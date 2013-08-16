Gustavo Veloso last man standing after race of attrition
Rui Sousa holds six second lead with two stages remaining
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|5:03:26
|2
|Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:00:06
|4
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte
|5
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:15
|6
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|7
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:00:28
|8
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:09
|9
|Hugo De Matos (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte
|0:01:11
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:13
|1
|Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|39:11:58
|2
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:06
|3
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:31
|4
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:38
|5
|Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:00:51
|6
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:52
|7
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:01:35
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:02
|9
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:02:39
|10
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:04:55
