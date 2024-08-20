‘That was kind of stupid’ - Lennert Van Eetvelt regrets arm gesture that cost him Vuelta a España stage win

23-year-old Belgian looking to become the revelation of 2024 Vuelta saying 'I came here for the GC and this is good confirmation of my condition'

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 20 Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny reacts after the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Plasencia to Pico Villuercas 1544m UCIWT on August 20 2024 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Lennert Van Eetvelt of Lotto Dstny reacts after stage 4 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Few riders can say they have managed to beat Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in a Vuelta a España summit finish and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) was on the point of doing so at Pico Villuercas on Tuesday. 

But as the 23-year-old went under the gantries in a small group sprint of GC contenders, the talented young Belgian racer raised his right arm just a fraction too soon, allowing the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader to zip past at the last minute.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.