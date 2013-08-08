Trending

Serov speeds to stage win in Portugal

Pfingsten keeps race lead on sprinter's stage

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo5:58:20
2Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
3Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
5Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
6Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare
7Andrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
8César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
9Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Amaro Antunes (Por) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
12Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
13Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
14Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
15Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sojasun17:55:00
2Caja Rural
3Ceramica Flaminia
4RusVelo
5MTN-Qhubeka
6Efapel-Glassdrive
7IAM Cycling
8Leopard Trek Continental
9La Aluminios/Antarte
10OFM-Quinta Da Lixa

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks6:04:59
2Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
3Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek0:00:02
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Leopard-Trek
5Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:00:03
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
7Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
8Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:06
9Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
10Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
11Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:07
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
15Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks18:01:39
2Leopard Trek Continental0:00:02
3Sojasun0:00:03
4RusVelo0:00:06
5MTN-Qhubeka0:00:07
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7IAM Cycling
8Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:11
9La Aluminios - Antartes
10Ceramica Flaminia0:00:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo25pts
2Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun20
3Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka13
5Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana2pts
2Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3pts
2Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3
3Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Leopard-Trek
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling

