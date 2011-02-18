Image 1 of 16 Stephen Cummings (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 The classification leaders on the podium. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 3 of 16 Belgian suporters are back in the Algarve (Image credit: João Dias) Image 4 of 16 (Image credit: João Dias) Image 5 of 16 The Peloton with Henrique Casimiro, Andr (Image credit: João Dias) Image 6 of 16 Andreas Kloeden, Bruno Pires, Filipe Cardoso (Barbot-Siper), Jerome Pineau (Quick-Step) and Sergio Sousa (Barbot-Efapel). (Image credit: João Dias) Image 7 of 16 Today's stage Winner in the peloton (Image credit: João Dias) Image 8 of 16 Andre Greipel and Hernani Broco. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 9 of 16 The peloton approaching Malhao. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 10 of 16 The crowd waits for the riders. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 11 of 16 Tejay Van Garderen pins his ears back with 500m remaining. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 12 of 16 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). (Image credit: João Dias) Image 13 of 16 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) follows Stephen Cummings (Sky) with 500m to go. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 14 of 16 Tejay Van Garderen looks behind at the selection near the finish. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 15 of 16 The yellow jersey now belongs to Stephen Cummings. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 16 of 16 Team Sky's Stephen Cummings on the podium. (Image credit: João Dias)

Stephen Cummings (Sky) bested a leading group of five atop the category two Alto do Malhão climb to win stage three of the Volta ao Algarve. The 29-year-old Briton outsprinted Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) and defending champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to cap off an aggressive final 2.7km climb to the finish in the Portuguese race's "queen stage".

Also in the lead group were Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Van Garderen's HTC-Highroad teammate Tony Martin who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

RadioShack's Tiago Machado followed in sixth, six seconds back, while Sky's Simon Gerrans led in a group for seventh place at 16 seconds.

With the victory, Cummings takes over the general classification lead from Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who finished 1:45 off the pace and dropped to 40th overall. Cummings leads Contador by six seconds and Martin by 10 seconds with two stages remaining.

"It's a big win for Steve," said Sky Sports Director Sean Yates. "Today was a hard stage with plenty of tough climbs, especially the final one up to Alto do Malhão.

"When you look at the riders who were around him, to pull out more against them is a fantastic achievement and a very, very impressive performance. He timed his finish to perfection and just jumped them at the end.

"With Gilbert getting dropped on the climb it means Steve is the new race leader and we'll do our utmost to defend that but there will be plenty of other teams who will also feel they are in with a big chance."

The stage was dominated by a lengthy breakaway, originally comprised of six riders: Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Cervelo), Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale), William Clarke (Leopard Trek), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) and Ruben Martinez (Caja Rural).

The sextet escaped 12km into the 196km stage, just after the day's first sprint line at 10km, taken by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) ahead of race leader Philippe Gilbert and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate André Greipel.

The six escapees stretched their advantage out to a maximum of four minutes, while the undulating terrain slowly chipped away at the composition of the leading group. At 100km and one KOM under the break's belt, claimed by Salomein, Martinez dropped off the pace leaving five in the lead.

At the second KOM, a category three climb at km 136 also claimed by Salomein, the five man break's advantage had dropped to 1:10. The ascent proved too much for Ravard, who soon was dropped from the break leaving Maaskant, Clarke, Sergent and Salomein to push onwards in the lead.

Clarke claimed the stage's third KOM prior to the quartet being caught after 150km of racing

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) claimed the next KOM at km 160, outkicking Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) atop the category three climb. The points earned by Mestre guaranteed he'd remain in the lead of the mountains classification for another day.

RadioShack came to the head of the peloton and pushed the pace, splitting the pack into three groups with 30km remaining. Saxo Bank Sungard also provided horsepower at the head of the lead group, which numbered approximately 80 riders.

RadioShack, Garmin-Cervelo and Saxo Bank Sungard all kept the pace high in the fast run-in to the critical finale: the 2.7km climb to the finish on the category two Alto do Malhão.

Overnight race leader Philippe Gilbert soon succumbed to the brisk pace set on the finishing ascent and lost contact with the aggressors on the front. In the final kilometre a lead group of five formed, containing Cummings, Contador, Martin, Van Garderen and Taaramae. Cummings proved the strongest as the Briton took the biggest victory of his career.

Full Results 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:56:19 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:06 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:40 21 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 24 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 25 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 28 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:00:50 30 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 0:00:52 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:59 33 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 34 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 35 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:05 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 38 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 0:01:08 39 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 40 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:12 41 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 42 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda 0:01:17 43 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 44 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 45 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:22 46 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:30 47 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:34 48 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:01:39 49 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 0:01:43 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:45 51 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 52 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:59 53 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 55 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:12 56 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 0:02:15 57 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:20 58 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:26 59 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 60 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:34 61 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:38 62 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:19 65 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:03:35 66 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:03:52 68 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 69 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 70 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 72 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 75 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:45 76 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 77 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:54 78 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:37 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 80 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 81 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:07:05 82 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:28 84 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 86 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 87 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 89 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 90 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 91 Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte 92 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 93 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 95 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira 96 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 97 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 98 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 99 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 100 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 103 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 104 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 105 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 107 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 112 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 113 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 114 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 115 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:38 118 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:22:46 119 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:57 120 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:59 121 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:10 122 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:13 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 125 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:23:51 126 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 127 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira 128 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 129 Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel 130 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 132 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 133 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 134 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 135 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira 136 Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 138 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 139 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 0:23:59 140 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 141 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 143 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 144 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 145 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira 146 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 147 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:24:06 148 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 149 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 150 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:10 151 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 153 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:13 154 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 155 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:16 156 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 157 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:22 158 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:24:37 DNF Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 20 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 5 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 8 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 2 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Sprint 1 - Restaurante Alpendre, 10.0km 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 2 - Castro Marin, 23.8km 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 3 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Portela do Barranco (Cat. 3) 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) 1 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 5 pts 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Mountain 4 - (Cat. 3) 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 3 3 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 5 - Alto do Malhäo (Cat. 2) 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 5 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Teams 1 HTC-Highroad 14:49:37 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 3 Pro Team Astana 0:00:36 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:52 5 Sky Procycling 0:01:21 6 Cofidis, Credit En Ligne 0:01:30 7 Leopard Trek 0:02:14 8 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:17 9 Onda 0:02:37 10 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:44 11 Barbot-Efapel 0:02:51 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:09 13 Team RadioShack 0:03:34 14 Caja Rural 0:03:54 15 LA -Antarte 0:05:02 16 Tavira - Prio 0:06:09 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:25 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:45 19 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:44 20 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:36 21 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:46:46

General classification after stage 3 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 14:30:47 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:06 3 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:10 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:12 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:26 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:31 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:34 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 13 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:38 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:44 16 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:50 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:51 22 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:00:57 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:58 24 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 27 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 28 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:08 29 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 0:01:10 30 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 0:01:17 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:22 34 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:23 36 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:26 37 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:01:30 38 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:34 39 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:37 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 41 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 0:01:50 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 43 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:01:57 45 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:59 46 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:00 47 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 0:02:08 48 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda 0:02:15 49 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:17 50 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 0:02:24 51 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:35 52 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 0:02:40 53 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:02:42 54 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 0:02:51 55 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 56 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:56 57 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:21 58 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:37 59 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:45 60 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 61 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:04:02 63 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:04:10 64 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:17 65 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 66 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 67 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:34 68 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:42 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 70 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:55 71 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:00 72 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:20 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:37 74 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:06:02 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:06:14 76 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:38 77 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:00 78 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:33 79 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:54 80 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:08:53 81 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:10:13 82 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:07 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:33 84 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:22:38 85 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 86 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 87 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 0:22:46 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:50 91 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 0:22:53 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 93 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 94 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 95 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:23:10 96 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 97 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:23:12 99 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:23 101 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:23:28 102 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:29 103 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:23:35 106 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:23:37 107 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:23:51 108 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:53 109 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:58 110 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:00 111 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:03 112 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:24:04 113 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:24:15 114 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:16 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:18 116 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:24:20 117 Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte 0:24:24 118 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:31 119 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira 0:24:33 120 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 121 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira 0:24:41 122 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:24:46 123 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:24:52 124 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 125 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:25:00 126 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:25:07 127 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:11 128 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:25:31 129 Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:25:33 130 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:25:37 131 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:40 132 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:25:43 133 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:25:45 134 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:49 135 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:25:50 136 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:25:57 137 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:25:59 138 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira 0:26:12 139 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:28 140 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:39 141 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:51 142 Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda 0:26:59 143 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 144 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:27:07 145 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:13 146 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:40 147 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 0:27:41 148 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:27:43 149 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 0:28:17 150 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:07 151 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:11 152 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:36 153 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:50 154 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:30:02 155 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:16 156 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:15 157 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:34:27 158 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:12

Points classification 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 31 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 7 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 20 9 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 12 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10 13 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 8 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 6 17 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 18 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 6 19 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 21 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 22 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 4 23 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 3 24 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2

Sprint classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 3 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 4 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 3 5 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 8 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 9 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 2 10 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 16 pts 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 7 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 6 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 10 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 11 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4

Portuguese rider classification 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 3 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 4 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 5 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 6 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 7 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice