Mathieu van der Poel wins Vlaamse Druivencross

World champion beats Pidcock and Hermans in Overijse

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) bounced back from an off day at Saturday's Hotondcross to win Vlaamse Druivencross held in Overijse on Sunday. The world champion rode away with the victory ahead of Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) and Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Baloise).

The race started with Pidcock and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) taking the early lead. At the start of the second lap a stray dog ventured on course and was seen running along the finish-line straightaway as the riders raced through to start the second lap.

Van der Poel found his form and settled into a good rhythm during the third lap where he caught and passed the lead riders; Pidcock, Iserbyt and Hermans, and opened a gap on his rivals.

He extended his lead to 14 seconds on Pidcock and 25 seconds on Hermans. The previous day's Hotondcross winner Toon Aerts (Telenet-Baloise) finished fourth.

Van der Poel has won in Overijse on three other occasions in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He went into this edition as an unknown having lost Hotondcross on Saturday by more than two minutes behind Belgian champion Aerts. 

That loss ended his 35-race winning streak that began Koppenbergcross in 2018.

After winning nine races this season, he took time away from cyclo-cross in December to train for two weeks in Spain. The training camp was to prepare for the upcoming road season. 

He said the transition back to cyclo-cross racing at Hotondcross in Ronse was a challenge but that he hoped to show better form at Sunday's race in Overijse.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus 1:00:54
2Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:00:14
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:27
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:10
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:01:43
6Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:14
7Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 0:02:36
8Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:55
9Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Circus 0:03:24
10Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:03:33
11Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:24
12Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:04:31
13Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin – Fristads 0:04:33
14Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:04:39
15Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:41
16Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:05:09
17Sascha Weber (Ger) 0:05:31
18Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:05:41
19Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:05:48
20Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:06:02
21Braam Merlier (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:06:19
22Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
23Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
24Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
25Jens Gys (Bel)
26Gert Smets (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
27Bart Artz (Ned)
28Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
29Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
30Senne De Meyer (Bel)
31Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
32Edwin De Wit (Bel)
33Nick Peers (Bel)
34Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
35Floris Van Tricht (Bel)
36Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
37Max Judelson (USA)
38Lennert Meulemans (Bel)
39Mikkel Jørgensen (Den)
40Wouter Goosen (Bel)
41Siebe Tormans (Bel)
42Stan Godrie (Ned)
43Vincent Oger (Bel)
DNFLars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNFSenna Van Cutsem (Bel)
DNFThomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
DSQGrégory Careme (Bel)

