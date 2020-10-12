Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 14 preview
November 4: Lugo to Ourense, 204.7km
Stage 14: Lugo - Ourense
Stage 14: Lugo to Ourense
Date: November 4, 2020
Distance: 204.7km
Stage start: 12:00 pm CEST
Stage finish: 5-5:30 pm
Stage type: Hilly
