Engelhardt sprints to victory on Vuelta a Castilla y Leon opening stage

Felix Engelhardt of Jayco AlUla wins four-rider sprint on stage 1 of Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla) powered to the front from a four-rider sprint and won the first stage of the two-day Vuelta a Castilla y Leon.

The German accelerated on the right side of the slightly downhill finish in Soria outdistance runner-up Alessandro Fedeli (Q36.5 Pro Cycling). Alex Molenaar (Electro Hiper Europa) edged Iván García Cortina (Movistar) at the line to secure the final podium spot.

Results

