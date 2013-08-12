Trending

Pardilla claims stage to move into overall lead

General classification gets a shake up on fourth stage

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka5:13:31
2Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte0:00:07
3Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
4Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:12
5Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:18
6Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
7Virgilio Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
8Vladislav Gorbunov - J (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:22
9Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:29
10Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:35

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka20:25:53
2Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
3Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:07
4Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:17
5Vladislav Gorbunov - J (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:20
6Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:24
7Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:30
8César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:39
9Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:00:46
10Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte0:00:47

