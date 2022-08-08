Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 2 preview
By Cyclingnews published
Saturday, August 20, 2022: 's-Hertogenbosch - Utrecht, 175.1km Flat
Stage 2: 's-Hertogenbosch - Utrecht
Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Distance: 175.1km
Stage timing: 13:15 - 17:30 CEST
Stage type: Flat
The second Vuelta a España stage gets underway in 's-Hertogenbosch - the hometown of the greatest cyclist of all time, Marianne Vos. The town has also been host to European cyclo-cross championships and many other races thanks to its central location.
Although the country has the reputation of being particularly flat, the 175.1km stage from 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht includes the first classified climb of the Vuelta - the Alto de Amerongse a.k.a Amerongse Berg. The climb is the highest point in the province at a whopping 69.2 metres above sea level and is part of a long ridge of sandhills that feature on the horizon of the region.
The Amerongse Berg is 2.1km long but only the lower portion is steep, so the average grade is only 2.4%, but it will be an important moment for any rider hoping to get special attention on the mountains classification podium at the end of the stage.
Aside from a few smaller climbs, the course lives up to the flatland reputation and unless there are crosswinds to split up the peloton, this stage should suit the pure sprinters perfectly.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US track champions to celebrate matrimony at Pan Am ChampionshipsMarquardt-Alvord 'kitted up for honeymoon' in Peru
-
Matias outsprints McGill on stage 4 of the Volta a PortugalSprinter takes over green jersey lead as Moreira continues in yellow into Tuesday's rest day
-
Jumbo-Visma sign British talent Thomas Gloag as stagiaire for rest of season20-year-old set to debut for WorldTour team after Arctic Race of Norway and Tour de l'Avenir
-
A new era at the Tour of Scandinavia - PreviewVollering chases another historical top spot after Tour de France Femmes second, Uttrup Ludwig plays to home crowds