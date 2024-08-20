Defending Vuelta a España champion Sepp Kuss determined to battle on despite first summit finish time loss

By
published

US rider cedes 28 seconds on daunting Pico Villuercas climb

PICO VILLUERCAS, SPAIN - AUGUST 20: Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 4 a 170.5km stage from Plasencia to Pico Villuercas 1544m / #UCIWT / on August 20, 2024 in Pico Villuercas, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) climbs to Pico Villuercas on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

2023 Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) remained determined to see the glass as half-full after a tough, first mountain top finish on stage 4 at Pico Villuercas saw him lose time on three-time overall champion Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) but remain very much in contention.

Dropped as Roglič cranked up the power after a searing first kilometre of the steepest part of the Villuercas, the cemented section known as Collado de Ballesteros, Kuss crossed the line 28 seconds back.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.