Cummings prevails on Alto do Malhão

Briton wins stage, takes over GC leadership from Gilbert

Stephen Cummings (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The classification leaders on the podium.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Belgian suporters are back in the Algarve

(Image credit: João Dias)
(Image credit: João Dias)
The Peloton with Henrique Casimiro, Andr

(Image credit: João Dias)
Andreas Kloeden, Bruno Pires, Filipe Cardoso (Barbot-Siper), Jerome Pineau (Quick-Step) and Sergio Sousa (Barbot-Efapel).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Today's stage Winner in the peloton

(Image credit: João Dias)
Andre Greipel and Hernani Broco.

(Image credit: João Dias)
The peloton approaching Malhao.

(Image credit: João Dias)
The crowd waits for the riders.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Tejay Van Garderen pins his ears back with 500m remaining.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Tiago Machado (RadioShack) follows Stephen Cummings (Sky) with 500m to go.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Tejay Van Garderen looks behind at the selection near the finish.

(Image credit: João Dias)
The yellow jersey now belongs to Stephen Cummings.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Team Sky's Stephen Cummings on the podium.

(Image credit: João Dias)

Stephen Cummings (Sky) bested a leading group of five atop the category two Alto do Malhão climb to win stage three of the Volta ao Algarve. The 29-year-old Briton outsprinted Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) and defending champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) to cap off an aggressive final 2.7km climb to the finish in the Portuguese race's "queen stage".

Also in the lead group were Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Van Garderen's HTC-Highroad teammate Tony Martin who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

RadioShack's Tiago Machado followed in sixth, six seconds back, while Sky's Simon Gerrans led in a group for seventh place at 16 seconds.

With the victory, Cummings takes over the general classification lead from Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), who finished 1:45 off the pace and dropped to 40th overall. Cummings leads Contador by six seconds and Martin by 10 seconds with two stages remaining.

"It's a big win for Steve," said Sky Sports Director Sean Yates. "Today was a hard stage with plenty of tough climbs, especially the final one up to Alto do Malhão.

"When you look at the riders who were around him, to pull out more against them is a fantastic achievement and a very, very impressive performance. He timed his finish to perfection and just jumped them at the end.

"With Gilbert getting dropped on the climb it means Steve is the new race leader and we'll do our utmost to defend that but there will be plenty of other teams who will also feel they are in with a big chance."

The stage was dominated by a lengthy breakaway, originally comprised of six riders: Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Cervelo), Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale), William Clarke (Leopard Trek), Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) and Ruben Martinez (Caja Rural).

The sextet escaped 12km into the 196km stage, just after the day's first sprint line at 10km, taken by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) ahead of race leader Philippe Gilbert and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate André Greipel.

The six escapees stretched their advantage out to a maximum of four minutes, while the undulating terrain slowly chipped away at the composition of the leading group. At 100km and one KOM under the break's belt, claimed by Salomein, Martinez dropped off the pace leaving five in the lead.

At the second KOM, a category three climb at km 136 also claimed by Salomein, the five man break's advantage had dropped to 1:10. The ascent proved too much for Ravard, who soon was dropped from the break leaving Maaskant, Clarke, Sergent and Salomein to push onwards in the lead.

Clarke claimed the stage's third KOM prior to the quartet being caught after 150km of racing

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) claimed the next KOM at km 160, outkicking Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) atop the category three climb. The points earned by Mestre guaranteed he'd remain in the lead of the mountains classification for another day.

RadioShack came to the head of the peloton and pushed the pace, splitting the pack into three groups with 30km remaining. Saxo Bank Sungard also provided horsepower at the head of the lead group, which numbered approximately 80 riders.

RadioShack, Garmin-Cervelo and Saxo Bank Sungard all kept the pace high in the fast run-in to the critical finale: the 2.7km climb to the finish on the category two Alto do Malhão.

Overnight race leader Philippe Gilbert soon succumbed to the brisk pace set on the finishing ascent and lost contact with the aggressors on the front. In the final kilometre a lead group of five formed, containing Cummings, Contador, Martin, Van Garderen and Taaramae. Cummings proved the strongest as the Briton took the biggest victory of his career.

