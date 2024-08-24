'It's not normal, my legs feel numb' – Cian Uijtdebroeks searching for answers after latest setback at Vuelta a España

By
published

Belgian youngster ships eight minutes after being dropped on category-2 climb on stage 7

Cian Uijtdebroeks has been suffering at the Vuelta a España
Cian Uijtdebroeks has been suffering at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been left scratching his head over his string of disappointing performances, complaining of 'numb legs' after plummeting down the Vuelta a España standings on a relatively innocuous stage 7

In a stage won by Wout van Aert and teed up by the selfless defending champion Sepp Kuss, the shine was taken off the day for Visma-Lease a Bike as Uijtdebroeks suffered on the late climb of the Alto del 14% and went on to ship more than eight minutes. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.