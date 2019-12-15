Trending

Annemarie Worst wins elite women's Vlaamse Druivencross

Brand second, Arzuffi third in Overijse

Elite women: Overijse - Overijse

Annemarie Worst (777)
Annemarie Worst (777) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemarie Worst (777) won the elite women's Vlaamse Druivencross in Overijse on Sunday. Worst was the strongest throughout the technical course that saw her out-ride runner-up Lucinda Brand (Telenet-Baloise) and teammate Alice Maria Arzuffi (777).

"It was a tough lap and everything is in it," Worst said in a post-race interview. "This course suits me well. I noticed in the first lap that it went well and that I had to lead the way. I managed to make a difference on the technical parts."

Worst led for much of the race, uncontested throughout the challenging circuit, and won my over a minute ahead of her rivals.

Worst competed in the previous day's Hotondcross, where she was second behind Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus). She said both races were challenging because of the wet and muddy conditions. 

"They were two difficult and heavy [races], but I didn't mind that," she said.

Alvarado didn't participate in Overijse but the start line included Dutch champion Brand, who said she struggled with the technical aspects of the course. 

Brand said she didn't find her rhythm until the final lap but had just enough strength to hold off Arzuffi for second place.  "I think I was a little better physically, so I'm glad I could keep her off," Brand said.

Italy's Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads) finished fourth, Kata Blanka (Hungary) was fifth and Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) was sixth.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:47:21
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:08
3Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:01:13
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads 0:01:21
5Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:01:30
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:01:47
7Christine Majerus (Lux) 0:01:52
8Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Cx 0:01:58
9Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx 0:02:27
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:50
11Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx 0:03:22
12Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:03:49
13Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:04:02
14Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:04:36
15Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:05:17
16Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:05:29
17Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:06:13
18Hannah Van Boven (Ned) 0:07:34
19Axelle Bellaert (Bel) 0:07:47
20Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
21Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
22Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
23Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
24Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
25Kätlin Kukk (Est)
26Siobhan Kelly (Can)
27Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
28Caren Commissaris (Bel)
29Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
30Laetitia Maus (Lux)
31Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
DNFSara Beeckmans (Bel)

