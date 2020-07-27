How to watch the Vuelta a Burgos – live stream, TV, results

The 2020 road racing season is soon to get underway again, with the Vuelta a Burgos the first major UCI stage race to be held since Paris-Nice was cut short all the way back in March. Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep, and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) will be among those doing battle in Spain.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you reports, results and news throughout the five-day race in northern Spain. Read on to find out how to watch the Vuelta a Burgos via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

A wealth of other stars will join that trio on the start list, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) and Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) and his teammate, last year's winner, Iván Sosa all lining up to take on the summit finishes at Lagunas de Neila and Picon Blanco.

Further climbing talent on the start line includes Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

There's a strong sprint presence at the race too, given the possible two or three sprint opportunities for those who like an uphill finish. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and the UAE Team Emirates duo of Fernando Gaviria and Alexander Kristoff will all feature.

Classics stars such as Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), world champion Mads Pedersen, and his Trek-Segafredo teammate Jasper Stuyven will also restart their campaigns in Spain.

Read on for all the details of how to watch them in action.

Vuelta a Burgos live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The Vuelta a Burgos is being live in a number of territories around the world, though is absent frorm the Eurosport schedule, so a number of European countries won't see any live TV coverage.

Over in the USA and Canada, coverage will be available on FloBikes. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

In Spain, coverage is available on EITB in the Basque Country and TVE in the rest of the country. Last year the race broadcast live on their website too, so keep an eye out there.

In France, you can watch the race on L'Equipe TV, while Proximus and Ziggo Sport will show the race in Belgium and the Netherlands respectively.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

2020 Vuelta a Burgos

Stage 1: Catedral de Burgos – Mirador del Castillo, Tuesday, July 28

13:00 – 15:45 CET

07:00 – 09:45 EST

Stage 2: Castrojeriz – Villadiego, Wednesday, July 29

12:46 – 16:45 CET

06:46 – 10:45 EST

Stage 3: Sargentes de la Lora – Picón Blanco, Thursday, July 30

12:48 – 16:45 CET

06:48 – 10:45 EST

Stage 4: Gumiel de Izán – Roa de Duero, Friday, July 31

12:52 – 16:45 CET

06:52 – 10:45 EST

Stage 5: Covarrubias – Lagunas de Neila, Saturday, August 1

12:40 – 16:45 CET

06:40 – 10:45 EST