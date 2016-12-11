Mathieu van der Poel crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu Van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) dominated the Vlaamse Druivencross on Sunday, to make up for a problematic race in Essen on Saturday.

The young Dutchman ensured he was at the front after the uphill start and never looked back as his rivals struggled behind him. On

World champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) tried to stay with Van der Poel but the pace proved far too quick for him and he slipped back and faded after a brief mechanical problem. He finished a minute back on Van der Poel after an hour of technical racing, with Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napoleon Games) third at 2:12.

