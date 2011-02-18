Cummings prevails on Alto do Malhão
Briton wins stage, takes over GC leadership from Gilbert
Stephen Cummings (Sky) bested a leading group of five atop the category two Alto do Malhão climb to win stage three of the Volta ao Algarve. The 29-year-old Briton outsprinted Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) and defending champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to cap off an aggressive final 2.7km climb to the finish in the Portuguese race's "queen stage".
Also in the lead group were Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Van Garderen's HTC-Highroad teammate Tony Martin who finished fourth and fifth respectively.
RadioShack's Tiago Machado followed in sixth, six seconds back, while Sky's Simon Gerrans led in a group for seventh place at 16 seconds.
With the victory, Cummings takes over the general classification lead from Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who finished 1:45 off the pace and dropped to 40th overall. Cummings leads Contador by six seconds and Martin by 10 seconds with two stages remaining.
"It's a big win for Steve," said Sky Sports Director Sean Yates. "Today was a hard stage with plenty of tough climbs, especially the final one up to Alto do Malhão.
"When you look at the riders who were around him, to pull out more against them is a fantastic achievement and a very, very impressive performance. He timed his finish to perfection and just jumped them at the end.
"With Gilbert getting dropped on the climb it means Steve is the new race leader and we'll do our utmost to defend that but there will be plenty of other teams who will also feel they are in with a big chance."
The stage was dominated by a lengthy breakaway, originally comprised of six riders: Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Cervelo), Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale), William Clarke (Leopard Trek), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) and Ruben Martinez (Caja Rural).
The sextet escaped 12km into the 196km stage, just after the day's first sprint line at 10km, taken by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) ahead of race leader Philippe Gilbert and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate André Greipel.
The six escapees stretched their advantage out to a maximum of four minutes, while the undulating terrain slowly chipped away at the composition of the leading group. At 100km and one KOM under the break's belt, claimed by Salomein, Martinez dropped off the pace leaving five in the lead.
At the second KOM, a category three climb at km 136 also claimed by Salomein, the five man break's advantage had dropped to 1:10. The ascent proved too much for Ravard, who soon was dropped from the break leaving Maaskant, Clarke, Sergent and Salomein to push onwards in the lead.
Clarke claimed the stage's third KOM prior to the quartet being caught after 150km of racing
Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) claimed the next KOM at km 160, outkicking Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) atop the category three climb. The points earned by Mestre guaranteed he'd remain in the lead of the mountains classification for another day.
RadioShack came to the head of the peloton and pushed the pace, splitting the pack into three groups with 30km remaining. Saxo Bank Sungard also provided horsepower at the head of the lead group, which numbered approximately 80 riders.
RadioShack, Garmin-Cervelo and Saxo Bank Sungard all kept the pace high in the fast run-in to the critical finale: the 2.7km climb to the finish on the category two Alto do Malhão.
Overnight race leader Philippe Gilbert soon succumbed to the brisk pace set on the finishing ascent and lost contact with the aggressors on the front. In the final kilometre a lead group of five formed, containing Cummings, Contador, Martin, Van Garderen and Taaramae. Cummings proved the strongest as the Briton took the biggest victory of his career.
