Valverde wins opening stage after Freire is relegated

Caisse d'Epargne captain claims overall race lead

Image 1 of 22

The final sprint

The final sprint
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 2 of 22

Former teammates Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) chat before the start.

Former teammates Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) chat before the start.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 22

Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) leads Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) up a climb.

Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) leads Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) up a climb.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 4 of 22

Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Team RadioShack) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) tackle a climb.

Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Team RadioShack) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) tackle a climb.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 5 of 22

Saxo Bank teammates Jakob Fuglsang and Andy Schleck sign in.

Saxo Bank teammates Jakob Fuglsang and Andy Schleck sign in.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 6 of 22

Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) jokes with Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha).

Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) jokes with Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha).
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 7 of 22

Nicolas Portal (Sky) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) greet each other prior to the start.

Nicolas Portal (Sky) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) greet each other prior to the start.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 8 of 22

Andy Schleck leads his brother and Saxo Bank teammate Fränk on a climb.

Andy Schleck leads his brother and Saxo Bank teammate Fränk on a climb.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 9 of 22

Caisse d'Epargne teammates Rigoberto Uran Uran and Alejandro Valverde.

Caisse d'Epargne teammates Rigoberto Uran Uran and Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 10 of 22

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) is ready to go.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) is ready to go.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 11 of 22

Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 12 of 22

Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack)

Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 13 of 22

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) en route to a 17th place finish on the opening stage.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) en route to a 17th place finish on the opening stage.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 14 of 22

The early five-man break.

The early five-man break.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 15 of 22

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) in action during stage one.

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) in action during stage one.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 16 of 22

Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions) leads the sprint classification

Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 17 of 22

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) appeared to win the opening stage, but he was relegated by the UCI jury for an irregular sprint., thereby giving Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) the stage win.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) appeared to win the opening stage, but he was relegated by the UCI jury for an irregular sprint., thereby giving Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) the stage win.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 18 of 22

Oscar Freier (Rabobank) was relegated after the finish.

Oscar Freier (Rabobank) was relegated after the finish.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 19 of 22

Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Xacobeo Galicia) is the mountains classification leader.

Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Xacobeo Galicia) is the mountains classification leader.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 20 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is interviewed after his stage win.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is interviewed after his stage win.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 21 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 22 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) opens the champagne.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) opens the champagne.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque country on Monday afternoon, after the race jury upheld a protest against Oscar Freire (Rabobank) for an irregular sprint.

Freire pulled across the road in the final 200 metres of the stage, forcing Valverde towards the barriers that lined the left-hand side of the home straight. Commissares agreed that Freire had deviated from his line and awarded the stage to Valverde. The decision meant Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise de Jeux) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) were awarded second and third place, respectively.

It was the sixth career stage victory at the Basque Tour for Valverde. He leads the race overall, ahead of Le Mevel and Hesjedal.

Pre-race favourite Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) missed a decisive split in the peloton on the final climb of the day and finished 1:38 behind the stage winner. His hopes of overall victory seemingly over for another year.

Earlier, a five rider breakaway had moved away from the peloton in the first hour of the race and worked to quickly establish what would be a maximum advantage of 5:40. The quintet consisted of Serguei Klimov (Katusha), Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions), Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto), Gonzalo Rabuñal (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Sergio Carrasco (Andalucía CajaSur).

Smooth Spanish roads kept the pace high, but the introduction of the first of the Tour's many hills created a gradual erosion of the gap to the leaders. Although lower category, the climbs of the Cobaron, Avellaneda, Humaran, Puxtet and Pippin shaved time off the difference between the two groups of riders.

On truly home soil, the Basque Euskaltel-Euskadi squad were prominent at the lead of the chase, though Lampre-Farnese Vini, RadioShack, and later Sky, Rabobank and Saxo Bank were also involved in the pace-making.

Ahead, the climbs were taking their told as Pedersen fell away from the front group. The remaining leaders stayed out in front, clinging onto an advantage that began to drop away sharply as it returned to the two minute mark.

On the Putxet, the early breakaway was neutralized, but was immediately replaced with a catalogue of the event's 'big names'. Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) launched their own attack and were joined by shortly afterwards by Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank), Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise de Jeux) and Jurgen van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Having missed the powerhouse break, Damiano Cunego (Lampre) was one of the riders taking responsibility for the chase. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), content in the knowledge his brother had made the split, monitored events from third wheel.

As the race flew downhill towards the finish line, the leaders' advantage hovered around the 20 second mark, favourable conditions making the chase behind difficult for those in the peloton.

But with five kilometres to race the front group began to play cat-and-mouse, breaking their momentum. A re-organisation ensued, but at three-to-go, they chase had made contact, forming a lead peloton of some 30 riders. Oscar Freire (Rabobank) had survived the selection of the stage's final climbs and sat ominously at the front of the group.

Katusha led the sprint out, but Freire leapt quickly from third wheel, with Valverde on his tail. Freire gradually edged his way left across the road, boxing Valverde in and raising the ire of his Caisse d'Epargne rival as the finish line passed. The race jury subsequently relegated Freire and awarded the stage victory to Valverde. 

Full Results
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3:57:58
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
13Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
22Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
23Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
24Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:39
26Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
29Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
33David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
34Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
35David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
37Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
38Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
40Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
41Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
42Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
43Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
44David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
45Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
47Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:40
49Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
50Manuel Vazquez Hueso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
51Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
52Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
53Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
54Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
55Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
56Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
57Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
58Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
59David Garcia Da Pena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
60Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
61Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
62Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
63Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
64Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
65Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
66Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
68Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
69Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
71José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
74Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
75Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
78Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
79Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
80Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
81Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
82Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
83Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
84Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
85Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
88Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
89Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
90Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
91Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:06:06
92Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
93Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
94Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
95Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:56
96Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
97David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
98Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
99Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
100Manuel Calvente Corbas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
101Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
102Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
103Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
104David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:33
105Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
106Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
107Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
108Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:08
109Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
111Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
112Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
113Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
114Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
115Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
117Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
120Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
121Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack
122Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
123Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
125Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
126Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
128Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
129Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
130Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
132Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
133Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
135Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
136Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
137Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
138Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
139Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
140David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
141Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
142Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
143Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:09:59
144Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
145Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
146Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
147Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
148Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
149Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
150Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
151Rodrigo Garcia Rena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
152José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
153Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
154Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:15:25
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
156Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
157Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:17
158Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
159Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

