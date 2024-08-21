Vuelta a España stage 5 Live - A chance for the sprinters in Sevilla

Refresh

Lotto-Dstny are taking control of the peloton for now.s

No other riders have joined them in the move. It's a two-man break of the day.

170km to go Juaristi and Ruiz have a minute on the peloton already.

There are no climbs on today's stage and little chance of a break lasting to the finish so it's not a massive battle to get into the breakaway.

Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) are on the move.

177km to go The first attacks fly on stage 5.

The riders have passed through quickly and now racing is underway.

There will be 7.7km of the neutral zone before the flag drops.

Stage 5 is underway! 🚴‍♂️ Stage 5⃣ is underway! 177 km to go to a possible sprint finish in Seville. ➡ ¡La etapa 5⃣ está en marcha! 177 km camino de un posible sprint en Sevilla.❤️👋 𝙁𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙈𝙖𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/yRezd3OFWsAugust 21, 2024

Just under quarter of an hour to the stage start.

A look at the stage 4 result and the GC picture.

A look at the profile of today's stage 5. (Image credit: Lavuelta)

Today's stage is set to start in around 45 minutes.