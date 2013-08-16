Trending

Gustavo Veloso last man standing after race of attrition

Rui Sousa holds six second lead with two stages remaining

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa5:03:26
2Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:01
3Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:00:06
4Edgar Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte
5Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:00:15
6Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
7Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:00:28
8Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:09
9Hugo De Matos (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte0:01:11
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:13

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive39:11:58
2Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:00:06
3Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:31
4Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:00:38
5Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:00:51
6Edgar Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte0:00:52
7Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:01:35
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:02
9Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:02:39
10Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:04:55

