De Boer bests Van Loy to take Druivencross win
Verschueren finishes third
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:41:29
|2
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:00:31
|3
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
|0:00:54
|4
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:01:22
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|0:01:31
|6
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
|0:01:41
|7
|Ffion James (GBr)
|0:02:06
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:02:07
|9
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:30
|10
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|0:02:56
|11
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:03:22
|12
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:03:44
|13
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:04:07
|14
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:04:16
|15
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:04:41
|16
|Julia Boschker (Ned)
|0:05:14
|17
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
|0:05:33
|18
|Ella Conolly (GBr)
|0:06:42
|19
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:06:54
|20
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|0:07:01
|21
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:07:46
|22
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|23
|Birgit Massagé (Bel)
|24
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
