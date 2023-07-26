Engelhardt sprints to victory on Vuelta a Castilla y Leon opening stage

By Cyclingnews
published

Fedeli second and Molenaar third in four-up sprint in Soria

SORIA SPAIN JULY 26 Felix Engelhardt of Germany and Team JaycoAlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of LR Ivn Garca Cortina of Spain and Team Movistar Alessandro Fedeli of Italy and Team Q365 and Alex Molenaar of The Netherlands and Team Electro Hiper Europa during the 37th Vuelta a Castilla Y Leon 2023 Stage 1 a 1689km stage from Soria to Soria on July 26 2023 in Soria Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Felix Engelhardt of Jayco AlUla wins four-rider sprint on stage 1 of Vuelta a Castilla y Leon (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla) powered to the front from a four-rider sprint and won  the first stage of the two-day Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. 

The German accelerated on the right side of the slightly downhill finish in Soria outdistance runner-up Alessandro Fedeli (Q36.5 Pro Cycling). Alex Molenaar (Electro Hiper Europa) edged Iván García Cortina (Movistar) at the line to secure the final podium spot.

More to come ...

Results

