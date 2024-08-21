'There is a time for everything' – Edvald Boasson Hagen to retire at the end of the season

published

Norwegian calls time on career that yielded 81 victories

Edvald Boasson Hagen will retire at the end of the year
Edvald Boasson Hagen will retire at the end of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edvald Boasson Hagen has announced that he will retire at the end of this season, bringing the curtain down on his long professional career. The Norwegian made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

“There is a time for everything and after 17 years in the pro peloton, I'm proud of what I have accomplished during my career,” Boassan Hagen wrote. “2024 will be my last season and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and exploring new opportunities in my life beyond cycling.”

