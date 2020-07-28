Jumbo-Visma's Gijs Leemreize undergoes surgery on finger severed in Burgos crash

Jumbo-Visma's young Dutchman Gijs Leemreize underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to reattach part of a finger severed in a crash during stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos, his team announced.

Leemreize, 20, moved up to the WorldTour team from Jumbo-Visma's development squad on July 24 and was racing in his second stint with the squad after taking part in the Tour de la Provence in February.

A crash with 50km to go in the stage took down a number of riders including Sergio Henao (Team Ineos), who dislocated his right shoulder, and Jumbo-Visma team leader George Bennett.

Leemreize was taken to a hospital after the crash where a plastic surgeon was able to repair the damage to his hand, and the rider is expected to regain full use of his finger.

"Gijs and the whole team were good in the race until the crash," team director Frans Maassen said. "They were all riding well in the front and both Gijs and Finn [Fisher Black] did a good job for the team. After the crash it was time to recharge the batteries because George was also involved in the crash.

"In the final we were supposed to pull Timo's card for the sprint, but he was dropped seven kilometres before the finish. His chances were dashed then. That's unfortunate, because he was very strong."