'We were really happy to give the jersey away' – Jonas Vingegaard cedes Vuelta a España lead again, this time to breakaway

Visma-Lease a Bike play things defensively on Andorran climbing day, but make gains on key rivals UAE

PAL, ANDORRA - AUGUST 28: Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey attack during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 6 a 170.3km stage from Olot to Pal - Andorra 1900m / #UCIWT / on August 28, 2025 in Pal, Andorra. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard leads Giulio Ciccone up the final climb of stage 5 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was happy to cede the red jersey to the breakaway on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, allowing a 10-man group to build a large gap on the road to Pal, with Torstein Træen (Bahrain-Victorious) taking over the lead by 2:33.

Visma made their intentions clear throughout the 170km, and with just 35km to go and approaching the Andorran border, the gap for the 10 in front had ballooned out to more than six minutes.

Træen and Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) always looked the most likely for red, having started the day 58 seconds and 1:02 behind, but despite Visma's respect for the pair, they were unfazed by their new deficit at the finish.

Jorgenson and Sepp Kuss were made to work hard in the chase as Vingegaard marked subsequent moves on his own, but the Dane was more than up to the challenge, and by the time the line arrived, he'd successfully covered Ciccone and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), and the group of favourites arrived together.

Vingegaard, despite losing red, was also satisfied as he spoke to Danish media at the team bus further down the climb, with long red jersey media duties no longer his, no time lost to any of his real rivals, and UAE perhaps losing their greatest strength – having co-leaders – as Ayuso lost 7:32 to the GC riders.

With more mountains arriving tomorrow from Andorra la Vella to Cerler, it's very possible Vingegaard could move back into red, again, in rapid fashion, with only Træen, Armirail, Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana), Louis Vervaerke (Soudal-QuickStep) and 2:33 in his way.

