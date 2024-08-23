Jack Haig - 'Ben O'Connor has a really good chance now to win the Vuelta a España'

By
published

Fellow Australian riding Vuelta in support of Bahrain Victorious teammate Antonio Tiberi

CORDOBA SPAIN AUGUST 23 Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Red Leader Jersey with teammates compete during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 7 a 1805km stage from Archidona to Cordoba UCIWT on August 23 2024 in Cordoba Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben O'Connor in the lead of the Vuelta a España on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Jack Haig is currently fully focused on working for Bahrain Victorious teammate and GC contender Antonio Tiberi at the Vuelta a España. But that hasn't stopped the 30-year-old from appreciating the latest success story for his country in the Spanish Grand Tour, with compatriot Ben O'Connor seizing the red jersey in dramatic style on stage 6.

Given O'Connor's nearly five-minute advantage on GC over closest rival Primoz Roglič, Haig - Australia's most recent Vuelta podium finisher, claiming third in 2021- certainly rates O'Connor's chances of going all the way to Madrid in la roja. Or at the very least, Haig says, O'Connor could follow his career path and make the final top three.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.