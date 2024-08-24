Sepp Kuss suffers another Vuelta a España setback when delayed by late crash

published

US rider cedes another minute to Primož Roglič after hold up at base of final climb

CAZORLA, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 8 a159km stage from Ubeda to Cazorla 1056m / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2024 in Cazorla, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) in chase mode on the climb to Cazorla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Defending Vuelta a España champion Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) fought hard to stay in contention on the fraught finale of stage 8 of this year’s race, but the American star finally lost more than a minute to stage winner Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

The US rider has now dropped to 6:22 down on overall leader Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), and trails Roglič by 2:32.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.