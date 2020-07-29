Vuelta a Burgos stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

-150km The race has settled into a discernible pattern, with escapees Riccardo Verza (Kometa Xstra), Joel Nicolau (CajaRural-RGA Seguros), Ángel Fuentes (Burgos-BH), Alessandro Fedelli (Nippo Delko Provence) and Kiko Galván (Kern Pharma) holding a lead of over three minutes on the peloton.

It's a bike race, but not quite as we know it. Alasdair Fotheringham is on hand at the Vuelta a Burgos this week and he has provided this eyewitness account of the protocols and procedures in place at starts and finishes as professional cycling reckons with competition in the age of COVID-19. "When it came to spectating for the first major men's road-race held under COVID-19 conditions on Tuesday at the Vuelta a Burgos nobody could claim they hadn't been told what they could or couldn't do," Alasdair writes. Read the full story here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can read an updated version of the story on the withdrawal of three UAE Team Emirates riders from the Vuelta a Burgos here. Four UAE Team Emirates riders remain in the race: Fabio Aru, Fernando Gaviria, Max Richeze and David de la Cruz. "It’s unlucky we can only start with four riders, but we’re still with many options, even for today with Fernando and Richeze," De la Cruz said on the team's social media channels. "We are four riders, but in good shape."

-160km After four kilometres, a group of five riders escaped the clutches of the peloton and that quintet has since established a lead of 2:48. Riccardo Verza (Kometa Xstra), Joel Nicolau (CajaRural-RGA Seguros), Ángel Fuentes (Burgos-BH), Alessandro Fedelli (Nippo Delko Provence) and Kiko Galván (Kern Pharma) are the men up the road.

Alasdair Fotheringham is on hand at the Vuelta a Burgos for Cyclingnews, and he spoke with UAE Team Emirates manager Joxean Fernandez ‘Matxin’ at the start. “It was something that had to be done. As a team we had all the experience of what happened back this spring [at the UAE Tour – ed.] and we know how important a question this is," Matxin said. “As soon as the riders found out that the guy they had been in contact with had tested positive, they told management and we decided they could not continue.” He confirmed that the trio had done their pre-race tests and twice returned negative for COVID-19, but he said that “there is no point in taking unnecessary risks,” adding: “It’s obviously a blow but under these circumstances, health has to take priority and this is what matters the most.”

-168km Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos is underway. There are clear blue skies overhead and the temperature is set to nudge above 30°C.

The peloton is on the start line and ready to roll out to begin stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos. There are no classified climbs on the 168km run from Castrojeriz to Villadiego. (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos)

Amid it all, a bike race is taking place. Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed a convincing win on the uphill finish at Mirador del Castillo on stage 1 and the Austrian carries the leader's purple jersey into today's stage. The GC picture is as follows ahead of stage 2: 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:40:21 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:08 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:10 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 10 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 15 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Team Ineos 16 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 17 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Nippo Delko Provence 0:00:16 20 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team

We'll have more details on the developing story regarding the withdrawal of UAE Team Emirates riders Sebastian Molano, Cristian Muñoz and Camilo Ardila here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Het Laatste Nieuws reported this morning that Movistar had urged the entire Israel Start-Up Nation squad to withdraw from the Vuelta a Burgos altogether rather than simply pull two riders from the event. Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), on the other hand, had only praise for Israel Start-Up Nation's actions: "It's great that they do it this way and don't try to hide things. I think they did well by quarantining their riders right away. Every team has to react that way." Read more here.

We will have more on this story as it develops. Five riders have now been withdrawn from the Vuelta a Burgos as a result of having recent contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19, after Israel Start-Up Nation's Alex Dowsett and Itamar Einhorn didn't take the start yesterday. Israel Start-Up Nation and UAE Team Emirates both followed the correct protocol and withdrew their riders as a precaution, but this demonstrates the precariousness of the resumption of racing. Maintaining a secure 'bubble' is going to be difficult in a sport of large pelotons and frequent international travel.

Today's stage is due to get underway at 12.46 local time, but word has reached us that the peloton will depart without three UAE Team Emirates riders. Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila have been withdrawn as a precaution as they had recent contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. The three Colombian riders returned negative tests in the build-up to the race. "Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila will not start the second stage of the Vuelta a Burgos," reads the UAE Team Emirates statement. "The three Colombian athletes on Saturday had been in recent contact with a person (outside the race) who turned out to be positive for COVID-19 yesterday.Following the protocol of the Team and the UCI, the three riders were isolated, sent home and will all undergo another test today. "All three riders returned 2 negative tests in the days prior to the race."