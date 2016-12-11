Trending

Van der Poel bounces back to win the Druivencross

Dutchman distances Van Aert with impressive performance

Mathieu van der Poel crosses the line

Mathieu van der Poel crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) dominated the Vlaamse Druivencross on Sunday, to make up for a problematic race in Essen on Saturday.

Related Articles

Nys compares Mathieu Van der Poel to 'a young Sagan'

Van Aert dominates in Essen

Cant wins last lap thriller in Essen

The young Dutchman ensured he was at the front after the uphill start and never looked back as his rivals struggled behind him. On 

World champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) tried to stay with Van der Poel but the pace proved far too quick for him and he slipped back and faded after a brief mechanical problem. He finished a minute back on Van der Poel after an hour of technical racing, with Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napoleon Games) third at 2:12.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)1:00:35
2Wout Van Aert (Bel)0:00:55
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel)0:02:05
4Jens Adams (Bel)0:02:20
5Tim Merlier (Bel)0:02:58
6Michael Boros (Cze)0:03:05
7Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:03:13
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel)0:03:37
9Daan Soete (Bel)0:03:46
10Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:03:51
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)0:03:55
12Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:04:13
13Jim Aernouts (Bel)0:04:20
14Stephen Hyde (USA)0:04:32
15Joeri Adams (Bel)0:05:10
16Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:05:35
17Rob Peeters (Bel)0:05:45
18Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:05:53
19Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:06:10
20Quincy Vens (Bel)
21Bart Hofman (Bel)
22Vinnie Braet (Bel)
23Niels Wubben (Ned)
24Dario Tielen (Bel)
25Stijn Huys (Bel)
26Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
27Eric Thompson (USA)
28Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
29Alexander Forrester (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews