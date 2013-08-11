Fernandez wins stage 3 in Portugal
Wyss retains overall lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|4:25:44
|2
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|3
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|5
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|6
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|7
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|8
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|9
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|10
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Wyss Switzerland IAM Cycling
|15:12:11
|2
|César Fonte Portugal Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:04
|3
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa Portugal Efapel-Glassdrive
|4
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso Spain OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:06
|5
|Delio Fernandez Cruz Spain OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|6
|Alejandro Marque Porto Spain OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|7
|Matteo Fedi Italy Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|8
|Vladislav Gorbunov Kazakhstan Continental Team Astana
|0:00:09
|9
|Hernani Broco Portugal Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:10
|10
|Nuno Ribeiro Portugal Efapel-Glassdrive
