Vuelta a España stage 5 Live - A chance for the sprinters in Sevilla

177km stage with high temperatures and no climbs awaits the peloton

Lotto-Dstny are taking control of the peloton for now.s

No other riders have joined them in the move. It's a two-man break of the day.

170km to go

There are no climbs on today's stage and little chance of a break lasting to the finish so it's not a massive battle to get into the breakaway.

Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) are on the move.

177km to go

The riders have passed through quickly and now racing is underway.

There will be 7.7km of the neutral zone before the flag drops.

Stage 5 is underway!

Just under quarter of an hour to the stage start.

Here's our look ahead to today's stage, which should be one for the sprinters.

A look at the stage 4 result and the GC picture.

Yesterday's stage 4 brought the first summit finish of the Vuelta and with it a win for Primož Roglič.

A look at the profile of today's stage 5.

Today's stage is set to start in around 45 minutes.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Vuelta a España!

