Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 13 preview
Nine stages and 10 days have passed since the sprinters last got a look in and so Coín to Tomares shouldn't end in anything but a bunch sprint. Last year however the scarcity of true sprint stages meant no big sprinter bothered to come. Nevertheless, the GC teams will be keen to take every day off they can.
