Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 7 preview

Stage 7: Camargo - Cistierna

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Distance: 190km

Stage timing: 12:30-17:30 CET

Stage type: Hilly

Coming after the first major summit finish of the race, this long stage heading into Castilla y Leon looks like a perfect stage for a breakaway or even for the hardy sprinters given the long climb in the middle.

The 190km stage only features one categorised climb, but the 19.5km Puerto de San Glorio could throw off some plans even if it does lie at 65km from the line. The climb gives teams a chance to try and do away with the purer sprinters, a place for the break to extend their lead over a controlled peloton, or a spot for delicate balancing act between keeping the break in check while also keeping the sprinters safe.

Following on from the climb after 126km of action, a fast chase to the line is possible – either from sprinters getting back on, or between the peloton and break. There's also a chance that the break is already minutes up the road, however.

It's largely flat on the way to Cistierna with a downhill run to the finish likely to make it a quick finish.