'I know it will be a big change' - Alex Aranburu swaps Movistar for Cofidis

By
published

Spanish champion latest new arrival at Cofidis after Buchmann, Teuns and Carr

SAINTPAULTROISCHATEAUX FRANCE JULY 17 Alex Aranburu of Spain and Movistar Team prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 17 a 1778km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Superdevoluy 1500m UCIWT on July 17 2024 in SaintPaulTroisChateaux France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Alex Aranburu will leave Movistar for Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish champion Alex Aranburu will leave Movistar at the end of this season to join Cofidis, where he has signed a three-year contract.

Aranburu is the seventh new signing to be confirmed by Cofidis, who are undertaking an overhaul of their roster ahead of the new campaign. Other new arrivals include Emanuel Buchmann, Simon Carr and Dylan Teuns, while Guillaume Martin and Alex Zingle will both leave the team.

