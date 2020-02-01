Live coverage
Vuelta a San Juan Stage 6 – Live Coverage
Complete coverage from the sixth stage of the marquee race in Argentina
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Vuelta a San Juan. We'll have coverage of the 174.5km sixth stage from El Villicum to El Villicum.
135km to go
The breakaway of Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Fundacion-Orbea), Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu' KTM) and Christofer Jurado (Panama) have pushed their lead out to four minutes.
The main field is cruising along, and spread wide across the road, indicating that there is no organised chase and the teams, including Deceuninck-QuickStep with overall leader Remco Evenepoel, are happy give some leash to this breakaway.
Here is a map of stage 6 of the Vuelta a San Juan.
Today's race left the Autódromo Villicum and headed out onto the main highway. The peloton will race along an out-and-back circuit where there is a turn-around just after the day's category 3 climb over Alto de las Vacas (which they complete twice) before looping back to the Autódromo Villicum.
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) maintained his overall lead at the Vuelta a San Juan. After being caught out in crosswinds near the end of the stage, he made a remarkable comeback on the final climb to keep the leader's jersey.
View the top 10 overall after stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:19:05
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|0:00:33
|3
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:01:01
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|5
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:11
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|8
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin
|0:02:36
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:53
|10
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|0:03:05
If you missed the outcome of stage 5 yesterday, it was Miguel Eduardo Florez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) who took the victory atop Alto Colorado.
You can read the full report here.
152km to go
The trio out front have pushed open their gap to 1:35
There is one rider trying to bridge across, but otherwise it looks like the main field is content to let this breakaway go.
A new breakaway has formed that includes three riders:
Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Fundacion-Orbea)
Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu' KTM)
Christofer Jurado (Panama)
The race is all back together but there are several more attacks going off the front of the field.
It looks like three more riders are trying to work their way across to the move.
The action is starting early today with a breakaway of four riders.
The peloton has just completed the neutral start around the Autódromo Villicum and they are now heading out onto the main highway.
It may look like a race well-suited to the sprinters, however, there's a climb mid-stage, and a short but steep climb near the final that could present a winning opportunity for the puncheurs in the field.
Today's stage is 174.5km that starts and finishes on the Autódromo Villicum.
Good afternoon and welcome to the live coverage of stage 6 of the Vuelta a San Juan.
