Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross: Canadian Maghalie Rochette and US national champion Andrew Strohmeyer win elite C1 races to begin US Cyclocross Series

By published

Mia Aseltine, Manon Bakker on podium for elite women while Eric Brunner, Tyler Clark go second, third for elite men at USCX opener in Roanoke

Andrew Strohmeyer
In a repeat performance from 2024 (pictured here), Andrew Strohmeyer won the C1 elite men's race at Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross to open the 2025 USCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Jump to:

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews