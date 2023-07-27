Sepulveda wins final stage and GC at Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

By Jackie Tyson
published

Engelhardt takes third in chase group of 25 riders and drops to second overall

SEGOVIA SPAIN JULY 27 Eduardo Sepúlveda of Argentina and Team LottoDstny celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Pablo Castrillo of Spain and Team Kern Pharma during the 37th Vuelta a Castilla Y Leon 2023 Stage 2 a 1862km stage from Coca to Segovia on July 27 2023 in Segovia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Vuelta a Castilla y Leon 2023: Eduardo Sepúlveda of Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner ahead of Pablo Castrillo of Kern Pharma (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny) pulled away from Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) at the finish line in Segovia to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. With a 26-second advantage over third-placed Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla), Sepúlveda secured the GC title at the two-day race.

Engelhardt held the race lead after the opening day, but fell short of the overall by 14 seconds when the duo got away. The German managed to lead the bunch sprint of 25 riders to the finish and hold second overall. Alex Molenaar (Electro Hiper Europa) finished third overall.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews