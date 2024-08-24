Vuelta a España stage 8 Live - Medium mountain day with sharp uphill finish
All the action as the race heads for double-digit final-kilometre gradients
The riders have gathered in Ubeda and are going through the sign-on ritual, with the roll-out coming up at 13:30 local time (around 20 minutes from now) and the start proper to come around 20 minutes after that.
Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España!
Tomorrow's outing in the Sierra Nevada is the bigger day on paper, but the weekend kicks off with a medium mountain stage that, judging by Friday's action, could well see some drama. We've got a final climb that's classified as category-3 but features double-digit ramps in the final kilometre. It's classic Vuelta stuff and it's prime Primož Roglič territory, but the Slovenian needs more than just late sprints, finding himself nearly five minutes down on unexpected leader Ben O'Connor in a twist that has thrown this Vuelta wide open. Let's go!
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 8 Live - Medium mountain day with sharp uphill finishAll the action as the race heads for double-digit final-kilometre gradients
-
'It's not normal, my legs feel numb' – Cian Uijtdebroeks searching for answers after latest setback at Vuelta a EspañaBelgian youngster ships eight minutes after being dropped on category-2 climb on stage 7
-
'The last dance' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot braces for her final mountain bike race at Worlds'For sure, this sport will stay the number 1 in my heart' says Frenchwoman as she prepares for switch to road racing
-
Thomas De Gendt - 'I just need to get some freedom' in his last Vuelta a EspañaBreakaway specialist riding final Grand Tour of career
-
Jack Haig - 'Ben O'Connor has a really good chance now to win the Vuelta a España'Fellow Australian riding Vuelta in support of Bahrain Victorious teammate Antonio Tiberi
-
Ben O'Connor puts up strong resistance on first day as Vuelta a España leader'It's all in for the red jersey until it comes off my shoulders - and maybe it won't' says Australian
-
Sepp Kuss: Wout Van Aert's stage 7 Vuelta a España win 'feels like a victory for me'Reigning Vuelta champion worked hard for Belgian star in finale of stage 7
-
Vuelta a España: Wout van Aert claims second win on stage 7Sepp Kuss works for green jersey holder in frantic finale
-
Vuelta a España stage 7 Live - Hilly day in Andalusia likely to favour the sprintersAll the action from the seventh stage of La Vuelta where Ben O'Connor takes over the GC hot seat