Van der Poel bounces back to win the Druivencross
Dutchman distances Van Aert with impressive performance
Elite Men: -
Mathieu Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) dominated the Vlaamse Druivencross on Sunday, to make up for a problematic race in Essen on Saturday.
The young Dutchman ensured he was at the front after the uphill start and never looked back as his rivals struggled behind him. On
World champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) tried to stay with Van der Poel but the pace proved far too quick for him and he slipped back and faded after a brief mechanical problem. He finished a minute back on Van der Poel after an hour of technical racing, with Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napoleon Games) third at 2:12.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|1:00:35
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|0:00:55
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
|0:02:05
|4
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:02:20
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|0:02:58
|6
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|0:03:05
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:03:13
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel)
|0:03:37
|9
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:03:46
|10
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:03:51
|11
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:03:55
|12
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:04:13
|13
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|0:04:20
|14
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:04:32
|15
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|0:05:10
|16
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:05:35
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|0:05:45
|18
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:05:53
|19
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:06:10
|20
|Quincy Vens (Bel)
|21
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|22
|Vinnie Braet (Bel)
|23
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|24
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|25
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|26
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|27
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|28
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
|29
|Alexander Forrester (GBr)
