Primoz Roglič strikes back hard at Vuelta a España with second summit stage win

By
published

Slovenian regains nearly a minute on race leader Ben O’Connor

CAZORLA, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Stage winner Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora - hansgrohe and Enric Mas of Spain and Team Movistar compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 8 a159km stage from Ubeda to Cazorla 1056m / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2024 in Cazorla, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Stage winner Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora -Hansgrohe rides ahead of Enric Mas of Movistar on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Primož Roglič’s (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) relentless campaign to regain the red jersey at the Vuelta a España stepped up several notches at Cazorla as the Slovenian powered away from leader Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) to regain almost a minute, and perhaps even more importantly, major momentum prior to Sunday’s key high mountain stage through Sierra Nevada.

Roglič had already fired off a warning shot when he put his team to work on Friday’s lone and relatively straightforward ascent of the Alto del 14% and snatched some bonus seconds late on the stage. But the collective pressure that his squad used on O'Connor was nothing like as effective as the blizzard of attacks that the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer launched on the viciously-irregular final ascent at Cazorla.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.