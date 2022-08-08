Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 2 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 2 profile (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2 Stage 2 map (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 2: 's-Hertogenbosch - Utrecht

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Distance: 175.1km

Stage timing: 13:15 - 17:30 CEST

Stage type: Flat

The second Vuelta a España stage gets underway in 's-Hertogenbosch - the hometown of the greatest cyclist of all time, Marianne Vos. The town has also been host to European cyclo-cross championships and many other races thanks to its central location.

Although the country has the reputation of being particularly flat, the 175.1km stage from 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht includes the first classified climb of the Vuelta - the Alto de Amerongse a.k.a Amerongse Berg. The climb is the highest point in the province at a whopping 69.2 metres above sea level and is part of a long ridge of sandhills that feature on the horizon of the region.

The Amerongse Berg is 2.1km long but only the lower portion is steep, so the average grade is only 2.4%, but it will be an important moment for any rider hoping to get special attention on the mountains classification podium at the end of the stage.

Aside from a few smaller climbs, the course lives up to the flatland reputation and unless there are crosswinds to split up the peloton, this stage should suit the pure sprinters perfectly.