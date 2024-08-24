Vuelta a España stage 8 Live - Medium mountain day with sharp uphill finish

Refresh

The riders have gathered in Ubeda and are going through the sign-on ritual, with the roll-out coming up at 13:30 local time (around 20 minutes from now) and the start proper to come around 20 minutes after that.

Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España!

Tomorrow's outing in the Sierra Nevada is the bigger day on paper, but the weekend kicks off with a medium mountain stage that, judging by Friday's action, could well see some drama. We've got a final climb that's classified as category-3 but features double-digit ramps in the final kilometre. It's classic Vuelta stuff and it's prime Primož Roglič territory, but the Slovenian needs more than just late sprints, finding himself nearly five minutes down on unexpected leader Ben O'Connor in a twist that has thrown this Vuelta wide open. Let's go!