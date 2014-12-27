Ulik claims junior men's race in Bredene
Loockx and Colman round out podium
Junior Men: Bredene -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matej Ulik (Svk)
|2
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|3
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|4
|Jorden De Haes (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|5
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|6
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|7
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Swi)
|8
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|9
|Kristian Zimany (Svk)
|10
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|11
|Rasmus Gotke (Swi)
|12
|Dennis Blommen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|13
|Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|14
|Cormac Dunn (USA)
|15
|Tijn Maurice Decock (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
|16
|Jakub Kurty (Svk)
|17
|Adin Baird (USA)
|18
|Slavomir Kujan (Svk)
|19
|Robbe Lambrecht (Bel) Tieltse Rennersclub
|20
|Mieke Docx (Bel) C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk
