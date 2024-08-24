Vuelta a España leader Ben O’Connor defiant but troubled by Primož Roglič onslaught

published

Australian loses nearly a minute in dramatic uphill battle at Cazorla

CAZORLA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Red Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 8 a159km stage from Ubeda to Cazorla 1056m UCIWT on August 24 2024 in Cazorla Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben O'Connor of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale carries the Red Leader Jersey across the finish line 46 seconds behind stage winner Primož Roglič (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Vuelta a España leader Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) recognised he had anything but a straightforward day on the lung-burstingly steep final ascent in Cazorla Saturday. The Australian ceded nearly a minute to top pre-race contender Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and saw his overall advantage slashed to just under four minutes.

After the route turned sharply right at the foot of the five-kilometre final climb, O’Connor responded well to Roglič’s initial raising of the pace, and was constantly shadowing the Slovenian until almost halfway up.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.