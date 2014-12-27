Trending

Ulik claims junior men's race in Bredene

Loockx and Colman round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matej Ulik (Svk)
2Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
3Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
4Jorden De Haes (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
5Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
6Liam Dunn (USA)
7Andreas Lund Andresen (Swi)
8Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
9Kristian Zimany (Svk)
10Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
11Rasmus Gotke (Swi)
12Dennis Blommen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
13Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
14Cormac Dunn (USA)
15Tijn Maurice Decock (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
16Jakub Kurty (Svk)
17Adin Baird (USA)
18Slavomir Kujan (Svk)
19Robbe Lambrecht (Bel) Tieltse Rennersclub
20Mieke Docx (Bel) C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk

