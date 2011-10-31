Image 1 of 43 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) takes the win with a last lap surge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 43 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) after his victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 43 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leading early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 43 Jamey Driscoll, USA Champion Todd Wells, and Ryan Trebon on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 43 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) checks the sprint between Trebon and Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 43 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) hoping some would chase Wells (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 43 Todd Wells (Specialized) and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 43 Johnson was glued to Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 43 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) leading the race with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 43 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) stayed with the lead pack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 43 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) had to do some chasing on the first trip up the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 43 Brady Kappius (Cliff Bar) running the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 43 Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sports) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 43 Sean Babcock (Kona) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 43 Yannick Eckmann (Pearl Izumi-Shimano) on the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 43 Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) refused to be dropped (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 43 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) was certainly in the mix today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 43 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) riding behind Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 43 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leading on one of the descents (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 43 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) riding with the leaders in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 43 Ian Holt came dressed for Halloweeen (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 43 Todd Wells (Specialized) was never far from the front today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 43 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) chasing Schouten through the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 43 The steps today were high and long (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 43 Adult playground (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 43 Valmont Bike Park made for a spectacular venue (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 43 The signage all pointed to the Beer Garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 43 One of the Valmont jumps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 43 Adding a bit of wind resistance (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 43 Valmont Bike Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 43 Valmont Park had a festival atmosphere today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 43 Bleeding Orange for the Denver Broncos (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 43 Four-year-old Jessany just got her face painted (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 43 Elite Men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 43 Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) takes a flier (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 43 The crowds were massive today at Valmont Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 43 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) running in 6th position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 43 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) in the lead group on the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 43 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Johnson up the wooden streps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 43 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) riding second wheel on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 43 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads into the huge set of steps on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 42 of 43 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 43 of 43 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) takes third today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Ben Berden (Stoemper) secured a hard-fought and tactical victory at the UCI C1 Victory Circle Graphix Boulder Cup held at the new Valmont Bike Park on Sunday. The Belgian made his timely winning move during the final few hundred metres of the race, out-pacing the previous day’s winner Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) in second and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) in third.

“Ben Berden was racing aggressive too and he rode a really good race today,” said Trebon who acknowledged Berden as the deserving race winner.

“He went with a last attack from Geoff Kabush and I waited a little and tried to bridge across later on the hill. Geoff led most of the last lap, but Ben put in a big effort on the one last mud section. I tried to bring him back but didn’t have anything. Ben rode a really good last lap and won, that’s all you need right.”

The race was held at the newly opened Valmont Bike Park where racers were challenged to a three-kilometre course that played off of the park’s steep run-ups and grass terrain. Racers were also treated to a 20-foot wide and 100-foot long staircase on each lap and two decisive mud section located close to the finish line.

“The course was awesome,” Johnson told Cyclingnews. “They had a great ‘cross course in the bike park. It was up and down, twisting around and a huge section for fans that was packed full of people. The course took people out left and right, there was mud and tight corners and so many things going against the group. But, it was an amazing park and lots of crowds.”

The top riders lined up to contest the Elite men’s 60-minute race included Trebon along with podium finishers US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com). Other strong contenders included Johnson and Berden (Stoemper) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), and youngsters Yannick Eckmann (Pearl Izumi-Shimano-Focus) and Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development).

Mid-race, a front group of riders emerged that included Trebon, Johnson, Wells, Berden, Kabush, Driscoll, Summerhill and Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com), among others.

“The pace was really up and down,” Johnson said. “We would go full gas when Ryan or Geoff attacked but then the pace would fall back down again. It was a combination of altitude and some of those guys were hurting from yesterday’s race. I was aggressive at the end of the race but definitely being patient during the rest of the race.”

The race turned into a slug-fest on the final two laps with blow-by-blow coming from Trebon, Wells and Johnson. Kabush made one last attack with Berden in tow on the last lap. The pair gained a small lead heading into the final two decisive mud sections before the finish line.

“The group kept getting split and by the end there was about five of us,” Trebon said. “I didn’t think it would be so tactical today because there was a lot of elevation on the course and tough mud sections. But with the combination of a big hill and a long downhill to recover on, everyone was saving energy for the last two mud sections.”

Trebon and Johnson managed to work their way round late-race attacker Kabush for the final podium placing, but were unable to catch race winner Berden. Johnson was some-what pleased with his third place finish on the day after making the difficult decision not to race the previous day due to fatigue.

“We just couldn’t catch those guys until the last straightaway,” Johnson said. “Ryan over took Kabush and I had to throw my bike, so it was a photo finish for third between me and Kabush. I’m not happy with third but I’ll take it because it’s an improvement for me. The C1 was definitely the most important day and when I pre-rode the C2 course yesterday I knew that I didn’t have a lot in the tank and decided to listen to my body and what was going on.”