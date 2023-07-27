Sepulveda wins final stage and GC at Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto Dstny) pulled away from Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) at the finish line in Segovia to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. With a 26-second advantage over third-placed Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla), Sepúlveda secured the GC title at the two-day race.

Engelhardt held the race lead after the opening day, but fell short of the overall by 14 seconds when the duo got away. The German managed to lead the bunch sprint of 25 riders to the finish and hold second overall. Alex Molenaar (Electro Hiper Europa) finished third overall.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling