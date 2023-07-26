Engelhardt sprints to victory on Vuelta a Castilla y Leon opening stage
Fedeli second and Molenaar third in four-up sprint in Soria
Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla) powered to the front from a four-rider sprint and won the first stage of the two-day Vuelta a Castilla y Leon.
The German accelerated on the right side of the slightly downhill finish in Soria outdistance runner-up Alessandro Fedeli (Q36.5 Pro Cycling). Alex Molenaar (Electro Hiper Europa) edged Iván García Cortina (Movistar) at the line to secure the final podium spot.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
