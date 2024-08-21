Primož Roglič leaves Vuelta a España rivals with no illusions about the size of their task – Philippa York Analysis

Slovenian lays down early marker at Pico Villuercas while João Almeida looks increasingly like UAE’s leader

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 20 LR Enric Mas of Spain and Team Movistar and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Plasencia to Pico Villuercas 1544m UCIWT on August 20 2024 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primoz Roglic leads Enric Mas on the climb to Pico Villuercas (Image credit: Getty Images)

When I first saw the 2024 Vuelta a España route, it was apparent that this was going to be a race of two distinct parts. The first nine days of searing dry heat in the south of the country and the second part an equally uncomfortable but humid affair that winds its way eastwards from Galicia after the first rest day. It shouldn’t be as hot, but the northern regions are greener for a reason and can be much more unpredictable when it comes to the weather. The road surfaces aren’t always great either, but that’s still to come and there’s a lot that’ll happen before then.

Now that we’ve had the first of the nine summit finishes, Primož Roglič, the pre-race favourite, heads the standings and shows no signs of the injuries which saw him abandon the Tour back in July. The steepest slopes of the Pico Villuercas were exactly the kind of terrain where the Slovenian is so effective and most of the other GC contenders were left with no illusions as to how big a task it’s going to be to stop the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider taking the overall victory. The German team set out their stall early on and weren’t really challenged for control of the stage, which is all the more worrying as the next few mountainous days are likely to be more of the same.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 