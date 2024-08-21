Vuelta a España stage 5 Live - A chance for the sprinters in Sevilla
177km stage with high temperatures and no climbs awaits the peloton
Lotto-Dstny are taking control of the peloton for now.s
No other riders have joined them in the move. It's a two-man break of the day.
170km to go
Juaristi and Ruiz have a minute on the peloton already.
There are no climbs on today's stage and little chance of a break lasting to the finish so it's not a massive battle to get into the breakaway.
Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) are on the move.
177km to go
The first attacks fly on stage 5.
The riders have passed through quickly and now racing is underway.
There will be 7.7km of the neutral zone before the flag drops.
Stage 5 is underway!
🚴♂️ Stage 5⃣ is underway! 177 km to go to a possible sprint finish in Seville. ➡ ¡La etapa 5⃣ está en marcha! 177 km camino de un posible sprint en Sevilla.❤️👋 𝙁𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙈𝙖𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/yRezd3OFWsAugust 21, 2024
Just under quarter of an hour to the stage start.
Here's our look ahead to today's stage, which should be one for the sprinters.
Vuelta a España 2024 stage 5 preview - Sprinters take aim at Sevilla
A look at the stage 4 result and the GC picture.
Yesterday's stage 4 brought the first summit finish of the Vuelta and with it a win for Primož Roglič.
Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič wins stage 4 to seize race lead
A look at the profile of today's stage 5.
Today's stage is set to start in around 45 minutes.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Vuelta a España!
