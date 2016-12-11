Trending

De Boer bests Van Loy to take Druivencross win

Verschueren finishes third

Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF)

Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:41:29
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:00:31
3Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:00:54
4Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:01:22
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:01:31
6Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:01:41
7Ffion James (GBr)0:02:06
8Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:02:07
9Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:30
10Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:02:56
11Kim Van De Steene (Bel)0:03:22
12Sanne Cant (Bel)0:03:44
13Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:04:07
14Evie Richards (GBr)0:04:16
15Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:04:41
16Julia Boschker (Ned)0:05:14
17Linda Ter Beek (Ned)0:05:33
18Ella Conolly (GBr)0:06:42
19Julie Van De Velde (Bel)0:06:54
20Elena Valentini (Ita)0:07:01
21Christine Vardaros (USA)0:07:46
22Kristien Nelen (Bel)
23Birgit Massagé (Bel)
24Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)

