Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 7 preview
By Cyclingnews
October 27: Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia, 159.7km
Stage 7: Victoria-Gasteiz - Villanueva de Valdegovia
Stage 7: Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia
Date: October 27, 2020
Distance: 159.7km
Start time: 1:22 pm CEST
Finish time: 5-5:30 pm
Stage type: Hilly