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:56:19
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:06
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:40
|21
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|24
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|28
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:00:50
|30
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|0:00:52
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:59
|33
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|34
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|35
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:05
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|38
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|0:01:08
|39
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|40
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|41
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|42
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
|0:01:17
|43
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|44
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|46
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:30
|47
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:34
|48
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:39
|49
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|0:01:43
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:45
|51
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|52
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:59
|53
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|55
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:12
|56
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|0:02:15
|57
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:20
|58
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|59
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|60
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:34
|61
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:38
|62
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|65
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:03:35
|66
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:03:52
|68
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|69
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|70
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|72
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|75
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:45
|76
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|78
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:37
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|80
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:07:05
|82
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:28
|84
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|86
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|89
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|90
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|91
|Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
|92
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|93
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|95
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
|96
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|97
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|98
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|99
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|100
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|103
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|105
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|107
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|112
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|113
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|114
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|115
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:38
|118
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:46
|119
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:57
|120
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:59
|121
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:10
|122
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:13
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|125
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:23:51
|126
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|127
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
|128
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|129
|Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|130
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|132
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|133
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|134
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|135
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|136
|Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|138
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|139
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|0:23:59
|140
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|141
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|143
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|144
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|145
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
|146
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|147
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:24:06
|148
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|149
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|150
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:10
|151
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|153
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:13
|154
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|155
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:16
|156
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|157
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:22
|158
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:24:37
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|10
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|8
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|2
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|3
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|3
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|5
|pts
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|3
|3
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|14:49:37
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:36
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:21
|6
|Cofidis, Credit En Ligne
|0:01:30
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:14
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|9
|Onda
|0:02:37
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:44
|11
|Barbot-Efapel
|0:02:51
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|13
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:34
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:03:54
|15
|LA -Antarte
|0:05:02
|16
|Tavira - Prio
|0:06:09
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:25
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:45
|19
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:44
|20
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:36
|21
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:46
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14:30:47
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:06
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:10
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:12
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|6
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:31
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:34
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|13
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:38
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|16
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|22
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:57
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:58
|24
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|27
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:08
|29
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|0:01:10
|30
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|0:01:17
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:22
|34
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|36
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:26
|37
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:30
|38
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:34
|39
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:38
|41
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|0:01:50
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|43
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:57
|45
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:59
|46
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:00
|47
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|0:02:08
|48
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
|0:02:15
|49
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:17
|50
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:02:24
|51
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:35
|52
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|0:02:40
|53
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:02:42
|54
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:02:51
|55
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:56
|57
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:21
|58
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|59
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:45
|60
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|61
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:02
|63
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:04:10
|64
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:17
|65
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|67
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|68
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:42
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|70
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:55
|71
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:00
|72
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:20
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:37
|74
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:02
|75
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:06:14
|76
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:38
|77
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:00
|78
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:33
|79
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|80
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:08:53
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:10:13
|82
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:07
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:33
|84
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:22:38
|85
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|86
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|0:22:46
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:50
|91
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|0:22:53
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|94
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:10
|96
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|97
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:12
|99
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:23
|101
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:28
|102
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:29
|103
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:23:35
|106
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:23:37
|107
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:23:51
|108
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:53
|109
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:58
|110
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:00
|111
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:03
|112
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:24:04
|113
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:24:15
|114
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:16
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:18
|116
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:24:20
|117
|Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:24:24
|118
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:31
|119
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
|0:24:33
|120
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|121
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
|0:24:41
|122
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:24:46
|123
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:24:52
|124
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|125
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:25:00
|126
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:25:07
|127
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:11
|128
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:25:31
|129
|Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:25:33
|130
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:25:37
|131
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:40
|132
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:25:43
|133
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:25:45
|134
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:49
|135
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:25:50
|136
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:25:57
|137
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:25:59
|138
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
|0:26:12
|139
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:28
|140
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:39
|141
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:51
|142
|Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
|0:26:59
|143
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|144
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:27:07
|145
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:13
|146
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:40
|147
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:27:41
|148
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:27:43
|149
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|0:28:17
|150
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:07
|151
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:11
|152
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:36
|153
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:50
|154
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:30:02
|155
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:16
|156
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:15
|157
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:34:27
|158
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:12
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|31
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|7
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|20
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|10
|13
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|8
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|6
|17
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|18
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|6
|19
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|21
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|22
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4
|23
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|24
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|3
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|4
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|5
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|8
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|9
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|2
|10
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|16
|pts
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|6
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|11
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|4
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|5
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|6
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|7
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|43:33:30
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:45
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:22
|6
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:02
|7
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|8
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:30
|9
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:03:08
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:16
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|12
|Onda
|0:03:33
|13
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:43
|14
|LA - Antarte
|0:06:05
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:41
|16
|Tavira
|17
|Caja Rural
|0:07:52
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:49
|19
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:52
|20
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:52
|21
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:58
