Serov speeds to stage win in Portugal
Pfingsten keeps race lead on sprinter's stage
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|5:58:20
|2
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
|6
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|7
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|8
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|9
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|12
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|13
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|14
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|15
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sojasun
|17:55:00
|2
|Caja Rural
|3
|Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|RusVelo
|5
|MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Efapel-Glassdrive
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Leopard Trek Continental
|9
|La Aluminios/Antarte
|10
|OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|6:04:59
|2
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|3
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
|0:00:02
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Leopard-Trek
|5
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:03
|6
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|8
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:06
|9
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|10
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|11
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|12
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:07
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|14
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|18:01:39
|2
|Leopard Trek Continental
|0:00:02
|3
|Sojasun
|0:00:03
|4
|RusVelo
|0:00:06
|5
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:07
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:11
|9
|La Aluminios - Antartes
|10
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|25
|pts
|2
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|20
|3
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|5
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|2
|pts
|2
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|3
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Leopard-Trek
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