Full Results
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling4:56:19
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:06
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:16
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
12Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:40
21Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
24Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
28Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:00:50
30Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda0:00:52
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:59
33André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
34Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
35Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:05
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
38Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda0:01:08
39Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
40Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:12
41Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
42Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda0:01:17
43Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
44Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
45Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:22
46Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:30
47Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:34
48Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:01:39
49Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda0:01:43
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:45
51Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
52Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:59
53Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
55Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:12
56David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira0:02:15
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:20
58Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:26
59Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
60Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:34
61Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:38
62Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:19
65Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:03:35
66Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:03:52
68Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
69Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
70Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
72Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
75Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:45
76Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
77Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:54
78Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:37
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
80Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
81Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:07:05
82Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:28
84Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
86Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
87Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
89Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
90Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
91Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
92Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
93Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
94Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
95Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
96Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
97Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
98Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
99Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
100Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
103Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
104Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
105Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
107Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
111César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
112Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
113Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
114William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
115Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:38
118Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:22:46
119Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:57
120David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:59
121André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:10
122Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:13
124John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
125Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:23:51
126Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
127Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
128Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
129Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
130Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
132Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
133Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
134Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
135Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
136Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
138Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
139Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda0:23:59
140Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
141Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
143Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
144Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
145Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
146Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
147Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:24:06
148Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
149Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
150Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:10
151Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
153Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:13
154Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
155Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:16
156Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
157Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:22
158Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:24:37
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSBlazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling25pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad20
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard16
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
5Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad10
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack8
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling6
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack2
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 1 - Restaurante Alpendre, 10.0km
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 2 - Castro Marin, 23.8km
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek2
3Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3)
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Portela do Barranco (Cat. 3)
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3)
1William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek5pts
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountain 4 - (Cat. 3)
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira3
3Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 5 - Alto do Malhäo (Cat. 2)
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling9pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
5Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Teams
1HTC-Highroad14:49:37
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
3Pro Team Astana0:00:36
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:52
5Sky Procycling0:01:21
6Cofidis, Credit En Ligne0:01:30
7Leopard Trek0:02:14
8Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:17
9Onda0:02:37
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:44
11Barbot-Efapel0:02:51
12AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
13Team RadioShack0:03:34
14Caja Rural0:03:54
15LA -Antarte0:05:02
16Tavira - Prio0:06:09
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:25
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:45
19Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:44
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:36
21CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:46

General classification after stage 3
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling14:30:47
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:06
3Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:10
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:12
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:26
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:31
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:34
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
13Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:38
14Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:44
16José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:50
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:51
22Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:00:57
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:58
24Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
27Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
28Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:08
29Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda0:01:10
30André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira0:01:17
31Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:22
34Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:23
36Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:26
37Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:01:30
38Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:34
39Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:37
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
41Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda0:01:50
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:55
43Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:01:57
45Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:59
46José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:00
47Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda0:02:08
48Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda0:02:15
49Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:17
50Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte0:02:24
51Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:35
52David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira0:02:40
53Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:02:42
54Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte0:02:51
55Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:56
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:21
58Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:37
59Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:45
60Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
61Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:04:02
63Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:04:10
64Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:17
65Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
66Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
67Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:34
68Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:42
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
70Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:55
71Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:00
72Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:20
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:37
74Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:06:02
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:06:14
76Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:38
77Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:00
78Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:33
79Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:54
80Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:08:53
81Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:10:13
82Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:07
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:33
84Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:22:38
85Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
86Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
87Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira0:22:46
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:50
91Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling0:22:53
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
94Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
95Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:23:10
96Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
97Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:23:12
99Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:23
101Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:23:28
102Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:29
103Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
104Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:23:35
106Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:23:37
107Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:23:51
108Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:53
109Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:58
110Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:00
111Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:03
112Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:24:04
113Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:24:15
114Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:16
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:18
116Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:24:20
117Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte0:24:24
118Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:31
119Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira0:24:33
120Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
121Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira0:24:41
122Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:24:46
123Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira0:24:52
124Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
125Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:25:00
126Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:25:07
127Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:11
128Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:25:31
129Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:25:33
130Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:25:37
131Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:40
132Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:25:43
133Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:25:45
134Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:49
135Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:25:50
136William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:25:57
137Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:25:59
138Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira0:26:12
139Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:28
140Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:39
141Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:51
142Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda0:26:59
143Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
144Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:27:07
145Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:13
146Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:40
147Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural0:27:41
148César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:27:43
149Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda0:28:17
150David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:07
151Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:11
152Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:36
153Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:50
154Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:30:02
155Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:16
156Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:15
157Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:34:27
158Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:12

Points classification
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo36pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
3John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad31
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team26
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling25
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team22
7Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard21
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad20
9André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard16
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
12Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad10
13Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack8
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack6
17Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling6
18Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel6
19César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel5
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
21Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
22Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek4
23Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural3
24Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Sprint classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel5
3Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
4Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural3
5Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
8Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
9Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira2
10William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek2
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira16pts
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling9
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
7William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek6
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
10Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
11Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo4

Portuguese rider classification
1Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
2Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
3Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
4André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
5Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
6Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
7José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Teams classsification
1HTC-Highroad43:33:30
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
3Pro Team Astana0:00:45
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
5Sky Procycling0:01:22
6Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:02
7Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:18
8Leopard Trek0:02:30
9Barbot - Efapel0:03:08
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:16
11AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
12Onda0:03:33
13Team RadioShack0:03:43
14LA - Antarte0:06:05
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:41
16Tavira
17Caja Rural0:07:52
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:49
19Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:52
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:52
21CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:58

