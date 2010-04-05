Image 1 of 22 The final sprint (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 2 of 22 Former teammates Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) chat before the start. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 22 Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) leads Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) up a climb. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 22 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Team RadioShack) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) tackle a climb. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 5 of 22 Saxo Bank teammates Jakob Fuglsang and Andy Schleck sign in. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 6 of 22 Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank) jokes with Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha). (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 7 of 22 Nicolas Portal (Sky) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) greet each other prior to the start. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 8 of 22 Andy Schleck leads his brother and Saxo Bank teammate Fränk on a climb. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 9 of 22 Caisse d'Epargne teammates Rigoberto Uran Uran and Alejandro Valverde. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 10 of 22 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) is ready to go. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 11 of 22 Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 12 of 22 Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 13 of 22 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) en route to a 17th place finish on the opening stage. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 22 The early five-man break. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 15 of 22 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) in action during stage one. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 16 of 22 Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 17 of 22 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) appeared to win the opening stage, but he was relegated by the UCI jury for an irregular sprint., thereby giving Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) the stage win. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 18 of 22 Oscar Freier (Rabobank) was relegated after the finish. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 19 of 22 Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Xacobeo Galicia) is the mountains classification leader. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 20 of 22 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is interviewed after his stage win. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 21 of 22 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 22 of 22 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) opens the champagne. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) claimed the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque country on Monday afternoon, after the race jury upheld a protest against Oscar Freire (Rabobank) for an irregular sprint.

Freire pulled across the road in the final 200 metres of the stage, forcing Valverde towards the barriers that lined the left-hand side of the home straight. Commissares agreed that Freire had deviated from his line and awarded the stage to Valverde. The decision meant Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise de Jeux) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) were awarded second and third place, respectively.

It was the sixth career stage victory at the Basque Tour for Valverde. He leads the race overall, ahead of Le Mevel and Hesjedal.

Pre-race favourite Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) missed a decisive split in the peloton on the final climb of the day and finished 1:38 behind the stage winner. His hopes of overall victory seemingly over for another year.

Earlier, a five rider breakaway had moved away from the peloton in the first hour of the race and worked to quickly establish what would be a maximum advantage of 5:40. The quintet consisted of Serguei Klimov (Katusha), Christian Meier (Garmin-Transitions), Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto), Gonzalo Rabuñal (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Sergio Carrasco (Andalucía CajaSur).

Smooth Spanish roads kept the pace high, but the introduction of the first of the Tour's many hills created a gradual erosion of the gap to the leaders. Although lower category, the climbs of the Cobaron, Avellaneda, Humaran, Puxtet and Pippin shaved time off the difference between the two groups of riders.

On truly home soil, the Basque Euskaltel-Euskadi squad were prominent at the lead of the chase, though Lampre-Farnese Vini, RadioShack, and later Sky, Rabobank and Saxo Bank were also involved in the pace-making.

Ahead, the climbs were taking their told as Pedersen fell away from the front group. The remaining leaders stayed out in front, clinging onto an advantage that began to drop away sharply as it returned to the two minute mark.

On the Putxet, the early breakaway was neutralized, but was immediately replaced with a catalogue of the event's 'big names'. Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) launched their own attack and were joined by shortly afterwards by Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank), Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise de Jeux) and Jurgen van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Having missed the powerhouse break, Damiano Cunego (Lampre) was one of the riders taking responsibility for the chase. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), content in the knowledge his brother had made the split, monitored events from third wheel.

As the race flew downhill towards the finish line, the leaders' advantage hovered around the 20 second mark, favourable conditions making the chase behind difficult for those in the peloton.

But with five kilometres to race the front group began to play cat-and-mouse, breaking their momentum. A re-organisation ensued, but at three-to-go, they chase had made contact, forming a lead peloton of some 30 riders. Oscar Freire (Rabobank) had survived the selection of the stage's final climbs and sat ominously at the front of the group.

Katusha led the sprint out, but Freire leapt quickly from third wheel, with Valverde on his tail. Freire gradually edged his way left across the road, boxing Valverde in and raising the ire of his Caisse d'Epargne rival as the finish line passed. The race jury subsequently relegated Freire and awarded the stage victory to Valverde.

Full Results 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3:57:58 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 13 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 21 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 24 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:39 26 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 29 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 33 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 34 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 35 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 37 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 38 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 40 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 41 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 44 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 47 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:40 49 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 50 Manuel Vazquez Hueso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 51 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 52 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 53 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 54 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 55 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 56 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 57 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 58 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 59 David Garcia Da Pena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 60 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 61 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 62 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 63 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 64 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 65 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 66 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 68 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 69 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 71 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 74 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 75 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 79 Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 80 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 81 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 82 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 83 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 84 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 85 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 88 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 89 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 90 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 91 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:06:06 92 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 93 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 94 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 95 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:56 96 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 97 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 98 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 99 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 100 Manuel Calvente Corbas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 101 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 102 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 103 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 104 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:33 105 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 106 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 108 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:08 109 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 111 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 112 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 113 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 114 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 115 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 117 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 118 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 120 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 121 Fuyu Li (Chn) Team Radioshack 122 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 123 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 125 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 126 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 128 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 129 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 130 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 132 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 133 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 135 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 136 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 137 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 138 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 139 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 140 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 141 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 142 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 143 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:59 144 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 145 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 146 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 147 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 148 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 149 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 150 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 151 Rodrigo Garcia Rena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 152 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 154 Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:15:25 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 156 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 157 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:17 158 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 159 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto