Trending

Fernandez wins stage 3 in Portugal

Wyss retains overall lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa4:25:44
2Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
3Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
4Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
6Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
7Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
8Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
9Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
10Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Wyss Switzerland IAM Cycling15:12:11
2César Fonte Portugal Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:04
3Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa Portugal Efapel-Glassdrive
4Gustavo Cesar Veloso Spain OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:06
5Delio Fernandez Cruz Spain OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
6Alejandro Marque Porto Spain OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
7Matteo Fedi Italy Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
8Vladislav Gorbunov Kazakhstan Continental Team Astana0:00:09
9Hernani Broco Portugal Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:10
10Nuno Ribeiro Portugal Efapel-Glassdrive

Latest on Cyclingnews