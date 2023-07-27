Sepulveda wins final stage and GC at Vuelta a Castilla y Leon
Engelhardt takes third in chase group of 25 riders and drops to second overall
Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny) pulled away from Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) at the finish line in Segovia to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. With a 26-second advantage over third-placed Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla), Sepúlveda secured the GC title at the two-day race.
Engelhardt held the race lead after the opening day, but fell short of the overall by 14 seconds when the duo got away. The German managed to lead the bunch sprint of 25 riders to the finish and hold second overall. Alex Molenaar (Electro Hiper Europa) finished third overall.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
