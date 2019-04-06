Trending

Muller wins Volta Limburg Classic

Jules second, Hermans third

Patrick Muller talks with BMC director Fabio Baldato

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
2Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
5Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Waoo

