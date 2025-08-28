'I've been saying since day one I wasn't aiming for GC' - Juan Ayuso unflustered by massive overall time loss at Vuelta a España

Spain's best chance of overall success evaporates as UAE Team Emirates-XRG co-leader loses seven minutes on other top names

PAL, ANDORRA - AUGUST 28: Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - White Best Young Rider Jersey competes during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 6 a 170.3km stage from Olot to Pal - Andorra 1900m / #UCIWT / on August 28, 2025 in Pal, Andorra. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso rides stage 6 of the Vuelta a España in the youth classification leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a rider who had just lost any chance of winning his home Grand Tour, Juan Ayuso seemed anything but troubled when talking to reporters after the Vuelta a España's first major summit finish at Andorra.

In barely six kilometres of the first-category ascent to Pal, and just a day after UAE Team Emirates-XRG had scored a notable triumph in the team time trial at Figueres, the 22-year-old Spaniard lost nearly seven minutes to lead favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Pre-Turin, the Spaniard had certainly pointed out that his late call-up for the Vuelta following Tadej Pogačar's decision to pull out, coupled with a lack of specific preparation, had made racing his second Grand Tour of the year - also for the first time in his career - a voyage into the unknown.

Less than 24 hours later, though, when he plummeted from second place, just eight seconds behind Vingegaard overall to 43rd at 10:13 on new leader Torstein Træen (Bahrain - Victorious) in the space of just six kilometres, that GC door slammed resoundingly shut.

"I didn't have the weight of the GC [expectations] hanging over me, it was hanging over you," Ayuso said after stage 6, referring to the widespread idea amongst the media and fans that he and teammate João Almeida jointly constituted Vingegaard's biggest threat.

"I knew from the start how I was, and what I was going for, it's normal to create expectations and people expected me to do the overall as I have always done," Ayuso said, pausing only in his explanations to receive a consolatory hug from Team Manager Joxean Fernández Matxin.

"Juan losing time is not what you want," Vine said. "At the start of the day, we had three guys in the top five, but João is incredibly strong.

"Firstly I want to see how the team has gone, from what you [the media] tell me João is in good shape and that's the key thing," Ayuso concluded before heading for the team bus parked a kilometre below the finish. "And then after that, if I can, I'll try and get a stage."

