raising the ire of his Caisse d'Epargne rival as the finish line passed. The race jury subsequently relegated Freire and awarded the stage victory to Valverde.
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3:57:58
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|24
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:39
|26
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|33
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|34
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|35
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|37
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|38
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|40
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|44
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:40
|49
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|50
|Manuel Vazquez Hueso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|51
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|52
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|53
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|54
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|55
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|56
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|57
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|58
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|David Garcia Da Pena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|60
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|61
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|62
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|64
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|65
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|66
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|69
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|71
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|74
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|75
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|79
|Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|80
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|81
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|82
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|83
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|84
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|85
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|87
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|88
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|89
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|90
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|91
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:06:06
|92
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|93
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|94
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|95
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:56
|96
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|97
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|98
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|99
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|100
|Manuel Calvente Corbas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|101
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|102
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|103
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|104
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:33
|105
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|106
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|108
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:08
|109
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|111
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|112
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|113
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|114
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|115
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|120
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|121
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
|122
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|123
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|125
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|126
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|128
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|129
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|130
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|132
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|133
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|135
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|136
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|137
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|138
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|139
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|140
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|141
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|142
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|143
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:59
|144
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|145
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|146
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|147
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|148
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|149
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|150
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|151
|Rodrigo Garcia Rena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|152
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|154
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:15:25
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|156
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|157
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:17
|158
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|159
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
